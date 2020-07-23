Are Car Title Pawns Safe? According to This Group, No Way!

—

In a world where people with less than perfect credit are turning to alternative financing services like title pawns, a Georgia-based consumer advocacy group is working with the state Senate to shut down these kinds of services entirely.

The advocacy group called Georgia Watch, working statewide throughout Georgia, has been carefully collaborating with state senators to come up with a new piece of legislation. The legislation would prevent predatory lenders from taking advantage of their customers.

This new piece of legislation, called the Motor Vehicle Title Loan Act (SB 329), is going to provide a whole host of protections to individuals that have been preyed upon by title loan services that are less than legitimate and that are putting people in even worse financial situations than the ones that compelled them to seek out these kinds of loans in the first place.

For several years now, Georgia Watch has been out on the front lines fighting against predatory alternative lenders. These companies have used every loophole they could find to charge as much as 300% interest on their title loan products.

Putting title loans into perspective

Just to put that in perspective, it’s not at all unusual for someone that takes out a $600 car title loan to pay more than $2000 in interest over just a 12-month block of time.

Think about that for a moment.

Someone that has very few traditional financing alternatives and finds themselves in a serious emergency looks for any opportunity to fix their short-term situation and ends up getting $600 after putting up their car title loan as collateral.

Then, if they aren’t able to make sky-high payments (sometimes as often as every week)— that could add up to $2000 in interest—they could end up with another huge black mark on their credit. According to Titlelo, a title pawn lending platform, they could lose their vehicle, something that may handicap their ability to go to work and make money to get out of this kind of situation entirely.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau discovered that one out of every five car title loans given out in the state ends up in a repossession. It’s not at all uncommon for people in this situation to find themselves even worse off after they received this “financial life raft.”

Congressional updates on reform

Republican Senator Randy Robertson has been working with the organization and is sponsoring this new bill after he discovered that one of his constituents had a family member that owed $3000 on a $1600 car title loan – even though they were moving into a nursing home.

Members of the title loan industry are pushing back (obviously), stating that if they have their interest rates capped at 36% (compared to 300%), they just won’t be able to stay in business any longer.

Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGPtirUV-z8

The new bill being put forward by the Georgia state Senate would limit interest rates for everyone in the state of Georgia to the same interest rates. Those rates would be capped at 36% for members of the military nationwide – and title loan organizations haven’t complained about that in the past.

An industry shakeup in Georgia

As of right now, TitleMax and AtlantaTitleLoans have many independent offices and branches throughout the state, with a whole host of local organizations operating inside the state of Georgia as well.

In 2017, the US federal government made changes to nationwide laws that shook up the industry significantly. Car title lenders were legally determined to be the only creditors nationwide able to charge higher than 60% interest on the financing packages they made available.

Many throughout the state of Georgia (the government and elsewhere) believe that this decision emboldened the people in this industry toward even more aggressive action against their customers and clients. Now, Georgia legislators appear to have finally had enough with this kind of behavior.

This is something that individuals throughout the state are going to want to keep a close eye on. It’s impossible to know exactly how things are going to shake out at this juncture, but the odds are very good that the way car title loans are conducted in the state of Georgia is going to change permanently – and in favor of consumers.

—

This content is sponsored by Uday Tank

Photo: Shutterstock