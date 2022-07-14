6 Ways Traders Survive an Economic Crisis

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

Worldwide inflation has been gaining momentum since January of 2022, and most of the financial headlines point to a de facto recession before the year ends. For those who enjoy trading online as a way of earning a part-time or full-time income, the situation is nothing short of a full-blown financial crisis. Add to that a continuing supply chain crisis, an ongoing major war between Russia and Ukraine, the Chinese government’s warlike attitude in Southeast Asia, and widespread farmer protests in Europe, and it’s pretty clear that traders need to protect themselves as much as possible.

What can trading enthusiasts do to preserve their accounts, profit margins, and sanity? Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to fortify your financial solidity, avoid unreliable brokers, stay informed, and take other precautions to protect your capital in one of the most uncertain, unstable economic eras of the past 50 years.

Reliable Platforms

If your current broker does not offer a recognized trading platform, consider switching to one that does. In addition to MetaTrader 4 and 5, there are many other proprietary platforms sponsored by the major brokerage firms. Strive to trade only on well-known platforms that have a long history of supporting transactions that you prefer. If forex is your specialty and you’ve been comfortable with metatrader 4 for a while, stick with it. But if you’ve been getting by as a new trader with an unstable, proprietary system offered by a smaller broker, think about moving your shop to a new online location with a company that is more stable and can accommodate your preferences.

Only Trade on Safe Days

During wars, recessions, and oil price spikes, it pays to check with one or more of the popular volatility indices. The VIX, which is based on the S&P 500 Index, can give investors a ballpark estimate of how volatile the next 30 days will be. There are dozens of such fear indicators, and they play an important role for those who want to gauge the overall danger level of getting into the securities markets during or immediately after an economic crisis.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Position Sizing

It’s vital to practice position sizing during times of economic uncertainty. If you do continue to trade, even on a limited basis, consider using a strict one-percent rule on all trades. That means you’ll never put more than 1% of your total account balance at risk on a single transaction. What is the at-risk amount? When buying a forex pair or a stock, most people set stop-loss points. So, your risked capital on a position is the amount between the entry price and the stop-loss point. That amount is what you’re essentially risking, so consider sizing all positions at 1% percent or less in order to minimize losses and protect capital.

Patience

It’s essential to trade on days when there’s not too much volatility. But that warning should be extended for long-term investors . In addition to avoiding high-risk days, consider sitting on the sidelines or going to cash for an extended period during an especially worrisome event, like a precipitous market selloff, the onset of a new health pandemic, or a declaration of war between two or more nations. Being patient entails getting out of the marketplace completely for a few days, weeks, or months. Avoid the temptation to close a brokerage account because no crisis lasts forever, and you’ll not want to reopen and requalify an account a second time. Instead, simply move your trading capital to a cash account, pull out of positions that might be at risk, and wait for the storm to pass. Forget about short-term profits and stay focused on financial news developments.

Market Choice

Some markets and asset classes are especially susceptible to volatility, wars, and other financial crises. Blue-chip stocks tend to weather storms quite well, while certain commodities, penny stocks, and other assets do not. It’s also important to stick with assets you have experience with . If you’ve been buying and selling forex or options for several years, don’t switch to a new category or instrument during a period of financial instability.

Staying Informed

Even if you decide to go to cash and remove yourself completely from all trading activity, it’s imperative to follow the financial and economic news just as closely as you did in normal times. Only by being informed can you know when it’s a wise time to reenter the marketplace and resume a normal level of trading. It’s worthwhile to maintain subscriptions to news feeds and use all the educational tools your broker offers.

—

Brought to you by Justin Weinger.

iStockPhoto