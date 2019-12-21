This Christmas Gift Protection to Your Kids From Cyberbullies – Be a Virtual Santa

—

Christmas is a beautiful festival of celebrating and sharing the joy with your loved ones and in this entire universe, no one is more precious than your little ones. But, lately, in this digital world, your children aren’t safe – not even in your home.

The web of uploading and downloading is always around your kids and compromising their safety. According to a survey conducted by the Cyberbullying Research Center in the fall of April 2019- samples from middle and high school students of 12 to 17 years have been collected. The results show that 33.8% of teenagers are victims of cyberbullying today.

You can easily safeguard your kids from physical harm, but how will you protect them from the unseen virtual threats. Being a parent, you must be feeling helpless as you can’t keep your kids away from the web of the internet – so what to do?

Be a Virtual Santa for Your Kids

Every year at Christmas, you go and buy the perfect gift for your children that can bring huge smiles on their faces. So, with the change in the lifestyle of your little ones, you need to put on a smart cap and gift them – protection against cyberbullies.

But, how?

Well, cyberbullying is a very complicated topic as various layers are linked to it that’s why you need to handle this problem in many ways by forming a virtual security layer around your kid by taking few assertive steps.

Be Vocal

Foremost, you need to create an environment in your home where your kid can freely talk to you about any sort of misbehave or abuse on social media. You need to become your kid’s friend so that he or she can share all these things with you without any hesitation.

Many times, it has been noted that kids won’t understand the meaning of cyberbullying and they start to feel scared. So, parents should discuss the nature of cyberbullying and its revocations with their children to prepare them in advance.

Share your Information with No One

The time has changed – now you don’t need to give lessons on not to talk to strangers in the park to your children, but you need to tell them the importance of never sharing passwords, phone numbers, images, etc., with the strangers. You need to make your children see what can happen if they share any kind of personal information with virtual strangers. That’s because sometimes innocent minds of children can’t understand the value of their personal information.

Use Virtual Tools in Your Favour

To cut the iron – you need an iron. Similarly, to protect your kids from virtual bullying, you need to use virtual parent control software. With the help of software, you can keep an eagle eye on your teenager’s online activities and track his or her every move. There are many parent control apps available in the iOS and Android app stores.

But, if you are looking for a recommendation, then you should go for FamiSafe. This app is pack with lots of award-winning features such as –

Instant alerts on the potential risk of cyberbullying, inappropriate adult content, harassment, etc.,

Geo-fencing of your kid’s real-time location along with the live tracking.

Block, monitor and regulate app usage time.

Filter web content before anything inappropriate reaches your kid and much.

File a Report

In cyber cases, most people don’t take any action which encourages cyberbullies more to mistreat online users. So, it is the responsibility of parents to file a report against any abuse message on social media or text messages. Parents should gather up all the evidence and share with the authorities so that cyberbullies can be punished as per the law. Today, cyber laws are very strict and strong in the US so your one report can save up a number of innocent children’s lives.

Encourage your Kids to Stay Safe

Parents, if you want your kids to stay happy and safe always, then this Christmas – you need to encourage them to participate in an innovative Christmas campaign designed by FamiSafe where your kids can use their imagination and design a meaningful creation to create awareness on cyberbullying. They can win interesting prizes by getting more likes and comments on their original creations. One initiative from your kids can make someone’s Christmas safe and happy.

