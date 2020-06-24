Guidance for Trading in Crude Oil Futures

—

Traders can enter the oil and gas sector because it has proved to be a high return option. Earnings from investment in the crude oil sector can be 5 to 10 times the initial invested amount. Even though the risks are high, investments don’t get affected as the appealing high returns.

Advantages of investing in oil and gas sector

Tax benefits – Investors can write off 65% to 80% as tax deductibles in the 1st year for specific investment categories. In several cases, investors legally get a 100% tax deduction.

– Investors can write off 65% to 80% as tax deductibles in the 1st year for specific investment categories. In several cases, investors legally get a 100% tax deduction. High profitability – The ratio to earn a profit is as high as 10 to 1 within one year. It defines higher than 50% of the yearly return rate.

– The ratio to earn a profit is as high as 10 to 1 within one year. It defines higher than 50% of the yearly return rate. Measurable risks – for certain investment types in the oil and gas sector investment, the risk is high but most of them can be measured. The guesswork is eliminated in the majority of oil exploration aspects due to technology, so the success rate of the project is nearly 90%.

– for certain investment types in the oil and gas sector investment, the risk is high but most of them can be measured. The guesswork is eliminated in the majority of oil exploration aspects due to technology, so the success rate of the project is nearly 90%. Increasing demand – Energy demand has increased because of a more affluent and developed world’s economy. There is no substitute for crude oil in sight, so oil demand is projected to increase even more.

– Energy demand has increased because of a more affluent and developed world’s economy. There is no substitute for crude oil in sight, so oil demand is projected to increase even more. Traditional funding sources are unavailable – It has become extremely hard to secure funding, so to start project private investors are offered high returns.

– It has become extremely hard to secure funding, so to start project private investors are offered high returns. Government support – Government in many countries is offering tax incentives to influence sector investment and boost their country’s economy.

You can enter the oil sector in many ways like investing in oil & drilling company stocks. The most profitable as well as the riskiest investment can be made in oil futures. You can visit strategystocks.com to get familiar with the live price of crude oil.

You get to know the different oil types and their prices, oil market structure, latest news, and advice for oil trading on the Strategy Stocks platform. Understanding the pros and cons of oil future investment is essential to determine if it will help to improve your portfolio or not.

Oil futures – definition

It is a derivative share that offers the holder the right to buy at a specific price. If the future gets exercised by settlement date then oil can be bought at the price mentioned in the futures contract. If the holder feels that the price will still rise then he can hold the future and sell it later to an investor who is interested to buy it.

Pros

It has the potential to make investment lucrative. You can experience sudden value appreciation in your investment because oil prices fluctuate in a short time. Therefore if you hold futures when prices skyrocket, you are in a good position.

Leverage of oil futures can be bought on a margin. The trading platforms set the margin requirements and for oil, they are 5% of investment value. It means you get to buy oil futures worth $50,000 for only $2500. However, it can be risky when your prediction goes wrong but nice to have options.

Oil futures are traded actively in high volume every day, so it is a great liquid investment.

Oil is a non-renewable resource, so the supply is finite. When the oil supply of the world gets exhausted oil prices will certainly surge.

Anyone interested in committing a little time to do some research and develop a trading strategy can easily get started investing in oil futures.

Cons

Investing has its multiple perks but a few concerns that every oil futures investor needs to be familiar with before they enter the crude oil market are given below.

Futures are a highly volatile investment. You cannot predict where the oil price will go the next moment, tomorrow or in a week. Last year, the crude oil futures price increased by 33% and this was great for investor’s portfolios. It also reveals how sensitive the price can be and investors can lose the same value too quickly.

Derivatives expire on a precise date. They become worthless if you don’t exercise them before the expiry date. A lot of value gets lost as the settlement date approaches, so better trade your futures as early as possible if you don’t plan to exercise them. Oil futures are good for a maximum of nine years but you can buy them from the market before their expiry date. If it is bought two to three months before the expiry date then you don’t have sufficient time to trade it successfully.

Oil supply across the globe is limited but new offshore drilling approaches have enhanced its supply. It has hardly reduced oil prices but can be the source to decrease investor’s future investment.

Many factors influence the oil price heavily besides supply and demand. It includes war, natural disasters, aspiring politician’s agendas, and more. Oil futures price and oil price go hand in hand, so these events make oil investment riskier than other securities.

Green energy is a substitute, which has increased the crude oil market risk. The alternative energy source can reduce oil costs drastically if they get popular.

When is the right time for oil futures investment?

Diving in the oil futures market is challenging for many investors. Hesitation is bad in trade, if you are interested then make sure that you understand the timing aspect.

Get familiar with the trading hours suitable to purchase oil futures. In general, they are between 9 am to 12 pm EST. It is the busiest and extremely liquid time when traders with small ask-bid spreads get active. Assume when oil prices will most probably increase. For this here are some aspects to consider –

Learn what is moving the crude oil prices

Understand the prevailing crowd nature

Choose between two primary markets – WTI and Brent crude oil

Analyze long-term price history

Economic variables

Time of the year

Crude oil trading needs exceptional skills to build profits consistently. There are opportunities to earn money but can be risky. Therefore, make sure you make informed decisions as you may either win or lose a lot in the crude oil futures market. Even professionals have gone wrong, so be realistic before investing in the stock market.

—

This content is sponsored by Sunil Gupta.

Photo: Shutterstock