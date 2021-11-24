Finance Lessons to Pass On to Your Teen

—

The teen years bring with them their own set of unique challenges. As a parent, one challenge may be the realization that your baby isn’t quite a baby anymore. Once your child is a teen, they’re only a few years away from being out on their own. If you haven’t started already, it’s time to instill some financial wisdom into them before they move out.

While it might make you emotional to think of your child growing up, it also gives you the opportunity to help them. Part of that opportunity includes ensuring they can be financially successful both with their earnings and how they manage them.

While they’re still at home with you, pass on these five finance lessons to your teen. Each of them is timeless and useful, no matter what type of life they plan to pursue. By keeping these principles in mind, they can be successful and confident young adults.

1. Life Is Expensive; Plan Accordingly

Have you ever sat down with your child to help them understand just how expensive life is? Are they aware of the average price of utilities on top of your mortgage payment? If not, they may have unrealistic expectations about how much money it’ll take for them to be on their own.

Prepare them for the future by going over your household budget with them. This activity may begin with some protest, but it can help your teen get a good grasp of basic expenses.

When they’re ready, have them draft up what they think their expenses will be when they move out. If they’re going to college, have them plot out the average cost of room and board — even if you’ll be paying for them. If they plan to move into an apartment with friends, task them with researching rent rates and average utility expenses.

Remember to include additional expenses like groceries, gas, and fun. Compare numbers against what they expect their income will be after their schooling and introduce them to what may be a rude awakening. If there are changes to make based on their expectations or earnings, now is the best time to make them.

2. Protect What’s Yours

When you begin acquiring things like cars and homes, you need to protect them. Home insurance and auto insurance are required; other coverage may also be needed, especially if you have a lien on the asset in question. But what happens when something breaks?

An extended auto warranty may be the saving grace you need to make a repair just outside of the manufacturer’s warranty. These products can cover the gap between what you’ve saved for emergencies and a costly fix.

Repairing a mechanical breakdown can cost thousands of dollars. Give your teen a lesson on the various ways to take care of one of their biggest investments: their car.

3. Cash May Be King, But So Is Credit

Your teen may have their first job already, or perhaps they’ve been focused on sports and academics instead. Even if they haven’t started earning an income yet, help them understand the importance of cash flow management and savings. If wage-earning is still on the horizon, discuss what they could expect to make at an entry-level job. Review your own pay stub with your teen to help them become familiar with taxes and other obligations.

For this exercise, use paycheck calculators to simulate wages and deductions for their hypothetical paycheck. While you’re discussing take-home income, give them a primer on credit and the factors that contribute to it. These consist of on-time payment history, credit utilization, applications for new credit, credit history length, and credit mix.

Your teen may not be ready for loans and credit cards just yet, but understanding what makes up a credit score is essential. Teach them how their choices today can impact their score tomorrow.

4. Debt Is a Tool

Not all debt is bad. When used properly, debt is a tool that enables borrowers to get something valuable that otherwise would be out of reach. While student loans are frustrating, they do help accomplish an end goal — a degree that can improve the recipient’s earning potential long-term. Likewise, a mortgage helps an individual obtain a high-dollar item for a more approachable down payment and monthly obligation.

Review different types of debt with your teen, including mortgages, credit cards, and auto and student loans. Help them become familiar with the ins and outs of borrowing and what to look for in good and bad loans. When they know when to pay fixed or variable rates and understand the fine print, they can be better borrowers.

5. A Budget Is Your Friend

A budget may feel like bumpers on life’s bowling lane of fun, but without one, you’ll be in the gutter. Teach your teen about effective budgeting by sharing your own. If this is an area you need to work on, consider including your teen in the process.

Keep things straightforward and consider the 50/30/20 method. Here, 50% of your budget goes to essentials, 30% to fun or wants, and 20% to long-term financial goals. With this streamlined approach, it can be easy to integrate budgeting into any income and lifestyle preference. Have your teen review your monthly budget with you and talk about trends and ways to improve together.

Give Your Teen the Gift of Financial Literacy

Part of the responsibility of being a parent is setting your kids up for long-term success. While it’s not always easy, giving your child a good foundation of financial literacy is one way to do that. No matter what they choose to do for work or fun, their finances will be important. With a solid foundation and your tutelage, your child can start off on the right foot.

—

This content is brought to you by Awais Ahmed.

Shutterstock