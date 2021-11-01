Seven Ways to Have a Better Time on the Internet

Whether you are looking to improve your internet connection speed or have a better overall experience online, there are multiple ways to do that.

Entertainment, education, and general usage of the World Wide Web should already be great, but it can get even better if you apply these seven tips.

Deal With Encountered Errors

404 error is probably the most common error you can expect to encounter when you are surfing the web. The problem with it is that you cannot really solve it yourself. If a website you are trying to access is down, the best you can do is to try and get in touch with the site owner (if you can find their contact details) and inform them about the site being down.

504 is another example. If you are a website owner, you should know how to fix 504 gateway timeout, the 404 error, as well as other similar problems so that site visitors can browse pages without disruptions.

Use an Ad Blocker

It is true that online ads are not as common these days because there are better ways to monetize the content for website owners. However, you are still likely to encounter some sites that have a very aggressive ad policy.

Sometimes, you have no option but to press on the ad to continue browsing. If there is an “x” button to close the ad, it does not always close the ad. You can also get redirected to a shady landing page, and even reliable antivirus might not be enough to protect your computer or smartphone from a malware attack.

It is recommended to use an ad blocker extension so that you do not have to bother with online ads anymore.

Also, speaking of browser extensions, you should also check what else is available for your internet browser. There should be plenty of great extensions that enhance the online experience. At the same time, remember that installing too many will turn into clutter and hinder the browser’s performance.

Try a VPN

Even if you are not concerned about your privacy and security online (two things virtual private networks excel at), you can also use a VPN to access geo-restricted content.

For example, you may want to play a video game on a particular server or watch a TV show on Netflix, but these things are impossible because of your location.

Well, by using a VPN, you can change your original location and IP address and circumvent the restrictions.

Virtual private network services cost a few dollars a month, which is not really a lot considering how much it gives.

Pro tip: Do not use free VPNs. It might be tempting not to pay for them, but free virtual private networks are prone to security problems.

Avoid Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

In case you are one of the people who like to spend their time on social media, you may want to consider cutting it off for a bit. It is not really healthy, particularly if your feed consists of nothing but people enjoying themselves while you are stuck inside with nothing great going on.

Social media ruins our perspective because it is full of people having a good time, but it is natural because hardly anyone is willing to share pictures or videos of themselves feeling down.

Cutting yourself off from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social networks might be difficult at first, but you will be surprised by how much better you will feel. And the time you spend on social media can be used for something more productive, such as watching educational videos online.

Check Streaming Platforms

Thanks to so many streaming platforms, you have access to a plethora of movies, TV shows, and music on the go. Check streaming sites and find an interesting movie or a show to watch.

You can also consider Twitch TV, particularly if you are into video games, as there are a lot of great streams there that will keep you entertained.

Play Online Games

Video games are not necessarily a hobby for everyone, but you can still consider picking it up. Keep in mind that while many video games cost money to play, there are also some options that are free.

Consider Switching to a Different ISP

Those who have a poor internet connection are bound to struggle with finding enjoyment using the service. If possible, consider switching to a different ISP. Research available options and compare their prices.

If the option of switching to a new internet service provider is not really possible, try to get a better deal with your current ISP or seek solutions that could improve the internet connection, such as switching to an ethernet cable instead of Wi-Fi if you are on a laptop.

