TopStepTrader Review

If you can prove that you are a profitable trader who knows how to manage risks, then be ready to make real money trading futures. These simple steps explain how TopstepTrader works in a nutshell. In this article, we will be giving you a deep dive into what you need to know about TopStepTrader.

TopStepTrader Founder

Topstep was founded and established by Michael Patak who used to be a Dow Futures Floor trader. The company derived its name from high-value traders being able to stand on the top step of trading pits where they would be able to give the best market prices.

Michael Patak has credible experience in futures and forex trading systems. The CEO used to be a former floor trader and member of the Chicago Merchantile Exchange. He was a 2015 semi-finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

As of today, TopStep is recorded to be among one of America’s fastest-growing companies according to INC.5000.

What is TopStepTrader?

TopStepTrader is an online futures trading platform that enables traders to trade and get funded. Traders can trade popular CME products like Crude and E-mini S&P 500. TopStep evaluates day traders’ performance in real-time simulated accounts. The company specializes in futures trading, though it used to provide forex trading services but has ceased operations as of 2022.

How to use TopStepTrader

As a trader on TopStepTrader, you get a funded trading account after passing an evaluation test from Trading Combine . If you pass the test, you earn a funded trading account. You can use the account to buy and sell futures contracts in the financial markets using the firm’s capital.

Traders are evaluated for at least five trading days from the first trade before your account is granted approval. It doesn’t matter whether you trade or not, the evaluation process begins as soon as you initiate your first trading transaction on the platform.

TopStepTrader also checks the consistency of your trading to assess your risk management skills and the profitability of your trades.

You are obligated to continue trading until your best day profit is under 40% of your trading earnings. By carrying out such an assessment, TopStepTrader filters out traders that are using a flawed method.

TopStepTrader Review: Education and Coaching

TopStepTrader makes trading easy for beginners to learn the important aspects of futures trading through their various coaching tutorials.

Experienced traders also learn new tips and tricks that can be used to further improve their expertise in futures trading.

The platform has many free coaching materials that are easily accessible. There are also expert materials that can only be unlocked by traders with higher capital.

TopStepTrader Review: Funding Process

There are three distinct funding processes on this platform. They include:

Measuring trader’s profitability

Assessment of trader risk management

Carry out futures trading backed by the company’s proprietary capital

The funding options include:

$50,000 buying power for a monthly fee of $165 and 20% off all trades

$100,000 buying power with a $325 monthly fee and

$150,000 buying power and a $50 fee

TopStepTrader Review: Affiliate Program

The company is focused on only active day traders alone but there are other ways through which you can make extra income while trading high-risk financial assets. You can still make money through the company’s affiliate marketing program.

You will need to focus on making sure that you recommend TopStepTrader to more futures traders through an individual link that you will get as soon as you sign up for the program. Each successful sign-up through your link earns you bonuses.

TopStepTrader Commission and Fees

Registering on the platform is free for everyone. Any trader operating a Trading Combine account is billed a monthly fee of $165, $325, and $375 for futures trading. Ideally, the commission for 1 standard lot is $8 dollars but if you have a different currency, it is calculated depending on the current exchange rate.

Pros

When you sign up on TopStep:

You only need minimal capital to start trading

Reliable support for standard trading platforms

A free 14-day trial period

Free coaching and training sessions with trading tools

100% benefit on your first trading profit and 80% subsequently.

Cons

Although the platform has undeniably attractive features, it has a few flaws such as :

The platform’s membership fee is expensive

Funding option is limited to those within a certain class

TopStepTrader Review: FAQ

Can I trust TopStepTrader?

The company has been in operation for many years now. It has been featured in many honorable media outlets and was on the list of the 101 top companies to work for in 2016. So, Yes! The company is pretty legit.

Is it advisable to trade on TopStep trader?

TopStep trader is one of the most legit trading platforms out there. It doesn’t just throw you into the world of futures trading and leave you to find your way yourself. As soon as you register, you gain access to many educational materials that help you to make better trading decisions.

Is TopStep difficult to use?

TopStep is beginner-friendly and easy to use with all the available training sessions. Trading accounts are scrutinized before getting access to funded trading. Those who don’t succeed in trading are sent back to the simulation phase till they can make hit success marks in the trading.

