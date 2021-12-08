The Pros And Cons To Higher Inflation Rates

—

As inflation hits a 30-year high, Americans are feeling the effects of it. Whether it’s the mall, grocery store, or restaurants, prices continue to surge higher. Data has been released that our inflation rate has grown 6.2% in the last 12 months. This is the biggest one-year jump in the government’s consumer price index since 1990. As inflation tightens its grip on the economy, many people will feel the consequences. Although inflation sounds bad, it’s not all bad. There are a few things Americans can benefit from during this time. Here are some pros and cons regarding the higher inflation rate in 2021.

How Inflation Works

In order to understand how inflation will affect your life, you must understand how it works in economics. Inflation happens when the federal reserve increases the money supply at a greater rate leading to an abundance of money in circulation. In turn, this decreases the value of money. Inflation is tracked through something called Consumer Price Index ( CPI). This is essentially a basket of everyday goods. The increase of the cost of the basket of goods year over year translates into an effective inflation rate. Typically, the inflation rate is balanced by higher interest rates and lower availability of money. Although, in 2021 and due to the COVID-19 crisis the federal reserve has engaged in quantitative easing, lowering interest rates, and making money more available to corporations and consumers alike.

Cons To Inflation

Being Able To Afford Less

With inflation rates increasing rapidly, prices on basic consumer goods such as groceries will become more expensive resulting in many Americans who are no longer able to afford their regular needs. With the holidays coming closer, it looks like prices are continuing to rise and families will feel the real effects of this. Families are forced to find alternative ways to make ends meet as they can’t afford as much as they used to. This means taking out loans, going into debt, or moving out of housing they can no longer afford.

Wages Do Not Keep Up With Inflation Rates

Wages are slower to keep up with the inflation rate, meaning the value of your working dollar will go down due to inflation. Increases in wages may lag behind inflation for a year or two, since wage adjustments are often somewhat sticky and only occur twice a year. Businesses may suffer, as employees demand a higher salary or quit due to labor shortages because employees don’t want to work for minimum wage anymore. As a working American, it may be the worst time to hold a savings account because your dollar is not worth as much as before. Overall, the amount you made last year was more valuable than it is now in 2021.

Pros To Inflation

It Is The Best Time To Take Out A Loan

Whether it’s loans in Lawton, OK, or a mortgage in San Diego, California, it is the best time to take out a loan. Because the dollar is worth less, the amount of loan you have to pay back will decrease in value while inflation is high. Not only that, but interest rates remain low on loans so it’s a win-win situation. Consider someone who borrows $10,00 dollars to buy a car at a fixed rate of 9% interest. If inflation is 3% at the time the loan is made, then the loan must be repaid at an interest rate of 6%. But if inflation rises closer to 7%, like it is now, then the interest rate is only 2%. Because of the pandemic, the government continues to leave interest rates low so people can afford things which is a big win if you want to take out money.

Reduces The Value Of Debt

Think about this, if the value of the dollar is decreasing, then the debt that you hold is also decreasing, it may be a good time to pay off debt or hold onto it as inflation continues to rise. Therefore, you can pay the lowest possible amount on your credit cards and loans for the time being.

