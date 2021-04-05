3 Common Reasons People File For Bankruptcy And How To Protect Yourself

—

Hundreds of thousands of Americans file for bankruptcy every year. The numbers are highest in southern states, both historically and currently. Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi have climbed to the top of the chart since Covid-19 began.

Loss of income is the current culprit, and it’s one of the big three even during normal economic times. So what are the other common reasons? Divorce and medical debt, mostly. These are issues that can affect everyone, so let’s break them down and discuss how you can protect yourself.

1. Medical Expenses

66.5% of bankruptcies in America are tied to medical debt. You may think you’re immune to this possibility because you’re healthy, but the cycle is an easy one to fall into.

When you get sick or hurt, you go to the hospital. What if you don’t have insurance or you spend a few weeks out of work while you’re recovering? The bills will still come due and you can’t pay them. So what’s the next best alternative? You put them on your credit card… but then you can’t pay that either.

It’s a dangerous cycle, and it’s easy to understand how it can lead to bankruptcy. So how can you protect yourself? You can’t completely prevent illness or injury, so what can you do? There are a few steps you can take.

Find a good health insurance plan, and keep it up-to-date.

Create an emergency fund for medical expenses.

Have check-ups regularly to prevent more serious issues.

Medical debt is a big reason Americans file for bankruptcy, so make a plan and do what you can to protect yourself.

2. Divorce

Divorce can be one of the most traumatic and expensive events you experience in your life. It’s not uncommon for a drawn-out divorce to cost well over $15,000 by the end of a trial. Even when it’s over, you could be facing continuing costs like spousal or child support.

Given these numbers, it’s not surprising that over 50% of people filing for bankruptcy had a divorce in the last six years. So, how do you prevent this already costly procedure from leading to even more financial trouble? There’s an option to explore that can make your divorce less traumatic and expensive.

Divorce mediation is the process of meeting with a neutral party who can help you and your spouse negotiate your divorce without going to trial. The process requires a certain level of cooperation, but if you can manage it, you’ll save time, money, and potentially a bankruptcy filing.

3. Reduced Income / Job Loss

Job loss, and the reduced income it causes, are historically the number one cause of bankruptcy. Over half of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, so a sudden job loss is often the beginning of a financial spiral. You lose your job, you can’t pay the rent, you can’t pay the credit cards, and suddenly, you have no idea what to do or where to turn… It’s scary to think about, but thinking about it helps you better prepare for it.

Since the emergence of the Coronavirus pandemic, millions of people all over the world have suffered from job loss. But according to data from the US Census Bureau, Mississippi is one of the top states that have suffered the most amid the COVID-19 crisis. From the data collected, food scarcity and the inability to pay rent and mortgage payments are among some of the biggest issues Mississippi residents are facing.

Coming out of such financial turmoil seems unlikely, but as the world starts to slowly open back up, residents of the state are seeing the light of day and turning to Mississippi bankruptcy lawyers as a way out of their financial hardships.

While you can’t predict a job loss, you can keep your resume up-to-date, set aside money in a savings account, and create an action plan to follow if you find yourself out of work.

What Do You Do If You Can’t Prevent It?

Unfortunately, you can’t always keep debt from happening. If you’ve done your best but you’re still in trouble, it’s time to talk to an attorney about bankruptcy. It sounds scary, but it can wipe out the majority of your debt, stop creditors from harassing you, and give you a chance at a fresh start. You don’t have to continue to live under the weight of your debt.

Rules and regulations regarding bankruptcy can vary from state to state. So it’s best to contact a local attorney so you can begin putting your life back together.

Now that you know what the three common reasons people file for bankruptcy are, you can make a plan to protect yourself and your assets.

