Your Guide to 4 Great MMORPGs That Are Perfect For Newcomers to the Genre

These days, online games are a big deal. And among online games, none have a bigger and more dedicated fanbase than massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs). They’re part of a gaming genre that attracts millions of players and earns millions of dollars for publishers.

And there’s a good reason why. MMORPGs offer engaging gameplay, deep and meaningful lore, and the chance to meet and play with people from every corner of the globe. But for gamers who haven’t yet caught the MMORPG bug, it’s not always easy to figure out where to begin. To help, here’s a guide to some of today’s top MMORPGs — and why each would be a good place to begin if you’re interested in getting started with the genre.

Final Fantasy XIV Online

There aren’t many game series that go back as far as Final Fantasy. It began as a game on the original NES back in 1987 — which was the first of 16 releases in the series to date. Today, the fourteenth entry in the series is a hugely successful MMORPG that draws millions of daily players.

Its developer Square Enix has kept the game going since 2010 with major expansions roughly every two years. That has kept player engagement high and made for a game that’s just as interesting today as it was when it launched. Right now, the game’s on its fifth major expansion and has never been more popular. Here’s a look at some gameplay:

The best part about Final Fantasy XIV for newcomers is that it has a large and friendly community. Nobody’s going to attack you for not understanding important game mechanics, and you’ll find plenty of people willing to help you as you find your way through the game. In other words — it’s perfect for someone with little to no experience with MMORPGs.

The Elder Scrolls Online

Another MMORPG that’s part of a storied gaming franchise is The Elder Scrolls Online. And if the name sounds familiar — it should. It’s a part of the same series as the immensely-popular Skyrim, which has seen countless re-releases since its debut in 2011. Launching in 2014, The Elder Scrolls Online got off to a rough start with countless launch-day bugs and server failures but has since gone on to right the ship and build a large and loyal following.

What’s great about The Elder Scrolls Online is that it’s a game that feels simultaneously fresh and familiar — owing to the game’s history and the popularity of its predecessors. That makes it an excellent place to start for newcomers. And, since players can opt to play the game solo, with teams, or engage in PVP combat, it’s well suited for fans of multiple playstyles. Plus, it’s easy to buy Elder Scrolls Online gold for novices in need of a quick boost. Here’s what the game looks like:

World of Warcraft

Even if you’ve never played an MMORPG before, there’s a good chance that you’ve heard of World of Warcraft. It’s one of the most popular games the genre’s ever produced and has become a big part of popular culture around the world. And despite being almost 20 years old now, it’s still going strong.

For new players, there’s plenty to like about World of Warcraft. It’s currently still under active development and its developer, Blizzard Entertainment, plans to continue that for the foreseeable future. Plus, Blizzard’s parent company is now owned by Microsoft, which means it’s likely to cross over into the Xbox ecosystem soon.

The only downside of the game for new players is that it suffers from a relatively toxic community. You can’t expect other players to be that helpful — or even necessarily courteous — to you when you join. But since it’s been around so long there are plenty of helpful guides that can get you up to speed on what you need to know. Here’s what gameplay looks like:

EVE Online

You may have noticed by now that many of the most popular MMORPGs tend to focus on fantasy settings and one-on-one combat systems. But for gamers who aren’t into those things, it can make the genre a bit difficult to jump into. For them, EVE Online is an excellent place to begin.

Unlike the previous games, EVE Online is a space-based MMORPG where players can do everything from exploring new parts of the universe to creating complex alliances and trying to dominate whole swaths of space. It’s a far less-structured system than the other MMORPGs on this list, and players have almost complete freedom to inhabit the game world in any way they wish.

The problem is, though, that EVE Online has a steep learning curve for new players. That’s one of the reasons it’s generally not recommended for inexperienced MMORPG players. But there are some amazing resources to help new players along, and the open-world nature of the game means that you can take as long as you want to learn the ropes. There’s no set character progression you have to worry about, and you can move at whatever pace you wish. Here’s a peek at some of the gameplay:

The Takeaway

The bottom line here is that any of the games covered here would make a great starting point for gamers looking to experience their first MMORPG. Every one of them offers compelling — and addicting — gameplay and a near-endless number of things to do. For any newcomer, it won’t take long to figure out why so many gamers around the world are fans of the genre.

And the best part is that there will always be more to come. MMORPGs are one of the fastest-growing gaming segments right now, and there’s no sign of them slowing down anytime soon. That means there will always be new games to play, filled with fantastic new settings and challenges to overcome. After all, there’s a good reason that MMORPGs have remained so popular for over 30 years — and it’s because their fans can’t get enough of them.

