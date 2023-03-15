5 Convincing Statements for Introducing A Higher Minimum Wage

—

The minimum wage has always been a topic of debate. It has its proponents and opponents, offering compelling ideas on both sides. While some argue that raising it would hurt small businesses, others claim the contrary. Yet, despite all arguments, many analysts agree that higher salaries prevent a recession.

In this article, we disclose some valuable information regarding minimum salary. We explain why a change is important and discuss supporting statements. Stay with us if you wish to find out more!

Why We Should Raise All Minimum Wages

Some may know, but many debates about the minimum salary have been on focus for years. Numerous advocates are promoting its rising by claiming that the main reason for it is people’s livelihood. They state that individuals struggle to make ends meet, saving cash for food. Many studies reinforce that theory and further promote this problem’s significance.

Being a debatable case, this issue attracts the attention of society. Many people express their opinion in an essay about minimum wage and take a side by forming conclusions. So reading the reasons why minimum wage should be raised essay is a great way to explore the issue. Numerous people back the higher paychecks, stating that hirelings should live above a set poverty line. These claims are on point, as many cannot afford necessities. That includes expenses for food, healthcare, and housing.

Suppose you consider these facts and add other experts’ opinions. Raising the minimum salary helps people. It stimulates the future financial growth of a country, allowing people to live normally.

How Does The Minimum Wage Affect Our Economy?

A prospective higher minimum salary moves a static financial situation positively. It creates a higher demand for common goods and services. That opens new job positions , leading to overall financial growth.

Now, that’s something you should know if you were to write an article on minimum wage. But what’s more important is that this has both positive and negative effects.

Let’s say a minimal salary gets increased to $10-15. That gives people more disposable cash, as their utilities will be covered. With more funds, they afford to spend not only on necessities but on goods. Goods are all these things people enjoy, including your TV stream, new clothes, fancy snacks, etc.

An upsurge in the purchases of these goods leads to a boost in companies’ productivity. That creates job positions that demand workers. Like in every cycle, things spin, contributing to further increasing people’s salaries.

One negative aspect is that some affected small businesses may close. That’s because not every company can afford to muster higher payments. That will force them to either take losses or close job positions. By doing so, their production will slow down and get limited. The market will stagnate with a lower production level, leading to unstable prices. That will end up causing a market slowdown, leaving many without the means to earn money.

Top 5 Statements for Increasing Minimum Salaries

Now you know how a minimal salary influences the markets. Its positive and negative sides, it’s time to focus on the main statements often part of many minimum wage topics. We’ll show you five claims present in numerous minimum-wage publications.

1) Reducing Poverty:

One of the most compelling views for a minimum wage boost is debt related. By providing higher pay, workers’ salaries must meet some standard minimum to reduce their debt. “Economic Policy Institute” studies show that boosting the minimum salary to $15 will help many people. It will allow them to stop leading impoverished lives. That would also benefit those who rely on state help.

2) Improving Social Mobility:

That is something you should have heard before. The essence of this claim is that by providing higher paychecks, people will move up the financial ladder. That’s important because, as of 2023, the middle class has significantly diminished in numbers. According to “The National Bureau of Economic Research,” studies of a higher minimum wage reduce gaps between low and high-paid workers. Actions like this may promote greater equality and mobility. People will be able to cover their needs and even spend on consumer goods. That will, of course, elevate the financial situation to a better level in solving financial problems.

3) Surging Inflation:

Booming inflation relates to all financial factors in a nation. That includes people’s salaries, all goods prices, and more. With a higher one, people will lose buying power. If that happens, they will not be able to buy necessities. That is why raising basic salaries is imminent in such cases. It will help mitigate the consequences of inflation and prevent purchasing power loss by adding more fuel to people’s wallets. They will be able to match the high market prices and cover their needs. If a wage is not increased, it will create a deficit in market production. By not being able to buy goods, companies’ profits will suffer. That will worsen the situation, leading to a destructive cycle of repetition.

4) Small Business Owners Can Afford It:

That is a popular claim, as it has long been stated that many businesses should pay better wages. Many small ones, even facing tight margins, can afford a living salary. That’s backed by presenting analysis showing how a higher payment improves production. By doing so, a company’s profits surge, leaving both employees and employers happy. Thus, a higher minimum wage will help such businesses thrive.

5) Because It Needs To Be Done:

The case of a minimum salary boost has been long overdue. Many recent studies and surveys back up these claims. In them, many Americans state their support for this idea. According to some polls, over half of all surveyed people believe a minimum wage should allow people to live without worrying. Some economists back up the need to change with analysis. An example is research data stating that the federal minimum wage should be at least $15 per hour.

Pros and Cons: Importance of Boosting the Minimum Wage

While there are many benefits to boosting salaries, there are also some drawbacks:

Pros:

Asset higher standards: Income growth leads to a better livelihood for many people.

Stimulated consumer spending: If buyers spend more, they will cause a surge in prices and market growth.

Improve hirelings’ happiness: No one is happy if they worry about survival. So higher paychecks stimulate security, allowing people to be worry-free.

Reduced federal spending: If the people’s finances improve, they will depend less on federal assistance. This way, the nation saves from taxes and uses them elsewhere.

Cons:

Jobs reduction: Higher hire costs lead to the closure of many venues, causing unemployment.

Relocation: Many companies go offshore due to higher hiring and production costs.

Correlation Between Low Salaries and Youth Employment

It is not a secret that a decrease in hirelings’ paychecks negatively affects their will to work. Many young people refuse to start a career due to disagreement about their position terms. They often claim that they are offered conditions below the standards of normal livelihood. While these claimants are true, the lack of a new workforce will crush all markets if companies do not take any measures. That’s because a labor shortage will be imminent with the refusal of young people to work for minuscule salaries.

Final Thoughts

An introduction of a higher minimum wage is a complex issue. It involves numerous aspects like economics, politics, public, and even moral considerations. These debates don’t end. Both opponents and proponents have stable points and back them up with claims. Regardless, given recent data from studies and all overwhelming public sentiments. It’s believable that the minimum salary should increase. The pivotal point backing this claimant is the possible economic surge. That includes people’s savings growth, social mobility, and public happiness. In conclusion, a change is imminent, not whether it will happen but when.

