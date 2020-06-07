How To Remain Stress-Free During a Move

Moving to a new house is exciting, but it’s also one of the most stressful life events you’ll experience. And if you’re moving with an entire family, things are even more complicated. You’ll be coordinating moving teams, searching for items you need without knowing where they are, adjusting to a new home, and living in a neighborhood you’re totally unfamiliar with.

Fortunately, there are some strategies you can use to remain stress-free (or at least less stressed) during the process.

Plot Out What You Need

Try to move with a plan. As soon as possible, make a gigantic checklist of everything you’re going to need throughout the moving process. For example, you can make a list of all the paperwork you need to sell your current house and complete the purchasing process for your new house. You can take inventory of your home, so you know exactly what type of moving services you need. You can make a checklist of all the things you need to accomplish during the move, and all the expenses you need to plan for. The better documented these items are, the more manageable they’re going to seem.

Consider Working With a Professional Home Buying Company

If you’re interested in reducing your stress as much as possible, your best option may be working with a professional home buying company. Home buying companies, and some individual investors, are usually eager to buy homes for all cash. You might get a slightly lower total return, but the process will be straightforward and lightning fast; you also won’t need to worry about cleaning, repairing, or managing your old property. You just have to hand over the keys.

Start Early

This should be a no-brainer but try to start your planning and moving as early as possible. Nothing makes a move more stressful than trying to rush to meet a tight deadline. If you know you’re going to move in the next few months, you can start packing some of the long-term items you won’t need in the meantime, and you can start looking for movers. Once you find a new house you like, you can start making a timeline for how the move will play out. Give yourself as much time as possible to complete the process.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Declutter

The less stuff you have, the less stressful moving is, so spend some time decluttering in advance of the move. Go through the house and look for possessions you haven’t used or thought about in the past year. Do you really need that old collection? Do you need that many clothes? Can you get rid of those old pieces of furniture? Throw away or donate whatever you don’t need.

Put Other Responsibilities on Hold (If You Can)

Getting an urgent work call in the middle of a move can spike your blood pressure, as can the emergence of any other personal responsibility. If you can afford to, put your other life responsibilities on hold while you sort out your move. Take a few days off work, pause your volunteering, and make other accommodations so that you can focus on making the move go smoothly.

Stay Organized When Packing

When packing your items, try to stay as organized as possible. Separate all your possessions into different prioritization categories; for example, you can identify “long-term” items that you won’t need for several months, and “short-term” items that you might need within the first day or two of moving in. This will help you keep your most important items accessible during the move. It’s also a good idea to label all your boxes and packages, so you know exactly what’s included in each.

Get the Right Help

Next, make sure you’re getting the right help. If you try to move entirely by yourself, it’s going to work against you. If you can afford to, hire professional movers; they’ll make your life much easier. If you can’t afford movers, consider asking friends and family members for help.

Accept and Manage Your Stress

One of the best things you can do for yourself is to accept that moving will be stressful. If you convince yourself that you’re totally on top of the move and it won’t be a big deal, you’re only going to end up disappointed. Instead, acknowledge that moving is a stressful process, and prepare yourself for that reality. Once you start to feel stress, you can utilize stress management strategies to keep it in check, like exercise, deep breathing, and meditation.

Celebrate When It’s Over

When you’re done moving, or when the process is almost over, take the time to celebrate with your family. Sleep in sleeping bags on the floor of your home the first night you move in, and order takeout. Have fun with your family, and don’t worry about unpacking the rest of your boxes. It’s a great way to relieve stress and start your life in your new location on the right foot.

Moving is going to be stressful, no matter what you try and do to avoid it. But the better prepared you are, the further ahead you plan, and the more careful and attentive you are during the process, the less you’re going to feel the effects.

—

This content is sponsored by Larry Alton.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock