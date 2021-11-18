The Lanistar Fundraising Campaign Has Been Announced

—

Lanistar, a fintech business, has announced the launch of its Lanistar Fundraising Campaign, which will be managed by Nextfin (a part of Business Agent Limited). Lanistar was in the news a lot earlier this year and has had a significant rise in popularity since then. Lanistar is a social media-focused fintech firm that offers a new banking alternative. The business has created a polymorphic payment card that permits up to eight cards to be stacked onto a single Lanistar card.

Lanistar boasts 1 million pre-registered users and a large social media following in its first 9 months of operation. To put it in perspective, N26 had 200,000 customers in its first year of trading and is currently valued at around $9 billion, while Monzo had 50,000 users and is valued at $2 billion. Lanistar plans to issue 9 million cards in the first year of business and another 15 million in the second. In comparison, N26 has 7 million customers after 7-8 years, whereas Lanistar hopes to have more in just two years!

On Monday the 15th of November 2021,18.00 GMT, the firm will open its Fundraise pre-registration campaign, which will be available to a select group of investors, with the Fundraise Campaign scheduled for November 29th at 12.00 GMT. Lanistar hopes that by making this exclusive offer, these potential investors will be drawn to their already impressive accomplishments. The organization has over 3000 influencers participating in a marketing program, with impressive results. Lanistar, for example, has an astounding 257k Instagram followers added in the previous year, compared to Monzo, a popular Fintech business that has gained 63k followers over the last seven years.

Lanistar believes that this is an exciting opportunity to own a piece of the company before it launches and that shares will be in high demand. They also stated that the monies will be used for product development and global expansion. The company went on to say:

“We have had our challenges in 2021 that is for sure, but the continued dedication of our team and support of both Social Influencers and Customers has got us to the point of launch in Brazil and the UK, while continuing to increase our pre-launch customer base. These are exciting times, and this fundraise will be the fuel to drive us forward through launch and toward our aim to become a global presence in the payment card market.”

This content is sponsored by Muhammad Saood.

Photo provided by Lanistar.