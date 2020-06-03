3 Tips Every First-Time Investor Should Follow

—

For anyone in their prime age for investing, the entire aspect may appear daunting. You probably witnessed the impact of the 2008 global financial crisis on friends and family, and it may have left you with a bitter taste towards investing. In a 2018 study published by Bankrate, the report found that only 23 percent of individuals between 18-37 years old think investing in the stock market is a monetarily wise life move. In addition, the recent introduction of COVID-19 hasn’t done many favors for our economy in 2020, as the stock market witnessed one of its most volatile years. So now, you are probably wondering why anyone should even consider making any types of investments, especially now.

However, contrary to what you may expect, investing apps and brokerage accounts are seeing a tremendous rate of activity in recent months. They’re raising capital at values that are still on the rise despite the turbulent economy. Some brokerage accounts witnessed new records of new accounts. E*TRADE saw 363,000 accounts added and Charles Schwab added 609,000 new accounts in their first quarter this year. Investment apps are also experiencing their excitement. Stash, an app that helps you start investing with no minimum deposit, raised $112 billion in investment capital. Robinhood, an app that lets free stock trades, raised $260 billion, and added over three million funded accounts. These companies are growing even during tough economic moments.

If you’re under the age of 30, you should be investing now. The earlier you invest, the more your money grows through the process of compounding returns. Compounding returns is the process when your returns earn even more returns. Think of the example of having a penny one day, and doubling it every day for 30 days. You’d see the money grow exponentially, and end up with $5 million. Obviously, investing doesn’t double your return every day, but over the course of time, your wealth will grow considerably. Just think, if you start investing by the age of 25, it’ll be easier to retire to The Villages, Florida by the time you turn 65.

But where do I even get started?

Here are three tips for every first-time investor.

1. Lay out your investment plan

Before you jump into investing, you need to set up a plan. Ask yourself: Why are you investing? Think about any goals you may have, and how much you need to invest to reach these goals. Next, what types of returns do you need to meet your goals? Do you need to invest more to make your returns realistic? Find an investment calculator to make this easier.

In addition, before investing you need to incorporate risk into your plan. How much risk are you willing to take? Are you willing to take big losses to get bigger gains over the long run? One way to find out is by taking risk tolerance quizzes that can help you get a better idea of how much risk you are willing to take with your investments.

2. Pick investments that will reach your goals

Now that you have a better idea of your goals in investing, you need to pick what to invest in. When you start researching investments, analyze their future return along with their risk.

I personally prefer investing in real estate since it gives me a better sense of freedom and control over my investments. If done wisely, real estate can be very lucrative.

It is good to also consider diversifying your investments. This can help from any future significant losses, and avoid having all of your investments in a single company that goes bankrupt.

3. Invest on a regular basis

Once you have your plan and have picked your investment, you need to start investing on a regular basis. Don’t worry about paying close attention to every short-term market change. Set a schedule for yourself to know when to invest.

And always make time to check your investments on a regular basis to make sure they still work for you.

In the end, remember investing is not about getting rich quick. It boils down to the long term goals, and the wealth you can accumulate over the course of years. It is never too early to get started.

