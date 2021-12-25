Consumer Credit Status in the European Union: Has It Changed in Recent Years?

—

During the short historic period of the last decade, the banking operation encountered a significant increase and a worldwide economic crisis, and many had no idea what the end would be for this situation. Similarly, not everyone is aware that the consumer credit developed by banks will become the engine of the financial sector and that consumer resonance will entirely change the day-to-day lives of people in Europe. In the current economic state of the countries, the amount of credit to people all around the world is expanding year by year. As a result, loan products offered to individuals by credit organizations, lending organizations, and banks, in general, have increased. Fierce and active competitiveness in the crediting market has forced banks to find ways to develop their lending offerings and ensure that it is effective for the public. According to a recent survey by Swedish experts at smslansnabb.se, customer credit and mortgage loans were the most influential parts of the economic industries of European countries. But in the last few years, it has been the least productive in the credit market throughout history. Financial market conditions and the Coronavirus have led Europeans to look for more unsecured debts. In addition, due to a well-known financial crisis in all the countries, consumer credit requests have increased by 68% since early June of 2020. During the last few years, some European countries noticed that inflation is lower than the results needed to boost financial growth.

What would be the forecasts for the following years?

Further investigations by specialists at Smslansnabb show that Swedish nationals have begun to request loans relatively more during the pandemic than before. As a result, banks have begun to lend more to consumers, even though most people were unable to repay their debts within due time. According to the most up-to-date analysis, Swedish banks’ lending volume increased by 57% as of the end of August 2021. Meanwhile, banks were cautious about lending to consumers in 2021 as household income declined. According to an expert survey, consumer loan records will increase by 27% next year, even in conservative scenarios. Experts said the expedition was due to several key factors: delayed credit demand implementation, expanded consumer actions, lower revenue fluctuation, and fastened inflation. The study also stated that similar situations can be seen in other parts of consumer crediting. Credits such as car loans or mortgages have increased by over 19% by 2022, surpassing pre-crisis interest rates. The worldwide pandemic of the COVID19 crisis has the potential to accelerate changes in customer financial performance in fields similar to channel use and investment needs. And in order for the financial providers to drive the growth of consumer demands, they should make the customers aware of their new conditions and offers.

