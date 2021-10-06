Why I Became a Snowbird Even Though I Enjoy Cold Weather

Like many people, I enjoy cold weather periodically, as long as it doesn’t stick around for too long. It’s not so bad when you can cozy up to a warm fire with a cup of hot chocolate and a dog curled up in your lap. However, when winters get increasingly colder and longer, it becomes intolerable.

Growing up, I never thought I would become a snowbird – someone who travels to a warmer climate during the winter months. Yet, here I am, alternating between a cold and warm climate.

For how long? I’m not sure. I found the atmosphere in Sedona, Arizona to be more than just physically warm – it’s actually invigorating on a deep level. It’s possible that I may move to Sedona full-time in the future.

A swimming pool is all you need to escape mild-to-moderate heat.

If you’ve never been to Sedona, you’d be pleasantly surprised at how much cooler summers are compared to other parts of Arizona. However, it can still get pretty warm, but that’s easily solved by taking a dip in the pool.

I was lucky enough to find a home for sale with a pool already installed in-ground. Above-ground pools seem like a great idea, but so much can go wrong. You need to climb a tall ladder just to get into the pool. They’re also prone to leaks and punctures, especially if you have wildlife visiting your property.

In Sedona, it doesn’t take much to cool off in the pool in the mild summer heat. This is a stark contrast to the effort it takes to get warm in my other home located in a cold climate. Once temperatures drop to around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, the cold can be felt in your bones, and it can take a while (and plenty of firewood) to get warm.

When deciding to become a snowbird, I realized that I had two choices – I could live somewhere that requires warming up, or I could live somewhere that requires cooling down. When I visited Sedona, I knew immediately that it would be easier to cool down in Sedona than warm up where I was currently living. Thus began my snowbird adventure.

The human body needs warmth to thrive.

No matter how many people say they love the cold, the human body needs at least some warmth to thrive. It just doesn’t need that warmth in excess, like the kind of heat you get in the desert.

We need the sun’s warmth to survive, just like plants. Our bodies synthesize vitamin D from the UVB spectrum of sunlight, and no amount of supplements can replace this process. People might test positive for high levels of vitamin D in their blood, but that doesn’t mean it’s bioavailable and being used by the body. On the contrary, most vitamin D supplements are D2, not D3, and are not absorbed by the body.

Since I don’t get sick like others do, I haven’t noticed any symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency. However, I figured it was better to make the move sooner than later, rather than feel the effects later.

If I stay in Sedona full-time, I can rent out my winter home.

When I first began my snowbird adventures, I thought it might be nice to rent out each of my homes temporarily when I’m not living there. However, I realized that might mess up my plans if I get stuck with a renter who won’t leave. I really didn’t want to have to go through the eviction process just to get my summer or winter home back.

If I decide to stay in Sedona, however, I will be renting out my cold climate home full-time. This will bring me some extra income to cover what’s left on my mortgage and pay for property upkeep. Renting out my property seems like a wise move, but only when I don’t have to count on someone moving out so I can enjoy my own home.

When living in Sedona, I can venture out to Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Arizona is full of natural wonders and manmade attractions worth visiting. For example, living in Sedona makes it easier to visit Phoenix and Scottsdale. I’m really interested in art galleries, so this is a huge plus for me. I can spend a weekend at a hotel and visit a ton of art galleries across both cities.

At the end of the day, turning into a snowbird was a great decision. I’m warmer, but not too hot. I have access to art, culture, and I’m surrounded by beautiful, vast mountains and rock formations. I couldn’t have chosen a better place to live during the winter.

This post is brought to you by Larry Alton.

Photo credit: Shutterstock