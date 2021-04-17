6 Contributors to the Increased Rate of Car Accidents in Virginia

A majority of car accidents are due to rash driving habits and a lack of knowledge about proper road rules and practices. This article looks at some of the most common causes of car accidents in Virginia. Negligent driving can be defined as any act that is done in a careless way that endangers the safety of other road users.

There are many contributors to negligent driving. Some are illustrated below:

1. Bad Weather

The causes of car accidents on the highways in Virginia can be attributed to the bad weather prevailing in the state. Virginia is often prone to heavy rains, snowfall, and fog cover. Heavy rains can result in a pothole on the surface of the road, which results in loss of traction power of the car on the road. Snowfall leads to ice formation on the roads leading to slippery conditions. Fog cover can prevent the driver visibility causing the accidents.

2. Tidal Waves

The causes of car accidents in the coastal area are mostly due to tidal waves. The high wave action can smash the car on the beach. The collision will not only destroy the car on the beach but also might cause injuries to other car users on the beach. Fog and rain cannot be avoided in the coastal area. The only solution to this problem is installing surfacing systems on the beaches.

3. Poor Mechanical Engineering Failure

The causes of accidents in Virginia can also be attributed to poor mechanical engineering practices. Some of the cars in Virginia are poorly designed with outdated technologies. The failure of the car to function properly can even result in a catastrophic accident. Many times the cause of car accidents can be attributed to mechanical engineering failure.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Lack of Proper Attention While Driving

The majority of the accidents in Virginia can be prevented if proper attention and precautions are taken by the drivers. Most of the drivers ignore the safety signs, signals, warnings given by the police. This causes unnecessary risks and hazards while driving on the roads. Installing car alarms or tracking systems can help you to avoid car accidents on roads.

5. Vehicle Track Record

Car accidents on roads can be avoided by maintaining the vehicle track record. If the track record shows that the driver has received several tickets for breaking the speed limit or driving under the influence of alcohol then immediately bring it to the notice of the insurance company or the police so that they can record the details. Every time you receive a ticket for any violation then immediately fill out an appeal form that is attached with the report. If your car has received a ticket for the same violation more than once then immediately contact the police so that they can add your details to the record and notify you that you are being investigated for the violation. You must not ignore this warning because this can also help you avoid accidents and save your life in the future.

6. The Recklessness of the Driver

Accidents on the road are mainly caused due to the recklessness of the driver or the non-fulfillment of the responsibility given by the driver. Your behavior or your habits can also make you prone to car accidents. If you have been involved in several car accidents then you should contact an experienced car accident lawyer for a better understanding of how these accidents took place. These accidents usually take place due to the carelessness, or the reckless behavior of the drivers, or the negligence of the legal guardians. So, if you are involved in one, then you must immediately contact a good car accident lawyer who will understand your case and give you proper advice.

—

This content is made possible by site supporter M Rafiq.

Photo credit: Shutterstock