2021’s Emergency Loans for Bad Credit: Top Online Lenders for Quick Loans

Imagine that you have spent a whole day banging your head on the walls, running from pillars to posts, and praying for miracles to happen. You have an emergency and are in desperate need of cash.

But banks, credit unions, and other accredited financial institutions have refused to lend you money because your credit score is below 620. In short, you have what is considered “bad” credit.

Financial emergencies always come unannounced, knocking you off your feet. They come in many shapes. They usually stem from the loss of a job, illness, funerals, and whatnot.

You may have approached your friends and relatives for monetary help but were declined. So, now your situation seems hopeless as you’ve been irregular in repaying your earlier debts.

But despair not; all isn’t lost. Your problem isn’t unlike many others. Numerous companies can give you a personal loan to meet your urgent needs, even if you have bad credit. What’s more, you could even succeed in repairing your damaged credit score in the process by making sure you repay this new loan in time.

Some money lenders will give you emergency loans ranging from $100 to $5,000 (in some cases, even bigger loans), even if your credit rating is abysmally low. While some of them may take advantage of your situation and charge you with hefty interests, not all of them do so.

Some will look at you with compassion and lend you on terms and conditions that are reasonable to you. All you have to do is to seek them out. Admittedly, that is quite a considerable challenge.

But many of these loan lenders operate through online lending platforms, where they can meet people like you safely and securely. So, you can be sure that everything is put up there clearly for you to utilize after careful consideration and much thought.

While not all such platforms are reliable or secure, some are. During our investigation of the financial market, we found four such emergency loan-facilitating platforms that have been working with lenders and borrowers for years. Borrowers on these platforms are pretty like you, who have lost their ability to get credit from regular banks owing to their poor scores.

These online platforms do not directly provide you with a loan, though they do act as facilitators for both the lenders and the borrowers. They put lists of prospective borrowers for lenders to choose from and leave the rest to the two parties to negotiate a deal. The platforms we have selected are secure, do not charge the borrowers for the service, and earn their income from the lenders. However, be aware that they do share your details (that you will have to input) with the lenders and other third parties as part of their revenue-generating methods.

4 Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit

#1. MoneyMutual — Overall Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit

#2. Bad Credit Loans — Committed to Responsible Lending

#3. CashUSA.com — Safest and Most Secure

#4. Personal Loans — Personal Loans Made Simple

#1. MoneyMutual — Overall Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit

Imagine a situation where you suddenly need $500 but your wallet and savings account is dry. Perhaps it’s an emergency medical bill, a sudden car repair, or a home renovation that you can’t do without. To make matters worse, your payday is nowhere near, and your friends and family can’t afford to come to your rescue.

Whom do you turn to?

At MoneyMutual, you can borrow money from $200 up to $5,000 at a moment’s notice and repay it in its entirety with interest when you get your next paycheck.

MoneyMutual is an online platform where money lenders and borrowers can connect and do business in a secure online portal. MoneyMutual acts as the middleman between you and the moneylender. Taking a loan is as easy as three simple steps:

#1. Fill out a secure form with your personal information. Once that’s done, the form is sent for review to a vast number of money lenders in a matter of minutes.

#2. Moneylenders on the website will review your information in a matter of minutes and decide if they want to lend you money. If a lender decides to give you a loan, the website will take you to another web page to review the loan terms and accept or reject the loan. The lender may also contact you to confirm your details.

#3. Once both you and the lender can work out a deal, the money is directly deposited into your bank account in as little time as 24 hours. From that point, any further communication will be between you and the lender directly.

This entire service provided to you by MoneyMutual is free. Lenders pay the company to facilitate connections between lenders and borrowers. You are charged nothing for the service of the platform.

As their face of trust, MoneyMutual’s spokesperson is none other than Montel Williams. Over 200,000 satisfied customers trust MoneyMutual. BadCredit.org lists it as their “#1 recommended cash advance solution for consumers of all credit types.” One satisfied customer, Kenneth W., writes, “My financial needs were taken care of quickly. Received the money from the lender the next day.”

Highlights

Get a loan of $200 up to $5000 in as little as 24 hours

Get in touch with a money lender and secure your loan in three easy online steps

Negotiate with your lender on the terms of your loan and take the loan only if it’s acceptable

Pros

Quick and easy application process

Free service for borrowers

Fantastic for unexpected expenses, unexpected bills, or special occasions

Anti-scam security systems

Cons

MoneyMutual doesn’t lend money so cannot guarantee a low interest rate

Must negotiate with a lender on your own

You may be denied if your credit score is extremely low

⇒Visit the official website of MoneyMutual

#2. Bad Credit Loans — Committed to Responsible Lending

Life in America can be hard without a good credit history. It becomes hard to get emergency loans or good credit cards. You may feel that you can manage somehow, then life throws a curveball at you in the form of a major expected bill or a surprise expense.

Not taking a loan is no longer an option, but banks or credit unions won’t lend you money because of your poor credit history. So what do you do?

You can go online to Bad Credit Loans. This platform does not offer money lending services. It offers a service similar to MoneyMutual, in which your application is placed before hundreds of money lenders looking to do business on this secure online platform.

You can request an emergency loan of up to $10,000. Bad Credit Loans has an extensive network of both state and tribal money lenders. Taking out a loan is as easy as filling out a simple form on Bad Credit Loans’ website. The form will ask for your personal and financial information.

Before applying, please ensure you satisfy their eligibility criteria:

You must be at least 18 years old

You must provide proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency

You must have a regular income flow (full-time employment, self-employment, disability, or Social Security benefits)

You must have a checking account in your name

You must have work and home telephone numbers as well as a valid email address (that you can provide)

Once you’ve filled out the form and submitted it to the platform, Bad Credit Loans will send your information to potential money lenders who will get you in touch with some suitable lenders. You can then discuss the loan terms and if you find them acceptable, finalize the loan with an electronic signature.

You should carefully review everything before you legally bind yourself to the contract. Once you take a loan, you can repay it when you get your next paycheck or salary. You can also decide upon an alternative repayment scheme with your lender.

Bad Credit Loans does not have any say or interest in the details of the contract, so choose your lender wisely.

Bad Credit Loans also maintains a blog that educates borrowers on how emergency loans work and the various legal terms. It also advises you on how and when to take loans and best practices to repay them in time to avoid a debt trap.

Highlights

Loan amounts up to $10,000

Get in touch with a lender and find your loan in an easy-to-use and secure online portal

Negotiate with your lender on the terms of your loan and take the loan only if it is acceptable

Get in touch with both state and tribal money lenders

Get tips and tricks on when to take emergency loans and how to spend funds judiciously

Pros

Free service for borrowers

Fast approval rates and deposits

High online security to prevent scams

Cons

No guaranteed interest rates

Tribal lenders often charge high interest rates

⇒Visit the official website of Bad Credit Loans

#3. CashUSA.com — Safest and Most Secure

CashUSA.com is another online portal that brings together money lenders and potential borrowers. CashUSA is one of America’s leading platforms for emergency loans. You can borrow up to $10,000 on CashUSA.

The platform has an extensive network of state and tribal money lenders to ensure that your application is processed quickly. CashUSA provides its services for free to all loan seekers.

Much like the services above, getting started on CashUSA is easy. To qualify for a loan, you must first meet five simple eligibility criteria.

You must be at least 18 years of age

You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

You must earn at least $1,000 per month, after taxes

You must have a checking account in your name

You must have a valid email address and valid phone number(s)

If you meet all of the above eligibility criteria, you will be given a simple form to fill out, which will ask for your personal and financial information. Once you have that done, just submit it, and your application will be forwarded to numerous money lenders.

Its extensive network ensures your chances of getting approved. Once a money lender takes an interest in your application, they will contact you and offer you both the loan and its terms. Interest rates can vary between 5.99% to 39.99%, while durations generally range from 90 days to 72 months.

CashUSA.com’s “education center” offers useful information on loans and other financial matters to guide you in making the right decision and not getting scammed.

Highlights

Get up to $10,000 as a short or long-term loan

Repayment periods can range from 90 days to 72 months

Get in touch with individual lenders and find your loan in an easy-to-use and secure online portal

Negotiate with your lender on the terms of your loan and take the loan only if it’s acceptable

Interest rates vary between 5.99% to 39.99%

Pros

Easy application process

Free service

High online security to prevent scams

Helpful education center

All moneylenders strictly follow the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act, and Fair Debt Collection Practices

Cons

No fixed interest rate

Tribal lenders can charge a high-interest rate

Your credit score may fall further if you fail to repay the loan on time

⇒Visit the official website of CashUSA.com

#4. Personal Loans — Personal Loans Made Simple

Personal Loans is a convenient and straightforward way to get fast, cash loans in just a few easy steps.

Similar to the other companies listed in this article, Personal Loans is an online platform that allows money lenders and loan seekers to come together and do business in a secure online portal. It’s a boon for both the loan seekers, who can get quick cash loans quickly, and money lenders, who get the privilege of gaining access to a large customer pool.

The entirety of Personal Loan’s services is provided for free to any loan seeker. You can get a minimum loan amount of $1000 up to a max limit of $35,0000. The emergency loans are categorized into home improvement loans, payday loans, bad credit loans, medical expenses, etc. Personal loans also help you with debt consolidation. Loans repayment periods usually range from 90 days to 72 months, and interest rates vary between 6% – 40%.

Note that Personal Loans is not a money lender and the interest rates are just an estimated range. The actual interest rate for your loan will depend on individual money lenders and the strength of your loan application.

Getting a loan is easy. All you need to do is check if you satisfy all eligibility criteria. Some emergency loans can require that you have a minimum credit score of 580-600. If you meet the eligibility requirements, you can fill out a form that collects your financial and personal information.

Once you submit the form, your loan application is sent to multiple compatible money lenders. If a lender finds your application favorable, they will contact you to discuss the loan terms. You can accept only if you find the terms and loan agreeable. Once agreed, the lender will collect your electronic signature, and the money will be deposited to your bank account (the one whose details you provided in the form).

Highlights

Get $1000 to $35,000 in loans

Get easy loans for home improvement, payday loans, bad credit loans, medical expenses, etc

Loans can range from 90 days to 72 months

Get in touch with numerous money lenders to work out the best deal and loan terms

Interest rates generally vary between 6% to 40%

Pros

Easy application and approval process

Free service for borrowers

All lenders strictly follow the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act, and Fair Debt Collection Practices

Personal Loans is a member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA)

Cons

Personal Loans is not a direct lender

You may need a minimum credit score of 580-600 to qualify for some loans

Your credit score may drop further if you fail to repay the loan on time

⇒Visit the official website of Personal Loans

How We Curated Our List of the Four Best Emergency Loan Platforms

During our search for the best emergency loan facilitating platforms, we faced some massive challenges. The most formidable of them was the aura that some of the emergency loan providers created around themselves with hypes. In trying to find the best and the most reliable platforms that can provide you with the most trusted money lenders who can offer you a loan despite your bad credit score, we came across dozens of online platforms that work as go-betweens.

Our list is based on the platform’s reputation, the kind of lenders they onboard, the speed at which they facilitate the process, and the privacy and security they offer. Here, we’ll go into more detail about our list criteria:

Reputation

We dug deep into a platform’s reputation at getting safe and secure money lending contracts for people in dire need. The four emergency loan-providing marketplaces we have chosen have a spotless reputation and work with some of the most reliable and honest money lenders.

Lenders Profile

As we dug deep into the functioning of these emergency loan-proving facilitators, we were overwhelmed with baleful reports. Many were found to be working for loan sharks and shady lenders as their front offices.

However, our suggested online loan facilitators are from a different league altogether. The reports about them were clean and tidy. We learned that the lenders they connect borrowers to are equally clean and transparent and have been known for their ethical policies.

Funding Speed

While we looked for the best emergency loan facilitators for people with bad credit scores, we chose only marketplaces that facilitate the emergency loans fast and put the borrowers on to lenders who process their applications fast as well. The four we selected are the ones that put borrowers on to lenders who usually do not take beyond one business day to process applications and make money available.

Transparency

Most emergency loan-providing facilitators or platforms have earned infamy for working as traps of loan sharks. Rather than making the path of the borrowers in distress smooth, they often lure them into bottomless pits of trouble and force them to pay exorbitant interests.

Fortunately, in the long dark tunnel, we could discover bright lights in the form of four platforms listed in this article. Their transparency of working impressed us, and they indeed qualified to be recommended. They do not misguide the borrowers or charge any service fee from them.

Security

One of the top reasons for handpicking these four marketplaces where you can get emergency cash on loan with relative ease is that they do not divulge your personal details to anyone. Working with them offers a great amount of security.

How to Choose the Right Lender—A Guide

For better or worse, money is the center of American life, and for good reason. Having access to funds can bring you a lot of financial freedom and give you access to opportunities that may be closed off otherwise; however, not having free money can place you in incredible predicaments. It is, therefore, of extreme importance you borrow from the best and most reliable lenders in times of emergency and take the help of the most reliable platform. Else, be advised that your borrowing can put you in deeper trouble.

Finding the most suitable marketplace platform for emergency loans is indeed a challenge, especially with so many available. This guide may help you find the best or the samaritan you are looking for. Consider the following points when choosing your financial lender.

Research the Market

We can assure you will come across dozens of facilitators more than willing to “help” you get a loan. Do not walk into the folds of a platform you first encounter online or get swept away by the sweet talk. Research the platform well first, and while researching, consider the points on which we based our research. The points or criteria have been well enumerated earlier in this article. Read the “How We Curated the List of Best Emergency Loan Platforms” section very carefully.

Know Your Facilitator

We understand how bad and pressing your needs are. Yet, do not borrow blindfolded. Knowing your loan facilitator is as imperative as knowing your lender. Check the background of the online platform through which you have reached your lender before borrowing. And that can be done by reading the reviews of people who have worked with the platform earlier on different third-party websites.

You should try and get the contact details of a few past clients and approach them directly to get more information. You can also find a good lot of details about these online marketplaces for emergency loans and their business policies from various government agencies as well. Ensure you do not walk into any trap that may make you cough up paying back double or even triple the amount you borrowed.

Compare Your Options

When you apply for an emergency loan through an online platform like the ones we have reviewed in this article, there can be chances that you may qualify for a loan with multiple loan providers despite your low credibility. Ask for the terms and conditions and be informed about the rate of interest. Make a comparative study of this information and then decide on the lender you would like to work with.

Remain Alert and Know the Terms and Conditions

Read the terms and conditions of every single online marketplace that facilitates emergency loans to people with poor credit. These virtual and online financial marketplaces will ask you to fill a form first, and then they will put you on to a lender. These platforms also work under some legal bindings and will, therefore, ask you to abide by a set of terms and conditions. Read and understand them very carefully because they are formed to follow federal regulations.

FAQs About Bad Credit Emergency Loans

Q1: Am I guaranteed to get a loan with a low credit score?

A: The answer to this question is both ‘yes’ and ‘no’. Your eligibility to get an emergency loan with a low credit score is not guaranteed. But, the emergency loan providers usually work to offer emergency loans primarily to people with low credit scores. So, your chances of getting an emergency loan despite being bad credit are often high with emergency lenders.

Q2: Is borrowing from these emergency loan services safe?

A: Most of the bad credit, emergency loan providers are legal money lenders, and they function within some well-defined legal parameters. Borrowing from these loan providers, therefore, is usually safe. But make sure you repay your loan on time and be aware of the loan’s interest rate. Usually, the interest rates of these loan providers are higher than those of banks, so if you have a better credit score, look for alternative sources of funds and avoid high-interest emergency loans.

Q3: What happens if I don’t repay the emergency loan on time?

A: The consequences of failure to repay the emergency loan on time can be varied. You may face unpalatable recollection methods, which can be rather discomforting. In addition, your already poor credit scores may take a further nosedive, which can completely strip you of all financial credibility. As a result of this, you may never get any emergency loans in the future.

Q4: Is it expensive to borrow from these emergency money lenders?

A: Interest rates for emergency loans are usually higher than average. It varies between six and 40 percent depending on your creditworthiness and your repayment track records. You may have to cough up a steep interest payment if you borrow from a shady lender or if your repayment track record is poor. In such cases, borrowing from emergency money lenders can be expensive.

Q5: Are the terms and conditions of emergency loans harsh?

A: The answer again is ‘yes’ and ‘no’. Usually, lenders of bad credit loans try to impose a set of stringent terms and conditions mainly to protect their money and, secondarily, to earn a handsome profit from their investment. It is, therefore, essential to read and know the terms and conditions of borrowing thoroughly to avoid being sucked into unnecessary legal and extra-legal hassles later on. Stay clear of lenders who try to impose unusually strict terms and conditions.

Q6: Is it necessary to go through online marketplaces for emergency loans?

A: These online platforms or marketplaces ease your search for lenders. As someone with poor credit scores and in dire need of a loan, you may find it very difficult to find a credible lender if you have never tried to do so before. These platforms or facilitators are virtual markets where there are a few lenders with their shops. Complete an application through any of the four platforms we have listed, and you will see the money you need in your pocket within a day or two.

Let’s Round It Up…

Imagine yourself in a situation where you are cashless and a pressing emergency is staring large at you. It can be stressful and unnerving. It can be all the more so if you also happen to have a bad credit score.

The four online financial marketplaces we have discussed and reviewed in this article can save your day. These virtual financial marketplaces in cyberspace, where many money lenders are available, have become the last refuge of millions of hapless people in need of fast cash. They may charge higher interests, but they can be a crucial resource when things get desperate.

They open their doors to the distressed whom the banks may reject. Therefore, online financial marketplaces have become a lifeline to millions with low credit scores. If this is the situation you have found yourself in, you can safely try reaching a lender through any of the four platforms we have listed for you.

This content is brought to you by Eva Cordin.

