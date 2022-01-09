Are Settlement Loans Safe?

—

The lawsuit lending industry offers plaintiffs over $100 million annually in the U.S., but at what cost to the afflicted and their families? Though not risk-free, taking out a cash advance on a pending compensation has helped many people cover their lawsuit fees.

Lawsuit loans are often sponsored by hedge funds, private investors, or banks that promise a high return on your investment. A lawsuit settlement loan gives cash in advance for a possible pending verdict compensation. The plaintiff can repay the loan as soon as the funds from the settlement are disbursed.

To get the verdict on whether settlement loans are safe or not, first, you must know the benefits and drawbacks of settlement loans.

Types of Settlement Loans

There are two main types of settlement loans:

Structured Settlement Loans

Structured settlement loans are cash advances on a litigation settlement that you’ve already won, allowing you to either expedite the payment procedure or trade multiple spread-up payments for a lump sum payout immediately.

Pre-Settlement Loans

Pre-settlement loans, on the other hand, allow plaintiffs to obtain funds before a case is won. It can be used to cover expenses incurred during the time of the legal proceedings.

Benefits of Settlement Loans

Settlement loans offer a wide range of benefits. For more information on the specific benefits, this might have on your case, go straight to the source. Companies like High Rise Financial, LLC can go into further detail about settlement loans after a close evaluation of your case.

Help With Living Expenses and More

If you are unable to afford living expenses, mortgage payments , auto loan payments, or medical bills throughout your case, settlement loans can step in and provide much-needed financial relief.

More Time to Gain a Higher Settlement Offer

Getting a pre-settlement loan may give you and your lawyer adequate time to analyze and negotiate for a better settlement. This is especially helpful if you are relying on the lawsuit settlement for income or to cover expenses such as medical bills.

Repaying Your Loans Depends on the Outcome of Your Case

In pre-settlement funding, you do not repay the loans if your case fails to get a settlement. If you get far less compensation than the lender anticipated in pre-settlement loans, you may not be required to repay the loan in full.

Disadvantages of Settlement Loans

Before signing up for a settlement loan, be sure to check out the other side of the coin as well. Read more about some of the main drawbacks, and consult with your attorney to see how these could impact your case.

Settlement Loans Are Expensive

When you repay your loan lender with the settlement money, you repay the lender’s principal plus an interest fee that may be more than double the amount borrowed. However, if you took a pre-settlement loan, you will not pay more than the amount you got for your settlement.

Not Every Case Is Eligible for a Settlement Loan

Due to the enormous risk involved, the loan company will only lend to you when it is satisfied that you will win your case. If you lose, you will not be required to repay the loan. If you win far less than the lender anticipated, you may not be required to repay the full loan. As a result, plaintiffs frequently apply at several companies before finding one interested in financing their case.

Weigh Your Options Carefully

When looking for a loan company, either for yourself or a customer, make careful to find one that adheres to complete openness throughout the process. If a lender is reluctant to work with you to ensure that you fully grasp the settlement loan terms, they may not be the right lender for you.

Therefore, are settlement loans safe? The answer heavily relies on the circumstances of the plaintiff. If you can survive the case without seeking funds, that is generally the wisest course of action. Nevertheless, if you’re in financial difficulty and see no other options, you may conclude that the advantages of settlement loans far outweigh the drawbacks.

