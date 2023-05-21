Lucas Noble on Breaking Your Financial Goals into Manageable Steps

—

Financial planning is a crucial part of creating a secure and stable future. Whether someone is just starting out or preparing for retirement, having a solid financial plan can help people achieve their goals and weather any unexpected challenges.

Navigating the world of finance can be overwhelming, and many struggle to know where to start or how to make informed decisions about their money.

Lucas Noble , a Financial Services Representative at Noble Financial Group , believes that seeking help early allows people to make smarter financial choices.

“My advice to any young person struggling with managing their finances is to find a good planner and work with them to create a long-term strategy,” Noble says. “The sooner you start, the greater its impact on your future.”

Noble points out one of the biggest problems with some financial planners is a lack of communication.

“Despite their best intentions, some planners tend to create strategies that look good on paper but are too aggressive. It would be better to create a list of small but actionable steps rather than think big from the get-go.”

A plan that is too complex or aggressive typically causes clients to feel even more confused and reluctant to make significant changes.

Rather than placing the burden solely on the client to assess the planner’s abilities, a more practical approach would be for the planner to take a proactive role in finding the right clients for their financial planning methods.

To avoid overwhelming his clients, Noble has created a list of steps people can take to secure a more accessible, financially stable future.

The first step would be saving a small amount of their yearly income. That way, wealth can accumulate whether the economy is experiencing a boom or a recession.

“Any amount is fine, as long as you do it consistently. With people normally working for 30-35 years, the amount will build up to the point where you virtually won’t have to worry about anything once it’s time to retire.”

Investment is another crucial element that should be included in every individual’s financial plan. Although it may seem daunting to decide what to invest in and how much to allocate, especially for those with little knowledge of the market, there are ways to overcome this obstacle.

“With the help from the right person and a willingness to learn, people can get the hang of the market quickly and increase their earnings in record time,” Noble says.

Noble adds that a critical part of any investment is diversification, a strategy of spreading investments among and within different assets, such as stocks, bonds, and other securities.

“Diversification, or spreading out, should be your go-to strategy. This way, you don’t depend on one asset to secure your wealth. You are reducing the risks and protecting yourself from fluctuations in markets and industries you’ve invested in,” he explains.

In today’s uncertain economic climate, taking control of your finances is more important than ever. The recession is looming over our heads and threatens to take everything we have earned away. Still, there is hope for everyone to secure their wealth, but only if we act quickly.

By following strategies such as Lucas Noble’s, people can navigate the financial landscape confidently and secure a stable and prosperous future for themselves.

“It’s only natural to fear change and the unknown. However, if you know what to do and what steps to take or find someone who will help, your future will be secure,” says Noble.

