Pros and Cons of Traditional Banks Versus Mobile Banking Apps

Mobile banking has become one of the most prominent banking norms, with many people adopting it daily. There is an extensive list of mobile banking apps to choose from. This article discusses mobile vs. traditional banks.

Traditional Banks

Traditional brick-and-mortar banks have been around since the 1900s when it became necessary for a better method to save money and keep money safe.

Traditional banks have physical venues where customers can receive financial services and face-to-face interactions with staff members. They also have registered offices and a license to conduct business in the state or nation. These banks offer an extensive range of services.

Pros

Perform transactions in-person

For those who are wary of online transactions, traditional banks are the best. In-person visits are available with traditional banking throughout set business hours. People can go to the bank to perform various transactions. Additionally, they can get access to a secure deposit box where they can keep their belongings.

Financial Security

Regardless of whatever losses the bank may incur there’s no loss. The money is insured and safe when with traditional banking. There is also little to no concern about security risks regarding money or account information.

Loans

Traditional banks have a long history of lending money and follow strict guidelines regarding interest rates and payback terms to ensure users are not exploited. Unlike the recent events involving loan sharks who pose as online lending platforms to take advantage of individuals.

Cons

Time tasking

Traditional banking might not be the ideal choice if saving time and money is a priority. A standard bank’s processes typically take longer.

Low rates

The rates offered by traditional banks are not as competitive as those of an internet bank when looking for a savings account or a certificate of deposit.

Higher fees

The advantages of traditional banks come at the expense of additional and higher fees because of the costs associated with operating a brick-and-mortar business. These fees, like their low-interest rates, result from traditional banks’ more significant operational expenses.

Mobile Banking

A mobile app is used for mobile banking. It involves primarily using a mobile app or website to access bank products and services, especially when using an online banking platform or organization that exclusively accepts payments online. However, some of the top mobile banking apps in the USA are owned by physical banks.

Pros

Instant Transactions

Mobile banking allows for quick and effective transactions, whether paying or transferring funds to family and friends. Additionally, they routinely offer notices to clients in advance of service outages or scheduled maintenance, allowing users to deploy several transfer strategies.

Contactless Payments

With features like QR codes and virtual cards, users can carry out contactless payment. With just a tap of their phone, they can pay for items online or in person.

Convenience

As long as people have access to the internet, mobile banking makes it possible to conduct financial transactions from any location. Wherever they are, they can access their money and can pay bills, transfer money, and make payments.

Protection

Mobile banking uses multiple layers of security to ensure that money and personal information are always secure. With two-factor authentication, users may also add an extra layer of security to their account by using a password/pin.

Cost-effective

Mobile banks offer their users a range of financial services without charging extra. They won’t be charged extra costs to make transactions, dowd bank statements, or check the balance of their account. Additionally, there are fewer or no hidden fees, which makes them more affordable than physical banks.

Cons

Lack of physical location

Sometimes speaking with someone in person is good. Even though it is possible to complete almost all banking tasks using a device, some people prefer handling sensitive matters like money in person. Users can only communicate with a virtual bank by phone.

ATM fees

Since online banks don’t have as many ATMs, using an ATM owned by another bank will cost more.

Conclusion

Traditional banks and mobile banks are great options, but it all depends on needs and preferences. So when choosing, select one that’s most compatible with banking needs. The best part about the banking sector is there’s no limit to how many accounts a person can have!

