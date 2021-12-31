What Makes Vanguard Stand Out From The Rest Of Call Of Duty Games?

—

November was an exciting time for CoD fans as it was a month when the new installment kicked off. Players couldn’t wait to try it out, thanks to loads of info stirring up interest, and when the new game had finally arrived, they understood – it was indeed something different. But, unfortunately, not only in a good way. So, here we’re going to discuss both sides and see what you can do to enjoy the game despite everything.

Anyway, let’s start with something good. One of the great things about Vanguard is the setting. The events unfold during WWII, and the main campaign shows us them through four different perspectives – the eyes of central characters. That way, we may see how soldiers from different fronts experienced said events and what impact they had on their lives.

As for the story, Lucas Riggs, Polina Petrova, Wade Jackson, and Arthur Kingsley, who were inspired by real war heroes, are on the mission to intervene with Nazi Project Phoenix plans to find Hitler’s successor. One might say it’s the devs’ attempt to show one of the alt-history scenarios, which is interesting. Moreover, that story is essential as it shows the prototype of today’s Task Force that four characters represent in this game.

Apart from the campaign, the other thrilling feature was the returning of Zombies mode beloved by many in the CoD: Black Ops series. The fans are offered a chance to explore new content and unlock novel stunning Call of Duty Vanguard camos to brag about.

And last but not least, the feature that makes Vanguard more gripping than other games now is a brand-new Pacific map that was released earlier in December alongside Season 1. Its name is Caldera and what’s interesting is that it’s integrated into Warzone as well, replacing the infamous Verdansk. It means that new challenges, areas, and objectives are waiting for both games’ players.

With that said, seems like Vanguard genuinely presents gamers an opportunity to get the experience they’ve never had before. Nevertheless, there are also not-so-nice things that differ the new title from the previous ones.

If we again look at the campaign, many players notice that it’s too short, which is a true bummer for those eager to be deeply invested in the story. After finishing it, fans are free to explore maps, multiplayer and Zombies modes, complete challenges to unlock weapons and camos for them. And that’s what we want to discuss in detail because this activity turned out to be not as fun as many wanted it to be.

It’s not new that players must finish certain challenges first to obtain the coveted weapon and nice skin for it. It has always been a task that demands tons of grinding, but in Vanguard, creators surpassed themselves as now requirements became tougher and meticulous. For instance, to get a chance to transform your gun with a prestigious gold camo, you need to spend literally hours to unlock every skin in seven categories. Each has its conditions to gain access, like getting 100 headshots. Considering how difficult and time-consuming it is, more and more players have started to ask Vanguard boosters for help, and it’s understandable because they want to change their experience.

Naturally, most CoD fans like to possess the best weapons in a game and be the owners of premium camos since it shows how cool they are. So, of course, they and probably you, want to get their hands on those things but might not have that much time and energy to do so. That’s often the reason behind the desire to delegate these tasks to a professional player – a Vanguard booster who’s ready to dedicate his time to assist you.

Professional gamers are often experienced players who need only a little time to acquire any gun, camouflage, or finish even the hardest challenge. At least, they can do it way faster than most casual gamers. So, that and complete hand-made services without cheating are what attract fans the most. It’s always nice to save your time and still obtain the coveted item securely, don’t you think?

Thus, think of how you want to play the game – spend an unhealthy amount of time on the grind and suffer from it instead of having fun, or entrust all the complex parts to professionals who will get you the same results quicker and painless? The latter seems like an appealing offer since you’ll get what you want and truly enjoy your time in a game to the fullest. All you have to do is just look for the Vanguard boost that will suit your needs the most and try to have fun in an indeed unique game in a series.

