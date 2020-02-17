Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Technology / The Fed's Wizardry Isn't Doing Much for the Rest of Us

The Fed’s Wizardry Isn’t Doing Much for the Rest of Us

For five years, America's central bank has funneled two massive subsidies into Wall Street banks and giant corporations.

by


By Jim Hightower

The Scottish writer Thomas Carlyle called economics “the dismal science.” He was only half right.

Dismal, yes, but a science, no. Economics is more like a religion, in which reality is shaped by belief or blind faith.

And, in the case of free-market zealots, it can turn into a cult. Thus, we see them pointing these days to the dazzling light of the soaring stock market, proclaiming fervently that Wall Street’s spectacular rise from the ashes of the Great Recession is proof from the God of Mammon that these are boom times.

Lo, is the magic of the marketplace upon us?

No, it’s just the wizardry of the Fed.

For five years, America’s central bank has funneled two massive subsidies into Wall Street banks and giant corporations in an ungodly effort to keep them flush, while praying that they might use these government windfalls to create a job or two.

The first subsidy essentially amounts to giving $85 billion every month to big banks. Yes, 85 billion! The idea behind the government’s so-called “asset-purchase program” is that this capital will be channeled into investments that nourish the roots of our economy.

In practice, however, bankers are funneling this cash into gimmicky high-risk investment schemes that create nothing and buyouts to expand their already too-big-to-fail empires — plus ever-heftier paychecks for themselves.

The second subsidy is the Fed’s relentless policy of artificially holding interest rates close to zero. This has severely punished middle-class retirees who counted on getting interest income from their savings, but it’s been a blessing from on high for huge corporations wanting to buy out their competitors or — in a totally unproductive bit of marketplace voodoo — to buy out themselves.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s trickle-down monetary policy has produced a truly dismal level of job creation while widening our hellish chasm of inequality.

This post was previously published on otherwords.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

