Differences Between Bitcoin and Ethereum

The advent of digital currencies has greatly transformed the financial market. In fact, the rising demand for virtual currencies has pushed the number of existing digital currencies to 4000. Though most of these currencies do not enjoy considerable market segments in the crypto ecosystem, some have experienced exponential growth big time.

Top among the biggest players in the crypto World are Bitcoin and Ethereum. The two digital assets have emerged top in the crypto World.

So, what are the differences between the two most popular and heavily traded virtual currencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum? In this article, we’ll take a brief look at the main differences between these two digital currencies, how they work, and how you can make the most out of them by trading them.

Before diving into different features that distinguish the two virtual currencies, let’s look at the similarities.

Similarities

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are decentralized currencies that function differently. Unlike regular currencies, they function according to the principles of the protocol that underlies both the Bitcoin network and the Ethereum network. Although both of these networks were created as an alternative to traditional monetary units like the US dollar, the primary difference between them centers on their unique use of distributed ledger technology. You can find more about online trading through Oil trading App

Typically, both Bitcoin and the Ethereum network can support smart contracts. A smart contract is a kind of program that allows users to legally enter into transactions with other users. In the case of the Ethereum ledger, this function is implemented through a process called “Turing Machine”, which is based on a previously undiscovered principle of computer science.

The idea behind the Turing Machine is that every computer program can be used to check whether or not a computer program is possible, proving that a computer program is possible under certain constraints.

Distinctive characteristics

The most distinctive characteristic of both the Bitcoin and the Ethereum networks is that they each smart contract technology called “blockchain”. This is a special network that permits the transfer of money from one party to another without the need for a third party. This feature gives both currencies the ability to run various types of decentralized applications.

By running both the Bitcoin and the Ethereum networks, developers are able to create highly secure decentralized applications that use digital money. While the Bitcoin ledger is completely public, the Ethereum ledger runs on the background of the decentralized application that was created along with it. This ensures that the digital money that is used in the application is completely safe and free from any worry of losing its value or being hacked.

The two cryptos differ only in that the Bitcoin system is open to anyone who runs a valid account, while the Ethereum system is closed to all but those who have a valid private key.

Distributed ledger

Distributed ledgers are a key feature behind both the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks. The bitcoin ledger, known as the bitcoin block, runs on the counterparty network. On the other hand, the Ethereum ledger called the Ethereum network runs on the general public network. Regardless of which network the decentralized application is run on, certain similarities between the two make them ideal for use as a virtual currency.

Differences between Ethereum and Bitcoin

Despite the similarities between the two different virtual currencies, there are some clear differences as well. One major difference is that the ether network will need to adapt if the future demands for digital currencies grow.

Since ether is still at an experimental stage, it is easy to assume that there won’t be any drastic changes anytime soon. Generally, it trickles down to an individual’s choice as to which system of decentralized digital currency is more appealing.

Both virtual currencies offer a myriad of benefits, and it comes down to your own goals for the system you want to use. However, the main factor that must be considered when comparing them is the long-term viability of both digital assets.

Final thoughts

Though both Ethereum and Bitcoin share some similarities, they differ in several ways. While bitcoin leverages on the monitory value to survive in the market, Ethereum banks on smart contracts to benefit the technological World. This is why if you aren’t keen enough, you may confuse between the two digital assets.

