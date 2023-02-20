What Are the Ethics Behind Tracking Your Kids Location?

We live in a rather turbulent and worrisome time, which addresses the issue of safety more than ever. We all get distressed about the security of our kids, house, and belongings. If house protection is mainly a matter of surveillance cameras and alarm systems, with the kids it gets more difficult, especially the teenagers. The position of parents is obvious–they want to protect their kids from trouble, yet the position of kids deserves a thought as well, as they need to experience the world and learn the rules of society.

Where’s the truth? Should we intrude into freedom or trust the kids and let them learn the hard way?

Disclaimer! There’s no single solution for everyone, as every family has a different background and living conditions, thus, the approaches and understanding may vary.

With the development of technology, our life has changed dramatically. While blaming it for stealing real communication and life, we need to acknowledge that the positive sides are much more prevailing, especially regarding security. There are numerous applications that help track where the kid is during the day, which certainly can make us feel calmer.

The positive sides of such applications are hard to overestimate:

1. Safety

The basic function is quite obvious – making parents aware of the kid’s movements. It makes life easier for both kids and parents: kids don’t need to report every time they reach school or home, and parents needn’t constantly worry if the child doesn’t send any notifications.

Some developers, like org, went even further, as they have a ‘Listen to the surrounding’ option, which is just the top offer on the market. In moments of emergency or danger, you can call your kid, listen to what is happening around and with the help of flawlessly working GPS you can instantly decide where to go and what to do.

1. Peace of mind and relationship

By having a tracking application you free your kid from an obligatory routine of calling your back every hour and sending real-time locations any time they go somewhere with friends. Admit it, it’s embarrassing for them after they reach 10-12 years old. So, basically, your kid gets relative freedom and independence from notifications.

You, as a parent, can finally breathe out a sigh of relief, as you won’t be caught in panic after your child doesn’t answer the phone straight away because there’s supposed to be a break at school.

Such an ‘inter-tranquility’ will ease your relationship as well, as it is a reasonable compromise for both sides.

2. Reassurance for kids

The tracking app is a so-called backup plan as well, especially for those who are outside late at night or just turned up to be in an unknown or overcrowded place. Even grownups fear staying alone in unfamiliar places, not to mention teenagers and adolescents. The awareness of having such a connection with the family will alleviate the sense of fear and terror they might possibly have (depending on the person, some may be calm, and some may experience panic attacks).

Simply saying, the tracking app will just add another level of security and confidence.

Negative sides

3. Relative freedom is no freedom

While primary school kids will not find the app intimidating, the teens are most likely to rebel, as they want to be trusted and get their portion of adult-ish independence. And they will not care that “it’s all for their own good” and “we just love you and want to protect you”. It may be the reason for constant fights and misunderstandings.

2. No ‘survival’ skills

If the child knows that parents are always at their beck and call, they will never learn to make choices and be street-wise, which is the basis of their growing up and society. They need to know how to behave in unknown places, or in the middle of the crowd, how to avoid possibly dangerous places, and make their way out to safety.

Solution

It takes time and talking to set reasonable boundaries for tracking. Being overprotective is a natural instinct, yet in the long run, it will lead to the immature adult who is used to being watched and has no idea how to act in society. Besides, if you show distrust toward kids it will bring about their resilience and a disrespectful attitude to your care and love. However, your trust (even though it’s very difficult) will motivate them to behave in a respective manner.

As a compromise, you can offer to show your location as well, so that it looks fair and non right-violating.

Having a tracking application is a wise solution nowadays, as it’s one way to help guarantee safety. However, it’s crucial to agree on the rules of usage with your child. You need to state clearly why such an app is used and make sure you don’t overreact with the control, as the lost trust will be a matter of months and years to return.

This post brought to you by James Nagel.

Photo: iStock 488535570-74214631