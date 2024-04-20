Transform Your Dull Videos With Top 5 1080p to 4k Upscaling Tools

—

4K videos are the best-known video quality today. Unfortunately, not all videos you watch today are in 4K quality. Most of the videos available on top streaming platforms have the best resolutions and highest HD quality, but not all are in 4K video quality. It is thus essential to upscale standard 1080p videos to 4K.

Can you upscale 1080p to 4K? Existing videos and old movies are primarily in 1080p, which is often blurry and broken. Thankfully, tons of tools offer an easy way to upscale these videos into 4 K quality. Upscaling software helps increase the original resolution of old videos, increasing their visibility and clarity. Among hundreds of upscaling tools, this article mentions a few AI tools and their pros and cons. Compare and choose the best AI video enhancer at your convenience.

The Advantages and Disadvantages of AI Upscaling Tools

Do you need help with blurry videos? Artificial intelligence offers an innovative way to upscale video resolution to ensure a crystal-clear viewing experience. The useful AI video enhancer tools provide a creative way to create, edit, and modify video quality. Many online video upscaling tools exist, but not all tools promise to deliver perfect ai video upscaling results. Some advanced AI video enhancers are mentioned here, along with their pros and cons for easy comparison. Check a few helpful video enhancer tools here:

1. UniFab AI Video Enhancer

Unifab is a powerful video editing tool for sharpening, splitting, cropping, and mirroring poor videos. The valuable video enhancer has an advanced toolkit to enhance video resolution with GPU acceleration. UniFab Video Enhancer AI is a video editing and enhancer tool that ensures better upscaling of videos with an efficient speed.

Pros

Supports processing with GPU acceleration

Complete multiple tasks in a limited time

Ensure conversions in more than 1000 formats

Cons

Does not support a cloud storage system

Works only with Windows

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI

AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI is automated upscaling and enhancement software that helps upscale old and dull videos into brighter and more colorful output choices. The enhancer works on video resolution to bring new life to videos. The intelligent AI tool also offers an easy way to color black-and-white videos.

Pros

Uses a neural network for upscaling videos

Helps restore old videos with quality

Offers multi-frame enhancement feature

Cons

Requires a robust hardware setup

Slow enhancement speed for multiple videos

3. Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro is an intelligent AI tool that helps create professional videos in minutes. The advanced tool supports various features for customized video editing. The software efficiently upscales 1080p to 4k and supports audio editing tools for improved speech in every video. Adobe Premiere is available in two formats: Adobe Express and Premier Pro.

Pros

It supports a user-friendly interface

Ensures multiple formats of video enhancement

Provides default audio enhancer and mixer

Cons

The free version is available only for seven days

Required high storage space on the desktop

4. Video2X

Video2X is an innovative video enhancer with GPU and TensorRT acceleration to upscale blurry videos. The intelligent AI tools provide video editing and upscaling and support cropping features. The advanced tool offers an easy way to enhance facial expressions. Video2X Video Enhancer works with an AI algorithm to improve minute video details for better visual clarity.

Pros

Free and open-source software

Supports an intuitive user interface

Provides denoising and deinterlacing feature

Cons

The free version lacks advanced features

Requires enhanced hardware specification

5. Pixop

Are you looking for a free video enhancer? Pixop is a free and reliable tool that helps optimize video quality according to choice. The valuable web application negates the need for heavy software downloads. Log in to Pixop Ai Video Enhancer on your browser and edit your old videos in minutes. The software provides advanced features for video enhancement at lightning speed.

Pros

Support cloud-based system

It does not require a software download

Provides AI-based enhancement filters

Cons

Works slowly with multiple videos

Requires login every time you use this software

Conclusion

Not all upscaling tools ensure better video enhancement results. It is thus essential to choose advanced AI tools that ensure quality enhancement and resolution improvement. The top 5 video enhancement tools are mentioned in this article. Check the details and compare the pros and cons before choosing the best video upscaling tool.

Choose 1080p to 4k upscaler wisely. Compare and find a tool that ensures quality restoration with maximum ease. Find a tool that provides extended capabilities for resolution enhancement, video clarity, audio correction, color addition, and accessible video editing features.

—

This content is brought to you by Chris Reyes

iStockPhoto