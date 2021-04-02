Personal Finance Tips for Men Under 30

—

Many men find it difficult to manage their money. They might live from paycheck to paycheck and not have anything saved for emergencies. And even the smartest men can still have trouble when it is time to balance the checkbook. However, your 20s are some of your best earning years, and thanks to compound interest, now is an ideal time to save for the future. Luckily, understanding how to manage your money better will allow you to start preparing for the future.

Consider Refinancing Existing Debt

If you have debt, such as student loans, you are also paying interest on what you owe. And the interest rate was often based on your credit score when you were in school. But if you have better credit, you might be able to get a lower interest rate to save on monthly expenses. That’s why you might want to consider looking into student loan refinance. Sometimes, refinancing allows you to combine multiple loans to one, so you don’t have to make as many payments each month.

Knowing How to Make Money

If you can make money, you won’t run out, as long as you can manage it. You might consider creating a second stream of income. Even if you only make a few hundred extra each month, you can reduce much of your financial stress. Plus, getting a side hustle or business lets you stay afloat, even during hard times.

Your talents will dictate the best side job for you. For example, perhaps you are great are repairing things. You might decide to offer your services to people in the area. Or you might look into rental properties, service businesses, or other ideas. Even if your side hustle only earns an average of $35 each day, that’s still $1,050 extra each month. That’s over $12,000 more every year.

Create a Budget

Being financially responsible might not be interesting but putting limits on your spending stops you from spending more than you make. That way, you won’t ruin your future or damage your credit. Budgeting isn’t only for older people – in fact, younger people can often benefit greatly since they usually don’t have as much savings to fall back on. If you make six figures but spend thousands of dollars on vacations and expensive gadgets, you’ll be out of funds in no time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Try to set aside around 15 to 25 percent of your income from each paycheck. Make sure you put aside your savings before other expenses. The funds that go toward fun spending, like dining out, should come out of your paycheck after you have covered all the other expenses, like rent and food.

Avoid Credit Card Debt

You might have heard debate about whether or not credit cards are worthwhile. Of course, you can get benefits, such as cashback, and that can help you save money. However, some men find the temptation too much. Remember, everything you put on the credit card has to get paid back, or you run the risk of getting into debt. It’s often best to learn the basics of caring for finances before getting a card out.

—

Brought to you by Justin Weinger.

Photo: Shutterstock