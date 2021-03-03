Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / The Good Life / Money / Crypto Savings Account: What Are Its Purposes And Why Is It Worth It?

About Christa McDermott

Christa is the Managing Editor and Partnership Director at The Good Men Project. She helps businesses, individuals, and organizations get their products and services in front of a highly engaged audience quickly and efficiently by developing, evaluating, and maintaining Sponsored Content Programs.

Christa is also a Certified Life Coach. Need help finding the closure you need to move on?
You can book a session with Coach Christa McDermott to talk about specific situations in your life where closure is holding you back and determine techniques to move forward.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x