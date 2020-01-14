6 Steps to a Healthier, Cleaner Home Free of Toxic Chemicals

Keeping a house clean is a major challenge. Whether you live by yourself or you have pets and kids, there are always messes that need to be addressed. And it’s important to understand that how you clean has a direct impact on your family’s health.

The Right Way to Clean Your Home

Most people have messy, disorganized homes. And even those who do have visibly clean homes usually don’t have healthy homes. That’s because most cleaning products contain unhealthy ingredients that remove messes, but leave behind dangerous toxins.

Establishing a house that’s both clean and healthy requires a smart, proactive plan. Here are a few things you can do to begin moving in the right direction:

1. Clean as You Go

Most people aren’t in the habit of cleaning. They only do it every few weeks, which means that cleaning is always a massive, time-consuming chore. The best way to prevent this is to clean as you go.

Cleaning as you go is a whole lot easier and less time-consuming. It’s as simple as keeping a scrub in your tub and using it to wipe down surfaces every time you bathe. It looks like cleaning each dish as you go, rather than letting them accumulate in the sink. It’s vacuuming the living room every Friday so that there isn’t time for messes to build up.

2. Choose the Right Products

It’s important that you choose the right cleaning products and that you know exactly which ingredients make up the sprays and powders you use. Labels can be misleading. Here’s what some commonly used terms mean:

Chemical-free. Technically, very few products are actually free of chemicals. That’s because almost every ingredient is some sort of chemical – including peppermint (which is a blend of chemicals like water, cellulose, and chlorophyll).

Technically, very few products are actually free of chemicals. That’s because almost every ingredient is some sort of chemical – including peppermint (which is a blend of chemicals like water, cellulose, and chlorophyll). Natural. This is a very “loosey-goosey” term. Natural simply means something that’s found in nature. The problem is that not everything you find in nature is safe.

This is a very “loosey-goosey” term. Natural simply means something that’s found in nature. The problem is that not everything you find in nature is safe. Green. Another broad term, companies often use “green” as a way of making products seem healthy.

Another broad term, companies often use “green” as a way of making products seem healthy. Organic. This confusing term is supposed to be given to products where ingredients are produced without the use of pesticides, fertilizers, and additives. And while there are marketing standards in place to restrict the use of the word, companies don’t always obey.

This confusing term is supposed to be given to products where ingredients are produced without the use of pesticides, fertilizers, and additives. And while there are marketing standards in place to restrict the use of the word, companies don’t always obey. Non-toxic. Non-toxic should only be used on products that don’t employ any toxic chemicals. Unfortunately, you’ll also see it used in situations where products only contain trace amounts of toxic chemicals. The problem is that any presence of toxins can be dangerous.

The moral of the story is this: You can’t trust marketing and advertising. Always read labels before buying a product. Better yet, consider making your own when you can’t find suitable options in the store.

3. Avoid Moisture

Germs, mold, mildew, and other bacteria thrive in wet environments. If you want to keep your house clean and healthy, avoid moisture at all costs. This means preventing the presence of moisture by fixing leaky pipes, removing standing water from tubs and sinks, and eliminating excess moisture in the air through the use of a dehumidifier.

4. Keep Pets Outside

We all love our furry little friends, but they don’t do our homes any favors. If you like having pets, try your best to keep them outside. (Or at least contain them to one or two rooms in the home.) Not only does this cut down on the amount of fur and dander, but it also prevents them from tracking bugs, dirt, and grime in from the outdoors.

5. Install Doormats

Speaking of tracking things inside, do your best to limit the filth that the bottoms of shoes bring in. This means setting rules on when shoes are allowed and using doormats (both inside and outside the door) to address instances when people do wear them in the house.

6. Use Natural Aromas

Almost all commercially available candles and air fresheners are laced with chemicals. So while they may smell inviting, they’re actually part of the problem. Try using natural aromas instead. Options include diffusing essential oils, simmering spices on the stove, and using natural potpourri.

Establishing a Healthy Home

There’s more to a healthy home than just clean surroundings. In order for your house to be a place where you thrive, you have to think about the products in your home.

