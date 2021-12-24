Best Alternatives To Raise Your Credit Score

—

To have big loans with low-interest rates or have financial ease while renting an apartment, getting car insurance or traveling around the world is everyone’s dream. But this can be possible only when you have a good or high credit score. Also, a credit score is a measuring tool that helps the financiers to detect your ability to handle credit or debt. So, if you have an excellent credit score you can enjoy the best financial conditions and can save your money.

Keep reading to know the secrets of achieving a high credit score directly:

Always look for a high credit limit. Be an authorized user of your credit cards. Check your credit reports frequently. Research for secured credit cards Exercise responsible use of credit cards Pay your monthly bills on time Pay down your due balance collectively Choose automatic payment methods. Apply for new credit account only if necessary Keep your credit balance low

However, the best or smartest way to get a high credit score is “Credit Cards” as you don’t need to get into a debt trap. All you need to do is pay a fixed amount each month and earn a high credit limit in a short time period. Moreover, if you choose the right card you can enjoy big rewards and sign-up bonuses.

Here we are suggesting some great credit cards to help you out.

Capital One Credit Cards

Capital one bank has been very successful to offer such credit cards that go right in every situation. Whether you want to build your credit or need assistance while traveling or doing groceries. These credit cards also come up with great rewards for those who are responsible and know how to follow the rules conscientiously. Also, Capital One Credit Cards are known as the most budget-friendly cards in the market.

QuickSilver One From Capital One

When you have just a fair or less than perfect credit score it’s nearly impossible to have the most suitable credit card that also offers cashback rewards on every purchase. But Quicksilver One from Capital One is available to deal with such a situation as you can easily build your credit limit while earning unlimited cash back the whole year.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Particular Features:

No foreign transaction fees

Automatically considered for a high credit line in as little as 6 months

Quick reward redemption

Enjoy flat-rate rewards without rotating the categories

Get lifetime unlimited 1.5% cashback on all purchases

Other Benefits

Get Approved With Average Credit Score

With an average or fair credit score if you are looking to get approved for a reward-earning credit card then nothing is better than QuicksilverOne from Capital One just hit at www.getmyoffer.capitalone.com. It will help you to qualify for this card with a simple application process.

Automatic Payment Methods And Fraud Coverage

You can set up an auto-pay option for your credit account and your monthly payments will be automatically paid on time. Also, Quicksilver one credit card provides $0 fraud liability if your card is lost or stolen.

Although Quicksilver one from Capital one presents a fee structure of $39 per year still it’s a decent option for those who know how to manage their credit wisely. As a result, they get a high credit line within a short time period of 6 months while enjoying unlimited cashback every day.

Merrick Bank Credit Cards

Merrick Bank is known for its best cards which are specifically designed for those having bad credit scores or struggling to build their credit history. It offers three credit cards all to help rebuild credit scores with favorable conditions. Also, you can choose a secured credit card which is one of the best alternatives to increase your credit line.

Merrick Double Your Line Platinum Visa Credit Card

If you have no credit history or want to rebuild your credit score then Merrick Double Your Line Platinum Visa Credit Card is a considerable option. As it doubles your credit line within the period of 7 months after you sign up for this credit card i.e. from $200 to $400. Moreover, you don’t need to put down any security deposit as your initial credit amount is considered the same.

Particular Features:

Reports all three major financial institutes.

No security deposit required

Double your credit line in the first year if you pay on time

24/7 satisfied customer services

Unlimited access to your FICO score

Other Benefits:

Sign Up in Minutes:

It doesn’t matter how bad your credit history is, you can easily sign up for Merrick Double Your Line Platinum Credit Card at www.doubleyourline.com. And can get yourself registered for a high credit limit.

Improves Credit Utilization & Fraud Coverage:

This card helps you to get a high credit line and also makes you responsible to pay on time. This will help you to keep your credit utilization less than 30% and you can securely achieve your credit score goals. Also, Merrick Double your line offers $0 fraud liability in case of a card lost or stolen.

Final Thoughts:

You should dive in and do complete research for the right credit cards that are moving around in the market. As credit cards help you to get out from vicious debt traps and give you permanent solutions to fix your credit score. For more useful financial information just look at – georgiabankandtrust.com as it will further help you to choose the right option.

—

This content is brought to you by Rizwan Malik.

Shutterstock