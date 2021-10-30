7 Reasons Why A Business Should Have A Walk-In Freezer

There’s no question that buying a walk-in freezer is a substantial investment for a grocery store or butcher shop. So, it’s essential to think the purchase through and understand the many benefits of these energy-efficient cooling products.

Please review the benefits of walk-in freezers below, and you’ll have the information you need to make your purchasing decision.

1. Save Energy

So, you walk into that big freezer and feel the intense cold. In fact, it can chill you to the bone in a few minutes. It must cost a fortune to run it with electricity, right?

Not so fast! The cost to run a walk-in is usually not as much as what it costs to run five or more regular refrigerators.

Also, if you buy an industrial-sized unit, the refrigerator parts and components are made to be more energy-efficient than consumer-grade products.

Industry experts also say there are many ways to cut the cooler’s operating costs. First, think about adding high-quality insulation to your industrial freezer. And adding walk-in curtains is an inexpensive way to prevent the cold air from escaping the unit when you open it.

You should also have the unit checked for maintenance every quarter; some of the common areas that can cost money are the gaskets and door sweeps. If you never replace them, the unit will steadily lose efficiency as the years go by.

2. Regular Maintenance Improves Longevity

Most walk-in coolers or freezers need regular maintenance, just like standard residential refrigerators. This means you should have the freezer’s airflow and ventilation checked annually. And you should call in a certified freezer and refrigerator technician to check and clean the condenser coils.

Note that your unit is probably made from aluminum or steel; you’ll find it easier to clean stainless steel.

3. Industrial Grade Freezers Last Many Years

Industrial grade walk-in freezers are made from tougher, longer-lasting parts, so the unit may last for 15 or 20 years with proper maintenance. Commercial freezers also feature thicker walls to ensure that they perform at maximum efficiency, which reduces wear and tear on the compressor.

Plus, this unit will keep meat and other perishables frozen, ensuring that nothing goes to waste.

4. Impressive Storage Capacity

Whether you run a grocery store, butcher shop, or restaurant, having a lot of storage is vital. For instance, you may need to store more roasts, steaks, and turkeys at Christmas as more families buy meat for the holidays.

Having ample meat supplies on hand means you’ll be able to keep up with consumer demand, so you never lose sales when people are spending more money during the holidays.

5. Enhanced Access

Buying a large walk-in freezer makes it simpler for employees to find the products they need. For example, you don’t need workers to spend 15 minutes unpacking a regular-sized freezer to find those ribeye steaks!

So, your workers can spend their time preparing goods for customers or serving customers, making you more money.

6. Rotate Stock Efficiently

There are other ways a walk-in freezer can reduce your costs. For instance, you can store large quantities of meat and quickly rotate stock, using the oldest products first.

These freezers also ensure that you don’t have stock past their expiration dates, so you stay in compliance with food safety standards for your area. On a related note, using products before they expire means you throw away less food and save money.

7. Keeps Products At Even Temperature

Last, your walk-in keeps your meat and other perishables at a consistent temperature, so you have as little waste and spoilage as possible. For example, most meats should be held at 0 degrees F or below, and your walk-in will do the job.

Investing in a walk-in freezer does cost you upfront, but experience shows it can be an excellent investment for many small and large businesses.

This content is brought to you by Larry Alton.

