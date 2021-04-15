How I Made +40% PROFIT Trading Bitcoin Futures on BTCC In 1 Day

—

As the blockchain navigates its second decade, many landmarks have been covered, and without a doubt, Bitcoin Futures are one of the products that stand out tall. Other digital assets also have their own Futures Contracts.

With Bitcoin Futures, you take a bet on the price of BTC. The fact is, it can either go down or up in prices. If you bet correctly and say you have a long contract and the price moves upwards, you are in the money. And the opposite is true. If you have a shorting contract and prices take a dip, you are in the money.

Crypto futures contracts are a big industry. Note, however, that if prices move against your prediction, you stand to lose. And the volume of loss is as huge as your profits would have been. The point of caution remains – you need to study the market carefully before making commitments. It’s more or less what a forex Trader would do. They gauge the market sentiments, do their technical analysis and also fundamental analysis. So taking a bet is best done when one has done their due diligence to mitigate every perceivable risk.

The Opportunity with BTCC

BTCC has been in the markets since 2009. They are among the few platforms that have weathered the storm without any significant security incidents. I think BTCC has continued to appeal to customers due to automatic technical audits that the systems rely on across-the-board to bolster security.

YOU MAY LIKE: Trade Bitcoin with 10x or even 50x Leverage to Make Your Capital Grow Faster on BTCC.

And BTCC has grown over the years as an exchange. With diversification, Bitcoin Futures, there are other impressive offerings. You can also take on other futures contracts for Lite coin, Ether, or Ripple, among others.

Another significant factor for the thriving BTCC regards their base currency, Tether or USDT.

You may ask why Tether? Tether is a Stablecoin whose unit of cryptocurrency valuation is in terms of a base Fiat currency. In the case of Tether it’s the US dollar. In reality, Stablecoins attempt to even out the ambiguities whenever volatility and valuation of cryptocurrency units.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The other advantage with BTCC comes from their offerings in terms of Cryptocurrency futures. Among the cohort are the Bitcoin futures contracts. You can start small and go for daily contracts. Also, you can go for weekly contracts, and lastly, you can go for perpetual futures contracts. Now the daily trading volume already exceeds 1,200,000,000 USDT, especially in the South Korean Crypto futures market (암호 화폐 선물)!

Bitcoin is the New Gold

Across the years 2020 and 2021, as the world battles with pandemics impacts, heavy cash printing, and stimulus packs help economic recovery. Many questions arise regarding monetary traits, and in particular, here we are referring to money as the storing of value.

Traditionally Gold has occupied a critical position as a store of value. However, at the exact timelines, Bitcoin as a cryptocurrency seems to arise exceptionally well as a contestant store of value. That’s all about the sentimental saying that bitcoin is the “new gold.” As of the time of writing, Bitcoin hit two significant highs apart from the one in December 2019. As of quarter one, 2021 BTC recorded the highest Mark of 60,000 US dollars per unit.

Volatility and Why I took the bet

According to sentiments, volatility will still be very high throughout 2021. And it will remain very high in the next two or three years.

Why do I say so? Governments have been printing money to support economies. And it presents the way the Central Banks are injecting similar support to catalyze economic recovery.

However, the downside is that the same governments would end up in huge debts, and inflation rates will be at an all-time high. So, in the long run, investors rush for less volatile assets, Bitcoin and Gold, in this particular case.

The Bitcoin Futures Contract That Made 40% Plus in Returns

Q1 2021 has seen Bitcoin rally upwards from $33,000 to past the $60,000 mark. Anytime, I was looking for some pullback.

I opened a short position for a BTC futures contract with BTCC on 21 March 2021. Price was dipping from the high $61,000 mark and had hit $58,000. Within the same day, prices pulled back a whopping $6000. And almost magically, I managed to capture 403 pips.

The Actual Trade- Sentiments and Trend Studies

Wondering if you can cart off with 40% profit taking Bitcoin Futures?

It’s a reality. I made it.

And here are the strengths in my bet -I believed Bitcoin was never going to remain forever high. The same happened to Gold which has been falling in value since hitting an all-time high in August 2020.

Winning traits of successful speculation are all about making very calculated moves and timing.

Ways to Mitigate if Everything Else Escapes into Thin air

Although everything went correct as I had predicted, I wonder what would have happened if the situation was the opposite. And this is where risk management in online trading and speculation comes into play.

Here are my two cents – Implement them and Thank Me Later:

Prepare, prepare, prepare. Study the markets making thorough analysis. The longer you prepare, the better

Speculate and commit cash that you are ready to lose at any particular moment

Go for smaller lot sizes

Wade away from greed both psychologically and mentally

Always diversify speculations. As a rule of thumb, consistently commit not exceeding 5% of the capital in your accounts. It will allow you to recover substantially first in case you lose in any speculation. And if speculation falls upon you like a heaven-sent spell, great for your profitability.

Final thoughts

Speculation tests your time and effort, but if you do it the right way, you qualify for massive chances of making it big in the trading arena.

There’s no set time limit as to how long the trade should last. It’s up to you as the trader at 2 to figure out whatever timelines and strategies work. Best, there’s no reason why you should not make a 40% + return or even double your capital with correct timing strategies as a speculation entry.

Go For A Free Account In Seconds On BTCC And Try Your First Bitcoin Futures Trading.

—

This content is brought to you by Abir Mahmud

Photo: Shutterstock