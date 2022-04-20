Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / The Good Life / Money / Pensioners Urged to Get Professional Broker Advice Before Taking out Equity Release Funding

Pensioners Urged to Get Professional Broker Advice Before Taking out Equity Release Funding

With the cost of living on the increase, many pensioners are supplementing their income by using equity release schemes.

by Leave a Comment

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

Many homeowners of the older generation are releasing equity in their properties in an attempt to help survive spiraling inflation and the increased cost of living.

As the cost of living crisis escalates more and more pensioners are looking to equity release to solve their cash problems. Experts are warning that they should take professional advice before committing to any equity release funding.

According to the Equity Release Council, the average transaction amount for equity release is currently £125,000, which equates to around seven years of the average pensioner’s retirement income.

David Burrowes, of the Equity Release Council, commented: “After years of putting money away in bricks and mortar, older homeowners are turning the tables and taking funds from their homes in order to boost their retirement income, meet one-off costs and gift a living inheritance to family.”

He continued: “With £1 million added to the value of UK housing every minute last year, the options afforded by property wealth will feature in many people’s thoughts as they make financial plans for the future.

“The equity release market’s return to growth is part of a wider pick-up in later life lending activity, and the flexible design of modern lifetime mortgages gives customers more ways to manage their finances and access life-changing sums of money at a lower cost.

“While many aspects of today’s market have been transformed in the 30 years since consumer safeguards were first established, firm foundations remain in place so no customer need ever worry about owing more than their home is worth and can rest easy in the knowledge they can remain in their home for life with no threat of repossession for not keeping up with repayments.

“As we move into an environment of growing cost-of-living pressures, the importance of rigorous advice will be greater than ever so that decisions to release equity continue to provide long-term satisfaction as well as short-term relief.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

By changing to a cheaper scheme, people with an equity release plan could save in excess of £50,000. This is due to the fact that interest rates have halved over the last few years and many people do not know that they can switch plans for free to save money.

Executive director of Age Partnership Matt Stirland said, “Age Partnership customers who switched plans last year will save a staggering £51,000 in interest over the average 16-year term of their plan.”

Money-saving expert, Martin Lewis warned that pensioners should not rush into an equity plan but consider other options such as downsizing. He advised that it was the easiest and least costly manner in which to release equity from property.

He was responding to a caller, named Dee on This Morning in December who asked: “How can elderly people who have houses that are mortgage-free release some of this equity to spend on themselves instead of struggling in later years?”

Martin said: “I’d always start by saying look to see if you can downsize.

The financial journalist continued: “That’s the easy and cheap way for many people.

“Move to a smaller house and because you’re moving somewhere smaller you release the equity that way.”

This content is brought to you by Craig Upton.

iStockPhoto

About Craig Upton

Craig Upton supports UK businesses by increasing sales growth using various marketing solutions online. Creating strategic partnerships and a keen focus on detail, Craig equips websites with the right tools to rank in organic search. Craig is also the CEO of iCONQUER, a UK based SEO Agency and has been working in the digital marketing arena for many years. A trusted SEO consultant and trainer, Craig has worked with British brands such as FT.com, djkit.comDevelopment Finance, Serimax and has also supported UK doctors, solicitors, and property developers to gain more exposure online. Craig has gained a wealth of knowledge using Google and is committed to creating new opportunities and partnerships.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x