Maximizing ROI: How to Track and Measure the Success of Your SMS Marketing Campaigns

Having a solid SMS marketing solution goes a long way in determining the success of your business’s SMS marketing campaign. AutoForward Text is one such one-stop solution that offers a host of features to help improve your marketing campaign and maximize your return on investment (ROI).

Read on to find out more about the features it offers and how it can benefit users.

What Metrics to Measure to Determine the Success of Your SMS Marketing Campaigns

The success of an SMS marketing campaign primarily depends on its ROI. It helps businesses analyze what’s working and what isn’t, enabling them to make informed decisions accordingly.

Below is a list of 5 metrics that can be measured and analyzed to determine the ROI of your SMS marketing campaign:

Conversion Rate. This metric is the percentage of visitors who take some profitable action in response to a call to action (CTA). Cost Per Redeeming Subscriber. This cost is essentially the amount of money spent for each subscribed visitor. It can be calculated by dividing the cost of each delivered message by the conversion rate. Click-through Rate. Simply put, this rate is the percentage of subscribers who accessed a link in an SMS message and initiated some action. Opt-out Rate. This is the number of subscribers who choose to exit the subscription after receiving a marketing SMS. Growth Rate. This is the rate at which your number of subscribed users grows.

What Is AutoForward Text?

AutoForward Text is an Android application that, among other functions, can automatically forward text messages and call logs to another email address or phone number. Due to the variety of functionality this app provides, it is a valuable tool for small businesses wanting to improve their SMS marketing campaigns.

To get started, users first have to create a free account and then download the application from AutoForward Text’s website on Android devices as an APK file. Once it is installed, users can then log in using their account credentials and configure the application according to their needs and requirements.

7 Ways in Which AutoForward Text Can Improve Your Business’s Marketing Campaign

The AutoForward Text application offers several features that can help businesses gauge and improve the performance of their SMS marketing efforts and maximize the return on investment (ROI). Here are 7 ways in which the app does that:

1. Automated Text Forwarding

The primary feature of AutoForward Text is that it allows businesses to automatically forward text messages to their email or another phone number. Besides providing access to one’s messages from multiple devices, this feature also serves as a backup tool since it saves important conversations.

2. Call Record Forwarding

In addition to forwarding text messages, the application also allows users to forward their call records to another phone number or email. This feature helps users keep track of their calls and enables parents to monitor their children’s call logs, ensuring their safety and well-being.

3. Forward Calls and Messages to Another Phone

Another helpful feature AutoForward Text offers is the ability to receive your call and text records through email or an alternate phone number. This is quite useful, especially for users who travel a lot and want to remain up-to-date on their conversations.

4. Keyword Filtering

Finding a particular message from a plethora of conversations can be cumbersome, especially if you receive a large number of messages regularly. The AutoForward Text application makes searching for messages easy through its filter tool. Users can easily and quickly filter conversations based on given contacts and keywords.

5. Daily Reports

Having a summary of your daily call records and text conversations can be quite useful and help you track your phone activity for each day. AutoForward Text provides daily reports of your calls and messages, keeping you up-to-date with your communications.

6. Remote Access

Yet another useful feature of the AutoForward Text app is that it allows users to remotely access their text conversations, even if they do not have their devices with them. This helps businesses centralize communications over various locations and employee teams, making responses to customer queries better and faster.

7. Affordable Marketing Solution

SMS marketing solutions can often be expensive for businesses, making it difficult for them to reduce costs. AutoForward Text, however, is a cost-effective solution for small businesses, with plans starting from only $14.95 a month. Moreover, the application can be set up and configured for use quickly and doesn’t require any supporting software or hardware.

Using an SMS marketing campaign can be an excellent way to reach your customers and boost your ROI. However, it’s essential to measure and track the success of your campaign to ensure that you’re getting the best results possible. With the help of AutoForward Text, you can easily forward all of your text messages to your email address, allowing you to keep track of your conversations with customers and monitor the success of your SMS marketing campaign.

