5 Tips to Help You Make Money Without YouTube

YouTubers earn money through their account. Studies revealed that the average rate ranges from $0.01 to $0.03 for every ad view.

That means a YouTuber can make at least $18 per 1,000 ad views. If you are a top YouTuber, expect higher earnings.

But YouTube monetization is not as easy as that. There are guidelines to follow. First, follow every policy under the YouTube Partner Program. Second, your channel should have over 4,000 public watch hours within the past 12 months. Next, you must have at least 1,000 subscribers. Lastly, you need to link your account to AdSense.

It is also necessary to hit the enable button to monetize your YouTube channel, and it takes around 30 days for YouTube to review and approve your channel for monetization.

Suppose your application is denied. So, you do not have a choice but to wait for another 30 days, which is daunting and exhausting on your part.

But there are other alternatives to generate passive income and achieve financial freedom. While there are various options, building your OTT platform would make a big difference.

Why Establish and Develop Your Own OTT Platform Today?

In 2019, the OTT app market had a revenue of 83.3 billion, and it is estimated to reach more than 167 billion in 2025, according to Statista. In the US alone, around 170 million users were reported. Some of the most popular video-on-demand applications include Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Netflix, for example, has over 200 million paying subscribers across the continent, making it the most top OTT video provider from different corners of the globe.

OTT users usually spend an hour with any of these services every day this 2021. Experts also believe that OTT applications will start to replace television and other types of traditional media.

How to Make Money In Building Your Own OTT Platform?

You finally decided to switch and develop your OTT platform. But how to earn with an OTT application? Below, we gather some tips and steps you can bear in mind. Without further ado, let’s start!

1. Learn the Basics About Online Video Streaming Platforms

Let’s say you take a major exam without any prior knowledge and experience. Of course, the chance of failure is higher than expected.

Building an online video streaming platform is no exception. Many people have tried to create an online video streaming platform, but only a few succeeded.

While many factors reduce your success rate, the failure to learn the basics about online video streaming platforms is the most common problem people encounter. It is worth it to devote your time doing some research in the market before making any decision.

Yes, it requires a lot of patience. But all of your efforts will pay off at the end of the day. You can minimize your risks of failing. Plus, you can get the most out of your online video platform.

2. Explore the Market

OTT online video platform has a growing market over the past few years. While it can be an advantage, the competition is fiercer than before. It’s not easy to stand out from well-established competitors.

But the probability of making a name in the industry increases when you never stop exploring and studying the market. What do people love about any online video platform? What are their pain points, needs, and other requirements? What are your competitors doing? Every time you do some research, you will gather new ideas to combine with your own thoughts to come up with something new, effective, and different, establishing your credibility and making you an industry leader.

Year after year, new OTT applications are introduced into the market. But only a few made it to the top. Your user experience should be your top priority. Be sure your platform is intuitive, easy to navigate, and perfect for those who are less tech-savvy. You can also add some style and aesthetic value to your app, taking your target audience’s brand experience to the next level.

3. Produce Great Content

You have an OTT video platform that is easy to navigate and operate. Its load speed is consistent. Its style is superb. But that is not enough when you do not have content that resonates with your target audience’s goals, needs, and expectations.

If you have built an OTT application, your job does not stop there. It is crucial to develop and produce high-quality content. What makes your content compelling and interesting? There are many types of content you could provide, but not every kind of video content would go beyond your client’s requirements.

It is important to know your target niche. Gather as many details about them as possible. Then, consider this information when building or making money with the OTT solution.

4. Know Your Audience

Knowing your audience seems easy. But if you give it a try, you would know the reason many aspiring OTT developers or providers always fail. Yes, it is not as simple as A, B, C.

But everything has changed. You could read reviews online or do a survey depending on what you prefer and need.

Of course, you also use OTT platforms. What makes you disappointed with an app? If it does not resonate with your pain points, you will leave the app right away. When creating an OTT app yourself, consider that experience to create something incredible.

5. Choose the Right Streaming OTT Solutions

Another important step to make money with your OTT application is to leave it to a capable and qualified company.

While it is enticing to take advantage of the cheapest provider, it is always best to work with a company that provides good value.

Although it may be a little more expensive in the short run, expect an OTT app with excellent and valuable features, including multilingual content, user profile, screen mirroring, and watchlist.

But be thorough when searching for the right streaming OTT provider. Do not take shortcuts.

This content is brought to you by Stacy Chabatkova.

Photo: Shutterstock