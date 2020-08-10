Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Technology / The Gamification of My ADHD Life

The Gamification of My ADHD Life

Gamification: Boosting your productivity

by Leave a Comment

By

Gamification: boosting your productivity, by turning your life into a game, or in my case: trying to use the fast pace of games, as a powerful tool to fire up my permanently bored ADHD brain.

As a 20 year old with ADHD, I experience difficulties with trying to stay focused on what is important: university. I unwillingly procrastinate, forget deadlines, forget to write down important things (or I lose the paper I wrote it on) but most of the time: I completely forget that I should be working on essays, deadlines or other assignments. Why?

When looking at my non-existing agenda or schedule, it really does seem like I am not even trying at all. But what if I told you, that my brain is wired differently?

AD(H)D is a common problem amongst many children and adults, but it is often misunderstood. I am trying, but my brain has a shortage of dopamine and noradrenaline, so when I say I forgot something, that is only partly true, because my brain wasn’t even actively trying to remember what the thing I forgot was. Why? Because it was boring, to put it bluntly.

Because of the shortage of dopamine and noradrenaline, it is very difficult to get the AD(H)D brain interested, something very cool has to happen before my brain will ‘turn on’ and is able to listen and thus remember important tasks.

This knowledge won’t fix this problem, but what can I try to do to cope with the problem?

That is right, making everything less boring, so my brain will ‘turn on’ and will remember boring tasks! I can focus on Xbox achievements, so what if my real-life tasks are just like my Xbox achievements?

The answer might be gamification, so, let’s have a look at the gamification of my boring, ADHD, university life.

The app:

https://habitica.com/static/home

Bibliography:

– Barkley, Russell A. Taking Charge of ADHD, Revised Edition: The Complete, Authoritative Guide for Parents. London, New York: The Guilford Press, 2000.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

– Kingsley, Tara L; Grabner‐Hagen, Melissa M. “Gamification” Journal of Adolescent & Adult Literacy 59,1 (2015): 51-61.

– McGough, James J. ADHD. New York: Oxford University Press, 2014.

Previously published on digmedia.lucdh.nl.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Digital Media, Society, and Culture

Digital Media, Society, and Culture is a course of The Leiden University Centre for Digital Humanities. The course explores the entanglements between digital media, technologies, societies, and cultures.

This blog is a result of one of the course's aims: to not only study but also take part in digital culture.

The Leiden University Centre for Digital Humanities (LUCDH) is an interdisciplinary centre that brings together students and faculty from across the Leiden community. Together, we are committed to the study of human cultures using computational approaches and to rethinking the role of the humanities in a digital age.

The Leiden University Centre for Digital Humanities (LUCDH) promotes the informed and critical uses of digital technology and computational approaches in art, literature, history, area studies, linguistics, philosophy, religion, and other disciplines of the humanities.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x