The Gaming Community is Changing Faster Than You Thought

The pandemic has disrupted the lives of common people. Normal five days work-week and weekends to enjoy with family and friends is an old saying now.

In such a time video streaming platforms are seeing a new hike in users. People are enjoying their spare time at virtual parties and gatherings. Even boring business meetings are taking place on teen gaming platforms like Nintendo’s Animal Crossing and The Sims.

But above all, the platform that has gained 350M users with a collective 3.2 billion hours of gaming in the month of April is Fortnite. The game is currently ranking on top as the most popular esports and casual gaming platform.

In the pre-pandemic era, Fortnite created something called Fortnite Parties. As a new form of enjoyment and entertainment, players could play Fortnite in real-time with nerf weapons and boogie bombs.

Companies like AirballingLA have taken advantage of the rising trend in Fortnite to build a service where people can re-enact Fortnite in real life. During pre-COVID, these companies were a hit. Birthday parties have decreased in numbers which have decreased the occurrences of Fortnite Parties, but some are still celebrating their birthdays seeking novel entertainment like a Fortnite Party.

These battle parties took gaming to a whole new format of enjoying real-time battle out of the screen. But suddenly the pandemic broke out and these gatherings immediately stopped. However, it didn’t affect the gatherings.

The Epic Games has configured a way out. Fortnite is slowly but steadily making a transition from being a mere game to a social platform. Since the quarantine and lockdown process started, they have started organizing virtual concerts and meet-ups.

In May this year, Epic Games hosted a live virtual concert with Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5. After the first concert, another one hosted by Diplo took place in the Party Royale on July 31st.

The fast-changing situation and norms of society have made these events possible and fruitful. Millions of people from across the Globe are actively participating in these events. The Epic Games is describing these gatherings as a chance to roam around without weapons. The usual battle game is now becoming a part of teen society, especially in the US.

This evolution in gaming will surely start a new era of gaming with games like Fortnite breaking the barriers of entertainment and becoming a part of daily life. Only time will tell whether this is good given the changing circumstances of the world or harmful for daily lives.

