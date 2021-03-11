Are Men Still the Breadwinners?

—

With so many financially successful women around these days, especially in the past decade or two, are men still supposed to be the sole providers?

Even in the year 2021 and beyond?

Or, is this more like “Neanderthal” thinking?

No disrespect to Neanderthals by the way. After all, they were ancestors to a lot of people that are alive today (That wasn’t sarcasm, just a proven fact).

The real answer to all this, which also happens to be the true answer, is it all really depends.

It all depends on you and your own relationship with your partner or spouse.

If your wife makes more money than you, that’s great.

If you make a little more than her, that’s fine as well.

At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is that your partner and yourself care about each other and are happy together.

Don’t let cultural norms or Hollywood dictate your level of so-called “masculinity”. The media’s only job is to keep you where you.

Men, just because your wife makes more money than you, doesn’t make you any less of a man. It doesn’t make you a “bum” or a “loser” or anything else. You are worthy regardless. Heck even if you lose your job, you are still fine.

Women, just because you were nice dresses and like to look “good” (Whatever that means to you) doesn’t make you a ‘weak’ female. It doesn’t make you “passive” or a “doormat” or anything of that nature. You are also 100% worthy of love regardless.

The point is, we must evolve from this “two” sex or however many there are today thinking and start seeing each other as “people”.

Love and compassion should be at the forefront vs everything else.

Some couples may have a strong alpha female provider. She might make way more than her boyfriend or husband and that is just fine. The man in this case, might enjoy staying home and taking care of the kids even more.

If the couple itself is cool about it, if their family is happy, then why pass any unnecessary judgment?

That said, some couples may have your classic alpha dude provider and the female perhaps is someone who loves to raise kids, wear pretty dresses, cook and clean, etc.

If they are happy together, and things are working out for them, then what exactly is your issue?

Our message to men is loud and clear.

The old paradigms that once forced us to ‘hide our emotions’ and ‘grind away’ are ridiculously outdated and downright unhealthy.

In fact, I encourage you to not even think of yourself as a ‘man’ anymore. Instead, as stated earlier, think of yourself as a ‘person’ and then try moving forward from there.

Your judgment of others is your judgment of your inner self.

You don’t need to self-judge or be ashamed of anything anymore.

Except yourself and your situation, love yourself and your situation.

You’ll soon find the same loving and accepting feelings for others as well.

Speaking of feelings, as men, we stay away from anything to do with that word.

Seriously, what’s wrong with us?

We are human beings first, and gender later. Don’t forget that.

Anyways, the idea is to love yourself no matter what the situation is. When you fully accept yourself and realize that whether you are rich or poor (Which is just your own judgment at play by the way), it really doesn’t matter.

That’s when you’ll internally liberate yourself.

Soon you’ll notice incredible life-changing ideas will start to flow through your head, you’ll be happier and great things will start coming your way. It’s not going to happen overnight and yes there will be times you will struggle and struggle immensely.

However, over time, things will only get more amazing.

I mean think about it . . . Haven’t you been “grinding” for way too long?

How many years are you going to continue to struggle trying to prove to some scheister that you will eventually become a success story?

What is that you are ‘chasing’?

What is it that you are really running from?

Your parents looking down on you?

Your culture shaming you if you don’t ‘live up’ to certain expectations?

My “man”, it’s time to drop this “ego-ic” burden and let it all go.

It’s time to stop seeking validation from Youtube “success” gurus or any other external influence.

All your answers are right in your heart.

The question is do you have the guts to dive in within yourself?

You are not just a ‘man’ . . . you are way more.

It’s about time you realize that.

—

This content is brought to you by Thomas Wown.

Photo: Shutterstock