The Basics of Food Testing Laboratories- What You Need to Know

A food testing lab is vital for food manufacturers launching or distributing their products on the market. The manufacturers must have a safe food plan for their products. This safety plan focuses on complying with the food quality standard requirements. Producers need certain certification documents to meet the FDA and import custom requirements for export products. Therefore, you need a trustworthy food testing laboratory to help you fulfill all the requirements.

What is a Food Testing Lab?

The food production industry has various regulatory and industry requirements to demonstrate that the food products are safe and of the highest quality. To do this, your company must partner with an accredited food testing lab that can offer solutions to improve processes in product conservation and regulatory compliance.

A food testing laboratory performs various tests on food products, ingredients, in-process samples, and environmental samples for chemical and microbiological parameters. Food safety testing is the condition and practices that preserve the quality of the food products and practices to prevent contamination from hazardous materials that could adversely affect consumers.

Tests Utilized by Food Safety Testing Labs

Food safety testing laboratories utilize different tests to assess the quality of food products intended for consumer consumption. Some of these tests include:

Microbiology Testing

In some instances, food products might contain living organisms and pathogens that could harm the consumers. That is why food safety testing labs use microbiology testing to ensure that the product is free from these harmful elements. This way, they guarantee the safety of the food sent out to grocery stores and various businesses. By looking for spoilage organisms, laboratories also ensure that only the best quality food products reach the consumers.

Chemistry Testing

Food products often come with some amount of compounds and minerals. However, their content should be limited depending on the product and its intended use. In this case, food safety laboratories use chemistry testing to test for additives, contaminants, heavy metals, allergens, and minerals. For instance, if products are allergen-free, a chemistry test will ensure there are no allergens present. It also helps to carefully monitor the presence of heavy metals, such as mercury. In addition, food safety labs use chemistry testing to search for elements that might increase the chances of a product going bad. This way, they assess the quality of the products sent to consumers and avoid harmful effects.

Detention Testing

A significant percentage of the US food supplies are imported from other countries. In such instances, the state takes and tests samples for pesticides, additives, and pathogens to make sure they meet the FDA’s standards. If the products fail to meet the standards, the shipper should provide additional evidence to ensure that future shipments meet the required standards. To speed up the process, you can partner with a food testing lab to ensure that your products follow the necessary guidelines for future shipments.

Certifications and Audit

You are required to have some certifications and permits to handle food production safely. An accredited food safety testing laboratory can provide a range of audit services to prove that your shipping procedures meet the set standards.

What Makes a Good Food Testing Laboratory?

This section highlights the key considerations when choosing a food testing laboratory partner. This is because selecting the right partner should be your priority. You should consider”

Technical Competence

An accredited food safety testing lab will be equipped with proven systems. This helps to guarantee the technical competence, choice of suitable methods, and commitment to the highest standards of accuracy and quality. A competent team will also be impartial and motivated to demonstrate continuous improvement.

Customer Service

Obtaining accurate results is paramount as proficient results demonstrate that accuracy and precision are achieved. Good labs will focus on maintaining a good reputation, and customer service will be a key part of this commitment. A good lab testing provider will respond promptly, work within schedules, and proactively communicate every piece of information. The provider should also be honest with their pricing to give you the ultimate peace of mind.

Routine vs Specialized Testing

You need to note that only a few laboratories can conduct every test required. Therefore, you need to decide between routine and specialized testing. If you appoint a provider for large quantities testing, you might require contracts and tenders. If you choose the routine testing volume, you should ensure that your provider is willing to manage all the remaining tests by subcontracting for you. They should ensure a smooth communication chain and the effectiveness of the food safety tests needed. Specialized testing helps you build a relationship with the specialist. Therefore, it is easier for the provider to build up experience of your products and quickly call on that knowledge.

Direct Access to an Expert

A food testing lab partner should advise you on tests, accounting for the nature of your product’s processes, claims, and regulatory requirements. Interpretation of the results is paramount, and choosing a provider who offers free advice is worth considering.

Analytical Turnaround time

This is another significant factor to consider when making your decision. This is mainly because most products are highly perishable in the food industry. It makes no sense if the time to obtain food test results is not consistent with the allowable product hold time. Therefore, you should consider how fast a laboratory can deliver results to ensure that the products are in good condition when reaching consumers.

Lab Testing Costs

Outsourcing food safety testing is a significant endeavor. Therefore, make sure to adequately budget for all the required verification activities. You can get a quote from different laboratories and choose one that suits your budget but offers reliable services.

Work with The Best Safety Testing Laboratory Today!

Are you looking for the best food safety testing laboratory in San Antonio, TX? Food Safety Net Services has you covered. We have performed food safety testing for nearly three decades. Our skilled team focuses on excellent customer service by providing high quality and timely results.

