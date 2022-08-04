Motley Fool Epic Bundle Review

—

The Motley Fool Epic Bundle is a Motley Fool’s service that includes the 4 best-performing products in the Motley Fool family. It includes Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor, their most successful investing service so far, Motley Fool Rule Breakers, the best service for finding long-term opportunities, Motley Fools Everlasting Stocks, to get a glimpse of Tom Gardner’s personal holdings, and Motley Fools Real Estate Winners.

When purchasing the Epic Bundle you save up more than $500/year when compared to purchasing the services individually, and it is a great way to build a bulletproof portfolio that combines a strong set of foundational stocks and long-term prospects.

Two of the services included – Stock Advisor and Rule Breakers – have consistently beaten the returns of the S&P 500 index by more than 2x – and not just in one-off year. For over 20 years, these services have performed and built a reputation of consistency.

In this review, I will go over the fees and all the combined features of this bundle and recommend who it’s best suited for.

Pros & Cons of Motley Fool’s Epic Bundle

Pros

Access to the 4 most successful Motley Fool services (Stock Advisor, Rule Breakers, Everlasting Stocks, Real Estate Winners)

15 monthly Best Buys actionable recommendations

4 monthly Stock recommendations

10 quarterly Real Estate Best Ideas and 1 monthly Real Estate investing recommendation

Set up automatic alerts for timely opportunities

Access 25 foundational stocks

9 bonus reports per month and expert insight videos

Educational resources and access to the Motley Fool podcast

Buy and Sell Alerts for all active recommendations

Includes 30-day Membership Refund Period

Cons

Your investments may be locked long term

Investing in stocks is inherently risky

Features & Benefits Of Motley Fool Epic Bundle

1) 15 Monthly Best Buys & 4 Monthly Stock Recommendations

The Motley Fool Epic Bundle combines the benefits from the four best-performing Motley Fool services: Stock Advisor, Rule Breakers, Real Estate Winners, and Everlasting Stocks. As soon as you sign up you will start receiving monthly recommendations; here’s the breakdown:

15 Best Buys Now stocks

4 Monthly stocks

1 Real Estate recommendation

The 15 Best Buys Now are chosen from a pool of 500 very promising stocks that The Motley Fool team has kept track of for a long time. The four monthly recommendations are a mix of growth and value stocks. Amidst the unstable political climate, rising interests, and general downturn of the stock market, the Motley Fool analysts have leaned more towards value stocks: stocks that are at historical lows right now but are sure to bounce back in the medium-to-long term.

All recommendations align with Motley Fool’s core philosophy: build a diverse portfolio and hold it for at least five years. Some of the recommendations for the 3rd quarter of 2022 include Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Airbnb (ABNB), Netflix (NFLX), and Meta Platforms (META) – all of which are facing historical lows.

2) High Returns – Easily Outperforming The S&P 500

Both Motley Fool Stock Advisor and Motley Fool Rule Breakers have beaten the S&P 500 by a large margin, almost tripling and doubling the S&P 500 performance respectively.

Now add to that Real Estate Winners and the Everlasting Stocks service (both also included in the Epic Bundle) and you are almost guaranteed 3x returns on your investments. Motley Fools Everlasting Stocks is managed directly by Tom Gardner (Motley Fools co-founder) and comes with 15 recommendations straight from Tom’s personal holdings as well as access to an automated (and proprietary) portfolio allocation guidance tool.

3) Access To Foundational Stocks & 10 Quarterly Best Ideas For Real Estate Investments

Another perk when you sign up to the Epic Bundle is instant access to 10 Best Ideas for Real Estate and the set of foundational stocks that comes with all Motley fool subscriptions – this last one is a list of must-have, hand-picked stocks that are sure to make you money in the long run. Among the 25 foundational stocks are companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). As always, Motley Fools’ philosophy is to build a diversified portfolio of their recommended stocks and hold for the long term.

4) Bonus Reports, Video Snippets, & Educational Resources

On top of the monthly buy, sell, and hold recommendations, through Motley Fool’s Stock Advisor, you will receive nine additional reports on the state of the stock market and the best long-term prospects. Additionally, you will receive insight videos directly from experts and – through Motley Fools Rule Breakers – access a weekly educational podcast where David Gardner, co-founder of The Motley Fool, goes in-depth about the stock-picking process and other interesting topics like the evolution of NFTs and his take on financial freedom. He also brings in knowledgeable experts from branches like real estate, crypto, and more.

Motley Fool Epic Bundle Fees

Yearly Subscription: $499/year (if you use our link, you can get $200 off)

The Epic Bundle subscription includes 4 of the most successful Motley Fool services: Stock Advisor, Rule Breakers, Everlasting Stocks, and Real Estate Winners. By purchasing the bundle instead of the individual subscriptions, you can save more than $500 per year – and that is without even considering the $200 discount you get if you use our link – at that price, it’s an absolute steal.

For reference, here are the prices for the individual services:

Stock Advisor: $199/year

Rule Breakers: $299/year

Everlasting Stocks: $299/year

Real Estate Winners: $249/year

That is $1046/year if you were to pay for them individually. If you use our link down below to sign up, you will only pay $299/year – for the full bundle. To top it off, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you’re not satisfied, you can get your money back no questions asked.

Sign-Up Process

Even though Motley Fools targets primarily US citizens, anyone can register and create a Motley Fool account. There are no special requirements and the process is very quick: all you need is your name, a valid address, and banking information to purchase your first subscription. Remember that if you pick the yearly plan, you have a 30-day trial money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the service.

To create an account, use our link to the Motley Fool’s Epic Bundle page and click the Try Now button (If you click our link the $200 discount will be applied automatically).

Scroll down and click on Motley Fool Epic Bundle and fill in your information. The process is very quick and won’t take more than 2 minutes.

Trustpilot Reviews

Motley Fools: Epic Bundle has decent reviews from its users, and it holds an average rating of 3.6 on Trustpilot. Here’s what some of those users have to say about Motley Fools:

“The Motley Fool Stock Advisor is wonderful! I love the wealth of information available when it comes to choosing stocks. I’m a beginner in the market and have been able to see gains with Stock Advisors picks!.” – Misse C.

“The growth stocks that MF recommends are very timely. Though lately the entire market has fallen and many of the top-performing stocks are now under water, time will prove that MF knows of which it speaks.” – Andrew S.

“It has been quite a ride lately. While I thank you for the recent sell recommendations it is not at all pleasant looking at my portfolio these days. That said it is a good time to do some rebalancing and continue to hold solid companies and look forward to better days ahead.” – Burce D.

“I am new to the platform–about 1 year in. I really enjoy the analysis of the stocks that are suggested.” – Geoffrey D.

If you are not fully convinced by the Motley Fool Epic Bundle as a whole, we recommend checking out this article , where we go in-depth on what kind of investor will benefit the most from Motley Fool’s Epic Bundle.

You can also try out the individual services first – a good starting point is their top service Motley Fool Stock Advisor . Keep in mind that the Motley Fool offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for all of their services, so you can always try out the Epic Bundle or individual services like Stock Advisor at no risk.

Final Thoughts

Motley Fool Epic Bundle is one of the most complete services out there – if you decide to sign up and follow their advice, your portfolio will cover your short-, medium-, and long-term goals. You will not run short of recommendations, and your portfolio will be properly diversified with high-quality investments. Another factor is the time: with this bundle, you can leave the heavy lifting to the experts, but you still need to make some choices – if you are looking for something simpler, you can sign up for one of their more limited services and go from there. However, if you have the time and are looking for the most cost-effective option, we recommend signing up for the Epic Bundle.

