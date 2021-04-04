Powerful Quotes to Help Deal With Debt

—

Struggling with debt is an incredibly stressful experience, but the first thing to know is that you’re not alone. Adults in the UK carry an average of £32,014 personal debt, but – possibly because of the lingering taboo against men seeking emotional support – men are 55% less likely to ask for help with debt than women.

In this article, we’re going to cover 15 powerful quotes to help you deal with debt. It’s important to know that debt is nothing to be ashamed of and not your fault. A shocking 82% of single parents, for example, do not have enough income to pay their living expenses and are more likely to end up in debt, whether or not they work.

While it is tempting to bury your head in the sand if you’re struggling to make loan repayments, the best thing you can do is reach out to a debt charity and start making a plan to deal with your debt.

Unfortunately, if you continue to ignore your debt, it may get passed on to a debt collection agency (like Thomas Higgins) which can damage your credit score. The good news is that you have many rights against debt collectors, and many solutions exist to help you get debt-free for good.

What are the most powerful quotes to help you deal with debt?

The most powerful quotes to help you deal with debt are:

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” (Winston Churchill)

When you’re trying to pay off debt, one of the best things you can do is not beat yourself up when you fall down. Sometimes, we try to do too much too soon and then get into a negative thinking spiral because we failed at an impossible task. As this Churchill quote shows, failure is not fatal, and you can always recover from a setback if you continue forward resolutely. Set your goals for paying off debt and make them manageable. Include in your budget enough money to pay for essentials and a few treats, as well as debt repayments, otherwise, your task could feel too restrictive. Remember that your debt payoff goals should always be SMART – specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. A great technique for paying off debt in a manageable way, and continuing even when things feel difficult, is the debt snowball method. You pay off your smallest debt first (while making minimum payments on the rest), meaning you get the rush of achievement in slashing the balance sooner. Then, you pay off your other debts in order of smallest to largest.

Anxiety weighs down the heart, but a kind word cheers it up” (Proverbs 12:25)

This verse from the Bible is a great reminder that you are never alone when it comes to dealing with debt, although it can feel that way. There will always be someone who understands and is willing to help you, so that you don’t have to bear it alone. If you live in the US, you can get free or low-cost debt counseling and debt management plans through credit counseling nonprofits. A debt management plan will help you with reduced interest rates and often waive charges on your debts. Make sure you pick a credit counseling agency accredited by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling or the Financial Counseling Association of America.

The UK also has several excellent debt charities where you can get free debt advice for your particular situation. Organizations like StepChange, National Debtline, and Christians Against Poverty have free, expert debt advisors who can talk to you about anything from the right debt solution for your circumstances, and even how to stop your debt from going to court. Some debt charities also offer free debt management plans, where they can negotiate with your creditors (people you owe money to) to get late fees and interest charges frozen on your debts, so you can just focus on paying off what you owe.

“If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten” (Tony Robbins)

While debt is often caused by institutional inequalities (for example, the fact that single dads don’t get enough support from society), this quote is a good reminder to change what you can. We all have some control over things, and it is very empowering to make decisions about our finances that will help us pay off debt in the long run. Obviously, it is sometimes impossible to do any more than you are doing, and in this case, don’t pressure yourself – just focus on finding as much emotional and practical support as you can from debt charities and friends and family. However, if you have the capacity to do something like increase your income, this would be an excellent way to clear your debt quickly. Do you have the ability to do some extra hours at work, or pick up a shift in a supermarket or restaurant? Can you sell some of your old stuff on eBay or Amazon? A great way to make some quick cash is to sell your old phone, especially if you regularly get a new one on contract. The network provider O2 offers a phone recycling service, and an old iPhone 11 could get you up to £370. However, the price decreases a lot when you get to an older model, so you’ll probably make more selling it online.

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” ­Nelson Mandela

How many times did you feel you couldn’t do something in life, only to turn around when you’ve done it and think: “that wasn’t so bad!”. Whether it’s vamping up your fitness for your mental health, eating more vegetables or digging yourself out of debt, it is absolutely doable. The key is to take small steps and focus on each one as its own goal. Then, before you know it, you will have walked a thousand miles and have reached the finish line: a debt-free life.

“What you do today can improve all your tomorrows.” ­Ralph Marston

This quote is a great reminder that whatever you want to do in life, you should start today. Use the power of visualization to work backward. Where do you want to be once you’ve completed your goal? Is it to have your wages come into your bank account, without disappearing into negatives? Is it to live with the comfort of knowing exactly how much money is going in, and how much is going out? Whatever your desired result, imagine yourself finally achieving it, and then work out exactly what processes you have to go through, to be there in eight months, three years or however long it will realistically take to get to your goal. Imagine yourself doing this for your future self, and investing in the debt-free life that you deserve.

‘Never spend your money before you have it.’ —Thomas Jefferson

This Thomas Jefferson saying is a really wise one, especially if you want to get out of the credit trap. Unfortunately, debt becomes a way of life for many of us, from living in our overdraft to relying on credit cards for everything. However, as you know, there’s nothing more frustrating than getting your payslip or benefits and knowing that they’re all going to pay off something else. If you are having to rely on credit because of financial difficulties and you just can’t afford the basics, this is absolutely not your fault and you’re not alone. Rather than going straight for a high-interest loan, look for support including:

A local food bank through Feeding America

Assistance through HomelessShelterDirectory.org and Foodpatries.org

Help from local churches

If you’re eligible for government benefits, for example, unemployment benefits or disability, apply for them! This could really help your financial situation without you having to take out an expensive loan.

If you live in the UK, you can contact your nearest Citizens Advice for referrals for the following support:

A Discretionary Housing Payment (DHP) from your council, to help you pay rent.

Getting your benefits paid early.

Welfare assistance from your local council in the form of vouchers to pay for things like furniture or household appliances. This could be a lifesaver if, say, your washing machine breaks and your only other option for getting one would be taking out a loan.

A no-interest loan from the government

Grants to help with different expenses. The charity Turn2Us has a Grant calculator, which shows what grants you could be entitled to in your local area.

“Annual income 20 pounds, annual expenditure 19 pounds 19 shillings and sixpence, result in happiness. Annual income 20 pounds, annual expenditure 20 pounds ought and six, result in misery” (Mr. Micawber from ‘David Copperfield’)

This famous quote from Mr. Micawber (who has a lot of wisdom for a fictional character), is the perfect reminder not to exceed your budget. In fact, having a budget in the first place is vital to getting out of debt. Try the Christians Against Poverty three accounts budgeting system. Open one bank account for your direct debits, one bank account that is strictly for your spending during the week (make this a simple account with no overdraft facility), and one for saving. With this method, you know exactly where your money is going at all times, when you divide it up each month. Having a weekly spending account and only placing the exact amount that you have budgeted to spend in it will help you not to overspend, as once your money is gone, it’s gone. Any money you save you can put towards your debt or an emergency fund to protect yourself against debt in the future.

“Beware of little expenses. A small leak can sink a great ship”, Benjamin Franklin

Small purchases add up quickly and puncture holes in your bank balance just as you’re trying to get debt-free. Make an honest list of your weekly expenses – essential and non-essential – and see where you can make savings. Ditch fancy brands in supermarkets (the unbranded stuff is exactly the same) and use comparison sites like Uswitch.com to see if you can get a better deal on your utilities.

So that’s it. 9 powerful quotes to help you deal with debt. We hope you’ve found this an inspiring read. Remember that it is never impossible to overcome debt. You can do this – one step at a time.

