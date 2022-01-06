Best Credit Cards for Bad Credit With Approval in 2022: Top Credit Card Companies

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

We often see a bad credit score as the end of the world, but this is not quite the case. If you have an abysmal credit score, you still have multiple options, and a credit card is one of them. Getting yourself a credit card and making timely payments can help you rebuild a low credit score. If your credit score ranges from 300 to 600, you should consider searching for a credit card.

Although a credit card for bad credit comes up with limited options, it is still better than getting rejected in multiple places due to your poor score. In addition to this, the primary purpose of credit cards for bad credit is to rebuild your credit score. Once you have improved your credit history, you can search for a better offer.

If you have decided to get a credit card, there are multiple options to choose from. We have combined all the top credit cards for bad credit that can serve and benefit you in this case. The companies that provide you credit cards for bad credit with reasonable charges and significant benefits are rated as good ones in the market.

In addition, credit cards should add to your credit score. So, before choosing any credit card company, a consumer should consider these things. We have explicitly noted everything mentioned while listing out the best credit cards for bad credit.

Top 5 Best Credit Cards Companies for Bad Credit in 2022:

OpenSky – Top-Rated Credit Cards for Bad Credit Surge Mastercard – Trusted for Guaranteed Credit Card Approval First Access – Secured Credit Card Providers for Beginners FIT Mastercard – Best Credit Card Services for Small Business Reflex Mastercard – Credit Cards for Bad Credit Instant Approval

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. OpenSky Secured Credit Card – Top-Rated Credit Cards for Bad Credit

If you have been suffering from bad credit for a long time, OpenSky is the right place for you. The company removes the need for a credit check, so you can easily qualify even if your credit is not quite perfect.

The annual fee of OpenSky is $35, which is pretty reasonable compared to the organization’s benefits. As the company does not mind your credit score, you should be satisfied with $35 as a yearly fee. OpenSky’s recommended credit score to get yourself approved ranges from 300 to 689.

However, the company’s interest rate might be something that can bother you. OpenSky has set its APR, also known as interest rate, to 17.39%, and it is the only thing that concerns most customers. So, if you are not facing any difficulties with your credit score, or your credit score is higher than 689, you should look for other options.

What other benefits does OpenSky provide? This card functions as a typical Visa credit card and is accepted anywhere that Visa is. Also, it benefits customers looking forward to building their credit but cannot as they lack a bank account.

You can apply for a credit card through OpenSky easily. You do not need to provide extensive personal details or bank statements, and you can apply for a credit card through the most straightforward process on the company’s website. The team will contact you as soon as possible, and you will get your card in no time.

Highlights

The company proposes a variety of unique offers. Let’s take a look at some of their appealing features:

Low Deposits and Availability of Installments: OpenSky credit card holders can also complete their deposits through minimum installments occasionally. In addition to this, the company allows you to deposit money as small as $200.

OpenSky credit card holders can also complete their deposits through minimum installments occasionally. In addition to this, the company allows you to deposit money as small as $200. Higher Credit Line: Once customers make their payments on time, they can get permission to have a higher credit line within six months. What is best is that no additional deposit amount is needed to access a higher credit line.

Once customers make their payments on time, they can get permission to have a higher credit line within six months. What is best is that no additional deposit amount is needed to access a higher credit line. Credit Bureau Reporting: OpenSky reports all the payment details to all three credit bureaus. So, this decreases any chance of fraudulent activity or hard cash deposits.

Pros

No credit check required

Easy process

Card accepted worldwide

Low annual fee

Cons

Relatively high interest rate

No upgrade to an unsecured card after several months timely payment

#2. Surge Mastercard – Trusted for Guaranteed Credit Card Approval

One of the legit online platforms for getting a credit card is Surge Mastercard. It is rated highly by many analyzers and customers due to its lowest risk percentage regarding the safety of consumers’ money and personal information.

A thing that we often find lacking in other online platforms is a user-friendly interface. Surge makes sure you get information and service in the most accessible way, and the developers have designed the website according to customers’ needs.

As the website domain explains itself, the company offers Surge cards. The Surge Mastercard is one of the best credit cards for bad credit if you struggle with a bad credit score, and you can collect it through a simple process.

Let us get into details about Surge Mastercard. You can qualify easily for a Surge Mastercard even if you have a low credit score. The card will collect your essential information, and the company will report every detail to all three bureaus. So, you can get approved easily even with a low credit score, and all your personal data remains safe and secure.

As soon as you move to the website’s homepage, an application form will appear on the screen. It will ask for basic information such as name, address, state, social security number, and monthly income. If you pass the criteria set regarding your monthly earnings and income source, you will quickly proceed to the final steps.

Highlights

SSL Certificate: All the data shared between the consumer and the browser is end-to-end encrypted. Only those platforms concerned about your privacy and security use SSL certificates, and SSL certificates ensure that no third party can view your communication with the website.

All the data shared between the consumer and the browser is end-to-end encrypted. Only those platforms concerned about your privacy and security use SSL certificates, and SSL certificates ensure that no third party can view your communication with the website. Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau: Continental Finance designs the Surge card offered through the website. Continental Finance has a record of creating 2.6 million cards since its foundation. Due to the organization’s outstanding reputation, it is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

Continental Finance designs the Surge card offered through the website. Continental Finance has a record of creating 2.6 million cards since its foundation. Due to the organization’s outstanding reputation, it is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. Increase in Credit Card Limit: If you make all your payments on time for six months, you become eligible for an increase in your credit card limit. This could improve your credit utilization. All you have to do is apply for an increase, and if you match the criteria, you are good to go.

If you make all your payments on time for six months, you become eligible for an increase in your credit card limit. This could improve your credit utilization. All you have to do is apply for an increase, and if you match the criteria, you are good to go. Free Credit Score Every Month: You will easily understand its features and benefits once you open your account to activate your Surge Mastercard. One of the top advantages is a free credit score per month. If you are currently suffering from poor credit scores, this would come as a relief. Check your credit score and see the positive effect on it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Pros

Limit may increase after 6 months of on-time payments

Cash-back rewards available

SSL Certificate

Cons

Annual fee of $99

APR of 24.99% to 29.99%

#3. First Access Visa Credit Card – Secured Credit Card Providers for Beginners

First Access Visa Credit Card smoothly boosts your credit score. Issued by the Bank of Missouri, the organization’s main objective is to comfort the people struggling with poor or no credit. Although there are many perks to choosing First Access Visa Credit Card, we cannot ignore the high fees and the APR.

The First Access Visa Credit Card does not ask for a credit limit deposit. So, the visa card is not secured but is suitable for most customers who cannot deposit immediate cash.

There are multiple benefits of choosing the First Access Visa Credit Card. The company does not charge any monthly fees during the first year of getting the card. As the other charges are already slightly higher compared to other cards, the absence of monthly payments for one year cut some slack.

As mentioned before, the Visa Card is an unsecured credit card. Also, the credit limit set by First Access is as low as $300, and it is one of the most reasonable credit limits provided by a credit card company in the market. The card begins with an annual fee of $75 for the first year before reducing to $48 annually after.

First Access Visa Card has set its APR to be 34.99%, and it imposes the value on all purchases. So, we suggest thoroughly reading all the terms and conditions before signing up for the Visa card. Additionally, you would be charged a nominal sign-on fee as a customer. Once you get your application approved successfully, you are charged about $95 collectively.

Highlights

Monthly Service Fees: First Access does not charge any monthly service fee for one year. After that, the customer has to pay $8.25 per month from the thirteenth month of ownership. So, the overall cash you have to pay is $99 per year.

First Access does not charge any monthly service fee for one year. After that, the customer has to pay $8.25 per month from the thirteenth month of ownership. So, the overall cash you have to pay is $99 per year. Fees for an Increase in Credit Limit: The customer becomes eligible to apply for an increase in the credit limit from the thirteenth month of their ownership. Once again, the application includes some charges, and they will charge you 20% for this assessment.

The customer becomes eligible to apply for an increase in the credit limit from the thirteenth month of their ownership. Once again, the application includes some charges, and they will charge you 20% for this assessment. Additional Card Available: You can authorize First Access to issue an additional card for your account, such as one for your spouse or family member. First access charges a $29 Additional Card Fee for this service.

You can authorize First Access to issue an additional card for your account, such as one for your spouse or family member. First access charges a $29 Additional Card Fee for this service. 24/7 Customer Service: First Access Visa Credit Card provides you with the best customer service. The customer support team is friendly, helpful, and available 24/7 to aid customers. The contact details are available on the website. You can contact the team anytime, and members will try their best to solve your questions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Pros

No monthly charges for the first year

Accepts all types of credit

User-friendly website

Simple application process

Cons

High-interest rate of 34.99%

Higher monthly and annual charges

#4. FIT Mastercard – Best Credit Card Services for Small Business

The FIT Mastercard is an excellent option as it was designed specifically for people with less-than-perfect credit scores. Many people have reported that the card helped them build up their credit score. Although the FIT Mastercard demands a high-interest rate, we can not discard it as an option.

FIT Mastercard offers easy application and processing. The application process is quite simple, and you need to fill out the necessary information in the form provided on the website. Once you have entered your correct information, the processing begins. Furthermore, you do not need to worry about privacy. The application is end-to-end encrypted, and no third party can view your data.

You can use your Mastercard at any location or place that accepts Mastercard, so, you can treat it just as any other money card. Other benefits include doubling credit card limits, and the $400 credit card limit doubles after half-year and grows to $800.

If you are worried about the card’s authenticity, the FIT Mastercard reports all payments to the three major credit bureaus responsible for credits. So, there is no chance of any fraudulent activity or scam. In addition, the customer gets free access to the Vantage 3.0 score from one of the major credit bureaus.

Highlights

Checking Account Requirement: The customer must have a checking account to proceed with FIT Mastercard. The application form asks for the details of the consumer’s checking account.

The customer must have a checking account to proceed with FIT Mastercard. The application form asks for the details of the consumer’s checking account. Free Online Account Access: You get free online account access 24/7. Plus, the customer service team is always available to help you with any queries or issues.

You get free online account access 24/7. Plus, the customer service team is always available to help you with any queries or issues. Regular APR: The standard interest rate set by the FIT Mastercard is 29.99%. It is a reasonable interest rate and very low compared to other credit cards for bad credit.

The standard interest rate set by the FIT Mastercard is 29.99%. It is a reasonable interest rate and very low compared to other credit cards for bad credit. Mobile application: Unlike many other organizations, the company has an easy-to-use mobile application. You can manage your account and all online transactions through your mobile.

Pros

Reasonable credit limit

No requirement like an initial security deposit

One-time-collective fee processing

Cons

High APR of 29.99%

No rewards offered

#5.Reflex Mastercard – Credit Cards for Bad Credit Instant Approval

The Reflex Mastercard can help you in building up your credit score efficiently. If you are willing to bear the expenses, the card will benefit you in several ways.

The company readily accepts customers with a FICO score as low as 629 and makes sure that customers’ experience is pleasant and they are compensated. The company does not charge any maintenance fee for the first year.

There are many other benefits the Reflex Mastercard offers. One of them is care-free usage, as the company has a clear record when it comes to fraudulent activities. Instead, the Reflex Mastercard credit reports its complete payment credit history to all three consumer credit bureaus. Once you sign-up for the e-statements, you get a freeway in your VantageScore 3.0 from one of the three bureaus.

A drawback of this option is the different types of charges you have to pay for other services. Although the collective amount is not excessive, the cost of every service might feel irritating. The annual fee is $99, which is manageable. In addition, a consumer has to pay more charges for additional cards, foreign transaction fees, monthly maintenance, etc. So, during the process of rebuilding your credit score, you might have to pay extra money for multiple services.

The Reflex Mastercard, one of the options for people trying to rebuild their credit score, comes with high charges. Although the card has many benefits, the high-interest rates and the annual and monthly fees may dim the advantages to some potential customers.

Highlights

Low Initial Credit Limit: The initial credit limit the Reflex Mastercard offers is up to $1,000, but that is not all. With six months of timely payments, your limit may double up to $2,000.

The initial credit limit the Reflex Mastercard offers is up to $1,000, but that is not all. With six months of timely payments, your limit may double up to $2,000. Accept All Credit Types: The Reflex Mastercard does not give consumers a hard time about their credit score or credit type. The organization readily accepts all types of credits.

Pros

Reports to all three bureaus of credit

Safe and reliable

Doubled credit limit after six months of payments

Cons

High APR of 24.99% to 29.99%

Multiple fees

How We Made the List of the Best Credit Cards for Poor Credit Scores

We considered many factors when determining the best credit cards for bad credit. These factors do not only include comparing fees of companies. Instead, we carefully analyzed which company offers a more outstanding deal. The benefits may be special discounts, an increased credit score, and the time it takes for the company to send your card.

What We Looked For

To compile our list, we revised all the criteria factors to provide the best information for you. Here is our point-by-point explanation of everything we considered while narrowing our list to the best credit cards for bad credit.

Security: We ensured that every organization we suggest provides a security deposit. A security deposit confirms protection when a consumer does not pay. Once you close your account, you can get all the security you deposited back. As a secured credit card cuts off the probability of any risks, it is wise to get one. If you’re approved for a secured card, you’ll be required to put down a refundable security deposit as collateral in case you can’t pay it back what you charge on the card.

We ensured that every organization we suggest provides a security deposit. A security deposit confirms protection when a consumer does not pay. Once you close your account, you can get all the security you deposited back. As a secured credit card cuts off the probability of any risks, it is wise to get one. If you’re approved for a secured card, you’ll be required to put down a refundable security deposit as collateral in case you can’t pay it back what you charge on the card. Customer Service: People often neglect customer service while listing the best credit cards for bad credit. However, we made sure not to skip this factor. These companies value customer service and their ability to answer customers’ questions. Besides, the method of credit card delivery is essential, so most of these companies bring the credit card to your doorstep.

People often neglect customer service while listing the best credit cards for bad credit. However, we made sure not to skip this factor. These companies value customer service and their ability to answer customers’ questions. Besides, the method of credit card delivery is essential, so most of these companies bring the credit card to your doorstep. Exclusive Discounts: Different companies have different approaches to benefit, attract and retain their customers. Hence, companies offer various types of discounts. Most people prefer companies that lend a helping hand with extra offers and discounts. We looked into numerous organizations in the market to choose the ones renowned for their deals and offers.

Different companies have different approaches to benefit, attract and retain their customers. Hence, companies offer various types of discounts. Most people prefer companies that lend a helping hand with extra offers and discounts. We looked into numerous organizations in the market to choose the ones renowned for their deals and offers. Customer Reviews: Customer reviews say a lot about a company, and we believe in what experienced customers say. We inspected and researched the companies online and highlighted comments and personal reviews of customers. After we skipped companies with negative reviews, we had enlisted only those known for their satisfied customers.

Factors to Consider Before Getting Credit Cards for Bad Credit:

Although the marketplace is full of companies offering the best credit cards for bad credit, choosing the best for you may be challenging. We have maintained a well-researched list of credit cards you should consider. However, it is essential to know what you should look for while choosing the credit card you need.

We have compiled some briefly-explained factors you should learn. These factors will help you distinguish between choices while you are on your way to ordering a credit card for yourself.

Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

The APR is the first thing you should look for while choosing a credit card for bad credit. As you are already on your journey to earn a good credit score, you should inform yourself and improve your ability to reach this goal.

Check the standard or most common APR in the market and what companies offer. If you feel like the credit card you are looking forward to is charging more than it should, drop that choice immediately.

Repayment Amount

A customer is asked to repay if they fail to pay off the balance each month. Almost all credit card companies have a well-defined percentage of repayment. Typically, the company charges a consumer 3% of their current balance. However, many credit card companies charge higher. Go for the credit cards that offer a minimum repayment charge. Once again, compare the ratios with different cards in the market and choose what suits you best.

Loyalty Rewards

Many credit cards offer loyalty points whenever you make a transaction or payment. These points sum up and can help you in buying stuff. You can make online or even offline purchases through these points, and these act as a small prize for your punctual payments. So, while searching for the best-secured card option, we recommend looking for these minute rewards as well.

Cashback

Getting your money back is always a good thing. Credit cards refund the proportions of your money, judging you on your transactions and payments. For instance, if you make all your payments on time and are punctual with every transaction for a few months, credit cards would help you in cashback.

Annual Fee

Different cards have different yearly fees. It is essential to look for this aspect before confirming any credit card for bad credit. Multiple companies might charge you higher than ever – skip them. Take two to three credit card companies into consideration, and compare the annual fees. The annual fee adds to the due amount, and APR is applied to the whole amount. So, it is better to check the percentage before it’s too late.

FAQs About Credit Cards for Bad or No Credit:

1. Can I get a credit card if I have a less-than-perfect credit score?

Having bad credit does not necessarily mean a dead-end street. There are multiple credit cards specially designed for poor credit scores, and we have compiled a list above that vividly briefs all the best credit cards for bad credit. These credit cards do not check credit score or financial history and accept every type of credit.

Interest rates or annual fees may be higher for those with bad credit. Still, the options for a credit card are not limited. Secured credit cards are often offered to customers with a bad credit score, and consumers have to deposit a minute amount in the account for a secured credit card. However, the money is paid back when the customer closes their account in a good position.

2. What should I look for while ordering a credit card for bad credit?

There are multiple factors you should consider to avoid scams. Be considerate and close to reality. You will have to compromise on a few things. With a bad credit score, you might not be able to get outstanding awards, and interest rates might be high. Still, you have to keep your eyes open when making decisions.

Before choosing a credit card, check for the annual fees and the interest rate of the particular card. If you feel that any company has sky-high annual charges, skip it as there is no deficiency of options. Moreover, look for the discount offers and rewards. Different credit cards offer various tips and points to attract customers. If you are finding a good deal of prize points on a credit card, go for it and take the opportunity.

Deeply research the authenticity of the credit card. Almost all the credit cards report the payments to the three credit bureaus. Always go for one whose policy proves this. If a company is not involved with any of the three major credit bureaus, don’t pick it.

3. How can I apply for a credit card with bad credit?

Before applying for a credit card, the first thing you should do is check your credit score. Understand your current position and then adapt a suitable option for yourself. Once you know your exact credit score, start searching for the best credit cards for bad credit. The internet is full of relatable stuff. Read articles and analyze what credit card would be best for your current situation.

Once you have made up your mind, go to the online platform of the credit card you chose and click the apply button. An application form will pop up on the screen. The application form will typically ask for your general and personal information, bank account details, and monthly income. After filling in the authentic information, click to proceed. You will get a notification via email or phone number when the company approves you for the credit card.

Conclusion – Best Credit Cards for Poor Credit

The bottom line is that you can still get a good deal of options even if you have bad credit. Many credit card companies cater specifically to those with bad credit. OpenSky Secured Credit Card and Surge Mastercard are some of the best options to go for if you are trying to rebuild your credit score. Just make sure you stay away from scams and consider all highlights mentioned in our guideline before you make the final choice.

—

This content is brought to you by Eva Cordin.

iStockPhoto