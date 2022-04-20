Pensioners Urged to Get Professional Broker Advice Before Taking out Equity Release Funding

—

Many homeowners of the older generation are releasing equity in their properties in an attempt to help survive spiraling inflation and the increased cost of living.

As the cost of living crisis escalates more and more pensioners are looking to equity release to solve their cash problems. Experts are warning that they should take professional advice before committing to any equity release funding.

According to the Equity Release Council, the average transaction amount for equity release is currently £125,000, which equates to around seven years of the average pensioner’s retirement income.

David Burrowes, of the Equity Release Council, commented: “After years of putting money away in bricks and mortar, older homeowners are turning the tables and taking funds from their homes in order to boost their retirement income, meet one-off costs and gift a living inheritance to family.”

He continued: “With £1 million added to the value of UK housing every minute last year, the options afforded by property wealth will feature in many people’s thoughts as they make financial plans for the future.

“The equity release market’s return to growth is part of a wider pick-up in later life lending activity, and the flexible design of modern lifetime mortgages gives customers more ways to manage their finances and access life-changing sums of money at a lower cost.

“While many aspects of today’s market have been transformed in the 30 years since consumer safeguards were first established, firm foundations remain in place so no customer need ever worry about owing more than their home is worth and can rest easy in the knowledge they can remain in their home for life with no threat of repossession for not keeping up with repayments.

“As we move into an environment of growing cost-of-living pressures, the importance of rigorous advice will be greater than ever so that decisions to release equity continue to provide long-term satisfaction as well as short-term relief.”

By changing to a cheaper scheme, people with an equity release plan could save in excess of £50,000. This is due to the fact that interest rates have halved over the last few years and many people do not know that they can switch plans for free to save money.

Executive director of Age Partnership Matt Stirland said, “Age Partnership customers who switched plans last year will save a staggering £51,000 in interest over the average 16-year term of their plan.”

Money-saving expert, Martin Lewis warned that pensioners should not rush into an equity plan but consider other options such as downsizing. He advised that it was the easiest and least costly manner in which to release equity from property.

He was responding to a caller, named Dee on This Morning in December who asked: “How can elderly people who have houses that are mortgage-free release some of this equity to spend on themselves instead of struggling in later years?”

Martin said: “I’d always start by saying look to see if you can downsize.

The financial journalist continued: “That’s the easy and cheap way for many people.

“Move to a smaller house and because you’re moving somewhere smaller you release the equity that way.”

