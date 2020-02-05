Take Care Where You Are Getting Your Social Media Features From

—

The rise in the popularity of social media and the increased prominence of social media as a way to communicate with others while also proving to be a very successful way to promote a company’s brand and build relationships with regular clients and potential customers. This last point is one which seems to be a real driving force behind the sudden increase in the number of social media accounts which has seen over half the world’s population sign up for at least one social network.

Paying for social media features

The key to success on social media is being able to offer people interesting content but in order for people to see this, you need to have a large number of people interacting with your profile on a regular basis. By doing so, your profile gains more visibility and it is more likely to have people come along and look at it. A key way to get more attention is by getting more interaction in the form of views, likes, comments, and followers. These can come about organically or they can be bought. There are plenty of websites where you can get comments on as well as likes, views and followers, and not only for Instagram but also for Facebook and Twitter. This is proving to be a booming business. However, you should bear one thing in mind.

Be on the lookout for bots

While we can vouch for the websites that we recommend here, there are simply dozens of websites that offer these services and we can’t be sure of the quality of each and every one. Unfortunately, it is the case that some of them don’t offer the same level of quality as can be expected from others. Sure, these websites will sell you social media features at similar or even better prices and they may seem to do the job but you need to take a closer look at the source of where these features are coming from and the level of interaction they are providing. Unfortunately, some of these suppliers have been known to turn to bot accounts in order to get their steady flow of social media interaction.

What are bot accounts?

If you are not familiar with bot accounts and you are wondering why they can prove to be a problem for some then you have come to the right place as we are more than happy to give you the lowdown. Bot accounts are automated accounts that are programmed to engage with other accounts in a specific way. This is done in order to replicate the behavior of real social media users in the hope that such interaction will provide the receiving accounts in question with a boost in terms of popularity and visibility throughout social media. However, bot accounts do not always prove to be as effective as may be desired. It may be the case that they like every single post made, something which is not entirely in line with the behavior of real social media users, or that they leave comments which are not entirely relevant to the topic of the post in question. Such behavior can prove to be a bit jarring and the careful observer will recognize this interaction as not being genuine, something which no social media user wants to be accused of.

What to keep an eye out for

There are several tell-tale signs that you can watch out for in order to make sure that you are not on the receiving end of social media interaction from bot accounts. While it is not unheard of for regular accounts to have one of these features on their own, any combination of several of them should set off alarm bells for you. First of all, a common indicator is that the profile in question will lack a profile picture of any kind. In the case of those who do have a profile picture, they may be blurry and obviously copied from somewhere else. Similarly, bot accounts don’t tend to post content of their own or if they do, it tends to come from other sources. Having a look through such an account’s history can give you an indication of where they fall in regards to this. Bot accounts also tend to spend a large amount of their time online liking and commenting on the content of other users. They occasionally do this by finding an account and going through every single post and liking or commenting on every one of them. The content of the comments can also give you a clue as it may often lack any relevance to the topic at hand. This can be checked by looking through the recent activity choice that many social networks tend to have. This option gives you a rundown of what the user in question has been doing during their latest session.

