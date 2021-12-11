Best Payday Loans Online – Top Direct Lenders For Installments Loans With Guaranteed Approval

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

With the online lending platforms, getting a loan has become much more manageable. Especially if you’re in an emergency and need quick cash, you can avoid the hassle of paperwork and documentation associated with obtaining a loan by applying online. Online payday loans can help you whether you need to pay medical bills, need some cash for home renovation, or buy new car accessories. They are also helpful because they come with instant approval and no-credit-check. So, if you have a bad credit score, these loans are the easiest to obtain. We’ve done our research and rounded up the top four best places to search for online payday loans that you can apply for right now.

An online payday loan is a small short-term loan of up to $500. The lender releases the fund the same day of application and processes it within a day or two. You can also borrow a more considerable amount of up to $5000, but you will need to repay the loan quickly. In addition, higher loan amounts are also associated with high-interest rates. However, in a pinch, online payday loans are a quick, stress-free option to help you out of a financial tight spot.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best online payday loan networks where you can submit an online pre-qualification form from the convenience of your home. The network will connect you to lenders ready to provide payday loans to you based on the information you’ve provided in the form. After approval, the lender deposits money into your account within a day.

Online payday loans are especially helpful for those living paycheck to paycheck. When confronted with a sudden expense, they provide a much-needed lifeline. Generally, the eligibility requirements of these loans aren’t very strict, and the application process can be quite quick. Unfortunately, some states have banned these loans due to the high-interest rates that normally come with them. You may need to check if they are available in your state. Though these loans are expensive and don’t offer a long-term financial situation, they can help you with an unexpected expense.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To help you find the best online payday loans, we have compiled a list of the top lenders on the market. This article features the best and most reliable online payday loan providers that provide easy access to quick cash, even for borrowers with bad credit scores.

List Of Top 4 Best Online Payday Loans With Guaranteed Approval:

MoneyMutual – Overall Best Online Payday Loans BadCreditLoans – Best Bad Credit Loans For Poor Credit Score CashUSA – High Chances Of Approval For Fast Cash Loans PersonalLoans – Best Interest Rates For Personal Loans

#1. MoneyMutual – Overall Best Online Payday Loans

Overview

When it comes to lending platforms, MoneyMutual is the top choice of many borrowers. It is on the top of our list, too, with good reason. To date, the company has assisted hundreds of thousands of people in need to get cash in 24 hours or less. The website helps people in need of fast money by connecting them to small and short-term lenders.

The company works with more than 60 reliable lenders that provide a variety of loans to people who want instant cash. Their loan application process is easy, and it will take around five minutes to complete the form and get a response from a suitable lender. Additionally, the platform doesn’t charge any user fees, and their simple website allows you to navigate through and apply for payday loans with ease.

Though the company has set limits to the interest rates and annual percentage rates (APRs) to prevent the lenders from charging too high fees, certain factors can lead to increased rates. Since MoneyMutual is a third-party website, the lenders here charge different rates. Also, payday loans are short-term loans, and some lenders might charge high rates for that.

The site can connect you to lenders who can provide payday loans ranging between $200 and $5000. When applying for an online payday loan, you will simply have to divulge the amount you are looking to borrow in your application form. The lenders will review the information, and if they agree to work with you, MoneyMutual will direct you to the lender’s website. After you and the lender agree on terms, the funds will be released into your bank account. More often than not, you can expect money in your account within the day.

Highlights

Quick Turnaround Time: MoneyMutual starts working on your loan application as soon as you submit it. The company distributes the information you’ve provided to a network of lenders. Online payday loans are specifically marketed towards people who are in need of emergency cash. Therefore, there is a good chance you’ll not only find a lender within 24 hours of applying but have your money too.

Transparent Lending Process: Not only does the website provide transparent services, but all the lenders on this platform also adhere to transparent lending operations. For example, the lenders on this website will quickly provide you with all the details, including the origination fee, payday loan terms, interest rates, and due date. So, before you finalize any deal, you can go through the information and decide whether you want to proceed or not.

Loan Terms and Limit: MoneyMutual has a vast network of lenders, and they provide loans ranging between $200 and $5000. Since the company acts as a middleman, the lenders decide the terms, but you can always negotiate for a more favorable agreement.

Customer Reviews: MoneyMutual has more than two million satisfied customers. Their customers admire the quick response time of the website and the reliability of the network of lenders there. The company also provides multiple loans, so if you’re looking for a different kind of loan, MoneyMutual is still a great place to turn to.

Pros

Fast funding time

Free service

Simple loan application process

Safe and secure website

Easy to navigate website

Highly reputable and credible

Cons

No direct comparison feature

Not available for New York residents

#2. BadCreditLoans – Best Bad Credit Loans For Poor Credit Score

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Overview

BadCreditLoans does a superb job of matchmaking between lenders and borrowers. Not only this, it guides the users about how the loans and various financial tools work. The company also operates similarly to MoneyMutual and acts as a third party between the lenders and borrowers. What sets them apart from other lenders is that they work with responsible lenders.

As the name suggests, the company focuses primarily on providing loans to those with bad credit. The website helps people find lenders according to their requirements, even with a bad credit history. The online loan application is easy, and it takes a few minutes to fill it with your basic information.

Some basic information is required because lenders need to evaluate whether they should offer you a loan or not. Also, it helps the website to connect you to the right light according to your needs. You’ll be asked to divulge information such as income status, current debts, and savings.

To be eligible for filing a loan application through BadCreditLoans, you must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. resident. You will also need to prove steady income and have an active bank account in your name.

Once you’ve completed the form and submitted it, the website starts processing it and then forwards it to their respective lenders. If the terms and conditions offered by the lender are acceptable to you, you can proceed to the agreement by signing it. The money transfer will go through once you and the lender have agreed upon the terms and conditions. You can rely on BadCreditLoans for payday loans, especially when you need the cash within a day or two.

Highlights

Reliable and Instant loans: BadCreditLoans offer different loans that usually range between $500 and $10,000. If you’re applying for a payday loan, you can get instant approval as the funds will reach your bank account in less than 24 hours.

Rates and Fees: The company guarantees that it won’t charge any extra costs from its users. The website is free to operate, you can apply for a loan at the platform, and the company won’t charge you for being connected to a lender. However, once you connect to a lender, the terms will vary according to the amount you’ve requested. The interest rates usually range from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Privacy and Security: All of the customer’s confidential data at BadCreditLoans is protected and encrypted. The company is dedicated to providing a high level of privacy and security to the visitors on their website. You can visit their website and go through the privacy policy that explains how the company protects user data.

Pros

Free educational resources

Straightforward loan application process

Request up to $10,000 loan amount

Lender information is accessible

Maintains privacy and security

No additional fees

Cons

No option for co-signed, joint, or secured loans

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

#3. CashUSA – High Chances Of Approval For Fash Cash Loans

Overview

CashUSA is an online lending marketplace that provides emergency cash to those having trouble getting a loan due to bad credit. If you need small and fast short-term personal loans, you can count on CashUSA for instant approval with no credit check. The website works with an extensive network of lenders and connects borrowers through an easy matchmaking process.

At CashUSA, you can get a loan amount ranging between $500 and $10,000. You can expect an APR that lies between 5.99% and 35.99%, but that depends on several other factors, too, such as your credit score and the amount you want to borrow.

To file a loan application at CashUSA, you must meet some eligibility requirements. You must be 18 years old and be a U.S. resident. Apart from that, you must have an active checking account in your name and a regular income of at least $1000 per month. To receive a loan offer, you must provide additional information to the lenders so that they quickly finalize the deal and approve your payday loan request.

Like other lending platforms, CahUSA also works with different lenders, including state and tribal lenders. Tribal lenders may offer higher fees and rates as compared to state lenders. Moreover, the tribal lenders adhere to tribal and federal laws instead of state laws. However, they are often more willing to lend to people who struggle to get approved by traditional lenders.

CashUSA is a free-to-use platform that offers a quick and convenient way to apply online and connect to a lender. In case of a financial emergency, you can get fast cash by requesting payday loans at CashUSA.

Highlights

Negotiable Loan Terms: The repayment of your loan terms will depend on you and the lender. The terms depend on the loan amount you have requested and also on the lender. The lender will tell you the fees and interest rates before signing an agreement. If you feel like the loan terms are not according to your requirements, you can negotiate with the lender. CashUSA works with reputable lenders and makes sure that you get negotiable loan terms.

Well-Designed Interface: CashUSA offers a well-designed and easy-to-navigate website to its users. The website contains all the information that helps you in applying for a loan. They also have a library of content to guide people in making finance-related decisions.

No Hidden or Extra Charges: The CashUSA website is free to use. They don’t charge anything for providing their services. They help you connect to reputable lenders and provide information that helps you with your financial situation—also, the website partners with those lenders who don’t charge any hidden fees or extra charges. Whatever the charges or rates you will offer will be stated clearly by the lender before the agreement.

Positive Reviews: The CashUSA website has gathered numerous positive customer reviews. Users all across the U.S. have admired the platform’s ability to provide a safe and secure interface and reliable lenders. Moreover, many people appreciate the way the company helps them pick the right lender.

Pros

Multiple loan types

Speedy funding time

Borrow up to $10,000 loan amount

Reliable state and tribal lenders

Easy application procedure

Cons

There’s no mobile app

High-interest rates of up to 35.99%

#4. PersonalLoans – Best Interest Rates For Personal Loans

Overview

Personal Loans is another lending platform that helps the borrowers find lenders and get multiple types of loans. The website has an extensive lender network that offers loans of up to $35,000 with loan terms of up to 72 months. Since the company partners with a vast network of lenders, the borrowers can get loans with a wide range of credit ratings and types.

You only have to submit one application at PersonalLoans and then see the lenders that match your requirements. The loan application requires only basic information that other credit loan companies need too. You have to provide your name, address, active bank account, and confirmation of your identity. Just like other leading companies reviewed here, PersonalLoans is not a direct lender. The company connects you to lenders according to the information you provide to get online payday loans at the best rates.

This Utah-based company has been operating as a lender for quite some time and has partnered with numerous reputable lenders. Whatever your reason for getting a payday loan is, the company can assist you in finding a lender that meets your requirements. The loan application process is quick and straightforward, and once you’ve applied, the website distributes the information to the network of lenders.

When the lenders view your information, they will give you a loan offer along with terms and conditions. Now it’s up to you to decide whether or not to accept the loan offer. If things finalize between you and the lender, the lender releases the funds. In the case of payday loans, you get the funds within a day.

Highlights

Fast Deposit: PersonalLoans make fast deposits so that the users who want payday loans benefit from the platform. The company works with those lenders who offer a quick funding time. The lenders on this platform provide online payday loans with no credit checks and instant approval. So, if you have a financial emergency at hand, you can rely on this platform.

Transparency: PersonalLoans has detailed information on the application process, terms, and company operations clearly available on their website. Additionally, you’ll find information that helps you navigate through the website and evaluate various loan options. If you need assistance regarding loans and other financial issues, you can explore the website and go through the tips to improve your credit score.

Third-Party Lenders: The company connects you to different types of banks and non-bank lenders. The best thing about this website is that if you run out of options and there are no lenders available, it connects you to third-party lenders of reliable networks. Depending on your criteria, the company matches you with different lenders from around the country.

Multiple Loan Options: We know that you’re here for online payday loans, but if you need other types of loans, PersonalLoans is still a good option. You can get different types of loans on this platform, including peer-to-peer, installment loans, and bank loans.

Pros

Get loans of up to $35,000

Flexible payment terms and conditions

No additional charges

Superior data encryption

Completely free service

Cons

Eligibility criteria is a bit strict

Some loans are not available in some states

How We Made This List

Getting a loan can be challenging if you have a bad credit score. Whether you’re getting a loan for the first time or the tenth time, you have a chance of being scammed by fraudulent lenders on the internet. However, there are numerous online lenders available who can provide you with payday loans.

The process of acquiring loans can be tricky as you’ll want to be as best informed as you can be to make some important decisions. This is why we did thorough research to come up with those online payday loan providers that are reliable and transparent in their operations. We checked and read customer reviews of a plethora of lending websites to find the best ones. Our essential consideration in this regard was fast transfer times, a user-friendly website, and an easy application process. After extensive research and evaluation of various lending platforms, we came up with the top four picks for the best online payday loans.

What We Looked For

While picking the top four lending websites for online payday loans, we considered many different factors. Following are the elements that we looked for while choosing the best companies for online payday loans:

Fast Payment Time: We made sure that the companies we reviewed offered immediate cash and had a short funding time. Quick money allows you to meet your emergency requirements, and thus, the companies that we have chosen all offer fast payment times. We paid most attention to this factor because you may not have time to wait for other methods of getting loans in case of emergency. Also, the primary purpose of getting online payday loans is to earn quick money.

We made sure that the companies we reviewed offered immediate cash and had a short funding time. Quick money allows you to meet your emergency requirements, and thus, the companies that we have chosen all offer fast payment times. We paid most attention to this factor because you may not have time to wait for other methods of getting loans in case of emergency. Also, the primary purpose of getting online payday loans is to earn quick money. User-Friendly Website: Some lending websites have a complex design, asking for detailed and unnecessary information. We understand that this can be troublesome in case of financial emergencies because borrowers are usually short on time and often also stressed out. For this reason, we looked for companies that have an easy-to-access website along with a smooth loan application process.

Some lending websites have a complex design, asking for detailed and unnecessary information. We understand that this can be troublesome in case of financial emergencies because borrowers are usually short on time and often also stressed out. For this reason, we looked for companies that have an easy-to-access website along with a smooth loan application process. Security and Privacy Policies: Your personal and financial information can be exploited in numerous ways. If your information is not being handled safely at the other end, you can end up being scammed. Therefore, we carefully examined the security and privacy policies of the best four lending platforms in this regard. We ensured that the companies we are choosing follow adequate safety measures and laws to protect their users’ data. The top four companies that we have reviewed in this post use advanced encryption technology to ensure the user’s data protection.

Your personal and financial information can be exploited in numerous ways. If your information is not being handled safely at the other end, you can end up being scammed. Therefore, we carefully examined the security and privacy policies of the best four lending platforms in this regard. We ensured that the companies we are choosing follow adequate safety measures and laws to protect their users’ data. The top four companies that we have reviewed in this post use advanced encryption technology to ensure the user’s data protection. Transparency: Another critical factor we considered before choosing the best companies for online payday loans is transparency. The lending companies we have picked for reviewing are transparent about their services. These companies don’t offer any hidden charges or extra fees and thus are very reliable for loan purposes. Moreover, these lending websites have stated everything regarding their services and operations on their websites.

Factors To Consider For Choosing The Right Online Payday Loans Providers

Choosing the best online payday loan for you will depend on what your specific circumstances are. Everyone will be able to meet different eligibility criteria, need different amounts of money, and have different timescales for when they need funding and when they will be able to pay it back. There are a lot of things to consider and keep track of when looking to apply for any kind of loan. However, there are some basic considerations that we suggest you keep in mind in order to find an online payday loan that is best suited to your needs.

Data Protection

The first thing to look for when you choose an online lender is the privacy and security it provides to its users. When there is confidential information or money involved, you must research the privacy policy of the company. The privacy policy comprises the documents or legal statements the company presents in the form of disclosures.

If a company’s privacy policy consists of contradicting statements or incomplete information, it is a red flag. A reliable and credible company will transparently state everything regarding its security and privacy policy.

Company Reputation

A company’s reputation is evident from its customers’ reviews. The more positive reviews, the more reliable the company is. Take out some time to read the customer reviews and make sure there are many satisfied customers. You can know more about the company’s reliability and reputation by looking at its business operations. Another good way to check a company’s reputation is to search it over the internet. There you can find if there are any lawsuits or bad reviews about the company.

Turnaround Time

Online payday loans should have fast turnaround times. Payday loans were created with financial emergencies in mind, so the speed of funding is the most important thing here. The funding time can make or break the deal for you in this regard. It is essential to look for those lending websites that have a history of quick funding time. For example, MoneyMutual and PersonalLoans pay out their loans usually within 24 hours or less.

Terms and Conditions

When you choose a lending platform, you must know that the terms and conditions offered to you will be independent of the company that connects you to the lender. The website that links you to the lender is not responsible for determining the loan terms or interest rates for a loan agreement. However, the lending platform improves the user experience by partnering with only those lenders who provide flexible terms and conditions. A reliable lending company is the one that keeps a check on the lenders on its platform and makes sure that the terms and conditions they offer are reasonable. Additionally, you must read all the information presented to you by the lender before accepting the loan agreement.

FAQs About Online Payday Loans

1. Are Online Payday Loans Legal?

Yes, online payday loans are genuine and legal. The lending companies we have reviewed in this post have licenses to lend money and operate and provide online payday loans. However, not all companies operate in all states, and you must check if a particular company offers online loans in your state. Most websites will state in the footer which states they are legally able or not able to loan money in.

2. What Are The Advantages Of Online Payday Loans?

The best feature of a payday loan is that it provides quick cash when you have a financial emergency. You might have a medical expense at hand or need to pay school fees urgently; no matter what unexpected expense is there, you can use these loans to resolve the issue. However, an unmatched benefit of online payday loans in comparison to traditional payday lenders is that you can apply and receive funding without ever having to leave your home. The entire process can be done on a computer or mobile device connected to the internet. Lastly, another good thing is that the lenders provide you with payday loans even if you have bad credit. If you qualify for a payday loan, you can get cash within a day of filing the loan application.

3. Are There Any Alternatives To Payday Loans?

Since payday loans offer high-interest rates and fees, you may want to consider their alternatives. Payday loans are small unsecured loans that you must pay in full on your next payday. Another option for some borrowers may be to look at getting an installment loan. Installment loans are paid back in fixed monthly payments. The terms for an installment loan are often more flexible too.

4. Is There Any Difference Between Payday Loans And Online Personal Loans?

Payday loans and personal loans are two different things. Payday loans provide a quicker way to get money, and you have to repay the amount in full in a short time. The loan amount is usually less than $1000, and you don’t need a good credit score to get such a loan. If you don’t have any financial emergency, but you need a small loan that is less expensive, you can consider getting a personal loan. These loans may take longer to get approved for and have a longer release time on funding. However, personal loans can be for higher amounts and have longer repayment terms. Some personal loans will also be constrained by conditions on what you can spend the money on.

5. Should I Have A Bank Account In My Name To Get A Payday Loan?

Having an active bank account in your name is required by most lenders who provide payday loans. The lending platforms that we have reviewed in this post all require bank accounts. If, for whatever reason, you don’t have an active bank account, you will have to open one in your name before you can apply for any online loans.

6. What Are The Disadvantages Of Payday Loans?

Though payday loans offer a quick way to obtain cash, they aren’t free of disadvantages. The main disadvantage of payday loans is that it has a high-interest rate. Payday loans are obtained mainly by those people who need quick money and have a bad credit score. Thus, the lenders offer a higher interest rate because the risk is high. Payday lenders can charge interest rates of 391% and even up to 2290% if you have a bad credit score. Another disadvantage is that you have to repay the loan amount very quickly. Repayment terms are usually only a few weeks long.

7. What Are Payday Loans Primarily Used For?

Payday loans are by people in case of financial emergencies or unexpected expenses. The great thing about these loans is that most of them don’t have any stipulations on what you can use the money for. People use the loan amount for various purposes such as paying medical bills, home renovation, school fees, and buying car accessories, to name some. Online payday loans can help you when you are in desperate need of cash, no matter what the reason is.

8. Can I Get A Payday Loan Without A Credit Check?

Online payday loans are designed especially for those who have bad credit. You shouldn’t have to worry about bad credit affecting your eligibility for a loan. However, lenders perform a credit check to determine the interest rates that they will offer to you. They check your credit history as a form of security for the loan amount they are providing. On the other hand, some lenders won’t check your credit score, but they will offer high origination fees and interest rates.

Summing Up

A financial emergency can change everything in a short time, especially if you don’t have enough funds to meet the unexpected expense at hand. Quick cash in such a situation can prove to be a savior as it helps you provide the money you need the most in this desperate time. Online payday loans assist you in acquiring emergency cash even with a bad score, provided that you can repay the loan amount soon.

We reviewed the best online lending marketplaces that provide online payday loans with terms and conditions that you can afford. These top-notch lending companies act as mediators and connect you with reliable and reputable lenders. Lending platforms like MoneyMutual and others go above and beyond to help you find the right lender with reasonable terms and conditions. Online payday loans are the go-to solution for people looking for small, short-term loan amounts.

—

This content is brought to you by Eva Cordin.

Shutterstock