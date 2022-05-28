10 Tips for Getting Cheaper Auto Insurance

—

The convenience automobiles bring always comes with a price. For instance, insurance and maintenance are the two expenses that cannot be ignored by any automobile owner. However, the rising prices of auto insurance have created a financial liability for most vehicle owners today.

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the world, there have been drastic changes in the economy. Inflation has affected the lives of many citizens and businesses including insurance providers. The pricing structures of most insurances have increased leaving the insurers with hefty premiums.

However, with the right knowledge and strategic plan, you can lower these costs. In this article, we will discuss the top 10 effective ways to get insurance at a cheaper price.

How to Get Cheaper Auto Insurance?

1. Research, Research, Research

Auto insurance premiums vary depending on the insurance providers. The terms and conditions of the insurance policies differ based on the vehicle type, its condition, and your location. Hence, researching multiple insurance companies and shortlisting suitable ones is one of the quickest ways for getting lowering auto insurance costs.

Read the policy documents thoroughly to understand the terms, hidden costs, and other add-ons. Here are a few quick steps to choosing the right car insurance.

Understand the insurance needs

Research the plans from various providers and compare the sum insured, the inclusions and exclusions the policies offers, deductibles, and more.

Ask questions about the add-on plans

Enquire about the claim process

Compare the policies’ terms and conditions

Understand how the renewal process works

2. Compare Insurance Rates of Various Insurance Providers

The insurance premiums depend on various factors, such as the price of the car, approximate repair costs, the car’s safety records, policy duration, and more. Further, the driver’s age, location, profession, and driving records also play a crucial role in determining insurance premiums.

Hence, it is ideal to connect with insurance agents of various firms and get down to the nitty-gritty of insurance plans. Ask them questions related to the type of coverage, claim process, renewal process, and more.

Remember luxury cars tend to have a higher insurance premium than the economy models.

3. Increase the Deductibles

For every auto insurance, there is a certain portion of the insurance claim that is borne by the car owner. It is commonly referred to as the deductible. Increasing the deductibles can significantly reduce the premium costs.

However, you should ensure that you have enough money to pay in case of an accident. For example, if you had opted for a higher deductible of $5000 and the insurance claim amount is stated to be $7000 then the insurance company is liable to pay $2000 as the claim settlement. You will have to pay the remaining $5000 for the repairs.

4. Pay Upfront When Possible

Although paying premiums every month may seem to be feasible considering budget planning, it is wise to pay it upfront once a year. You will save more money in the long run.

Paying the premiums in one go can also help you ask insurance firms for additional discounts of up to 10%. Besides, paying upfront also relieves you from the worries of late payments and policy lapses.

5. Ask for Discounts

Enquire with the insurance agent about the discount offers. Many insurance companies are offering exclusive discounts to customers having excellent credit scores, teen drivers with good grades, and long-term customers.

If you have a clean driving record with no history of accidents or traffic violations, you could be entitled to additional discounts.

6. Review the Insurance Requirements Regularly

Insurance requirements vary with time and the condition of the car. For example, an old car might not require full coverage insurance. Hence, evaluating how much coverage the car needs is important.

Reviewing insurance requirements also helps understand the needs better and choose an insurance provider who offers you the desired plans. This will help you in lowering the premiums and getting insurance at a cheaper price.

You can also opt for temporary auto insurance that covers you for a week or a month according to the requirements.

7. Opt for a Group Car Insurance

Connect with insurance companies to enquire about the group insurance plans they offer. If you and your family own many vehicles, opting for group/household insurance would be an ideal solution as it covers insurance for many vehicles in the same contract.

Group insurances can also be leveraged by employees from the same organization, business associates, and other professional alliances. Further, you can also connect with your alumni group members or club members to check if they are interested in such insurance benefits.

8. Avoid Installing Additional Car Accessories

Altering the car by installing additional gadgets or accessories directly impacts the insurance premium. For example, installing a CNG kit to save on fuel requires a change in mechanics and therefore, increases the risk. Similarly, external modifications such as tinted heads, flashing brake lights, alloy wheels, pressure horns, and more might pose an added risk and cause a rise in premiums.

Hence, refrain from undertaking any car modifications and installation of unnecessary accessories. If you alter the car in any way, consult the insurance company about the same.

9. Maintain a Good Credit Rating

Most insurance companies conduct thorough background checks on insurers’ credit scores to determine the insurance costs. According to Insurance Information Institute , the insurance companies check the total debt and payment history to access the insurer’s risk level.

Focus on making credit payments on time and utilize only 20% or lesser of the available credit limit.

10. Maintain a Clean Driving Record

Pay attention to the road and focus on being a safe driver. To begin with, avoid distractions, such as using a cell phone while driving , or drinking while driving as much as possible. These are the top reasons why drivers end up with traffic tickets and accidents, thus negatively affecting their insurance coverage.

Conclusion

Insurance prices are going up. The only way you can prevent it from impacting you is through proper planning. Follow the tips mentioned in this post to get desired insurance at a cheaper cost.

—

This content is brought to you by Aliza Vigderman

Shutterstock