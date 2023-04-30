Visa, Mastercard To Enter UPI Space, What Does This Indicate For The Payments Industry?

—

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was launched in India around 2016. Since then, it has gained immense popularity. Developed by the NPCI, this instant payment system has propelled the nation’s transition toward a cashless economy.

In fact, as of September 2022, out of the 260 million daily digital transactions, 68% accounted for UPI transactions. This is after RBI’s announcement of allowing users to link their RuPay Credit Cards with their UPI platform.

RBI will soon enable the facility to connect your Visa and MasterCard with your UPI. The aim for this is to further broaden the scope and enhance the adoption of the interface. With this facility unlocked, you can link your Visa and MasterCard from top banks like HDFC Bank, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, SBI to your UPI.

To learn more about how Visa and MasterCard linking with UPI will impact the payment industry, read on.

The impact of linking Visa and MasterCard with UPI

Generally, credit card transactions, be it YES Bank Credit Card payments or other bill payments, are assured by either MasterCard or Visa. This means that using UPI to pay for any item will soon be a possibility.

A significant benefit you can enjoy is that you will not need to carry your credit cards. With a registered mobile number and UPI account, you can complete payments in a few clicks. This also gives the benefit of enjoying quicker payments.

Quicker payments also enable you to keep up with your periodic credit card payments. This will help avoid penalty charges and maintain your credit score. Once it goes live, you may choose either of the following modes to pay bills. Consider the example of YES Bank Credit Card bill payment.

Different Payment Modes Offered by YES Bank

With YES Bank, you can pay through both online and offline methods. To pay offline, you can visit a YES Bank branch and pay with cash, cheque, or DD. For online YES Bank Credit Card payments, you can choose from the following options:

Payment through YES Bank Net Banking

If you have a YES Bank savings account, you can follow these steps to make payments through net banking

Visit the YES Bank website and access net banking

Enter your customer ID and password

Navigate to the credit card section

Select ‘Add Biller’

Enter your credit card information

Pay with a YES Bank savings account

Payment Through the BillDesk

Visit the YES Bank BillDesk website

Type in your 16-digit card number

Choose your preferred bank account for payment

Verify and confirm the transaction

Save the payment imitation displayed on your screen

Payment through YES Bank Mobile App

Install the YES Bank mobile application

Complete registration and login

Enter the necessary information to add your credit card

Verify using the OTP sent on the registered mobile number

Click on ‘Pay my Dues’ to pay the recent bill

Payment Through the UPI

Install the UPI app

Use your UPI credentials to register and login

Choose ‘Pay Bill’ and then, ‘Credit card bill payment’

Choose ‘YES Bank Credit Card’ as your biller from the list of billers

Link your account and card

Select your card and click on ‘Pay Bill’

Easy Access to YES Bank Credit Card Customer Care

The YES Bank credit card customer care team is accessible in the following ways

Via Calling the Customer Care Number

1800 103 1212 – 24*7 toll-free number for callers in India

0225 079 5101 – Helpline number for callers outside India

1800 103 6000 – YES FIRST/Premia credit card toll-free number

Via SMS

Send an SMS at 95522 20020 (Format: HELP<space> <customer ID>)

Send an SMS at 98409 09000 to block credit cards (Format: BLKCC<space><last four digits of card>)

Via NetBanking

Visit the official website – https://www.yesbank.in/

Fill the complaint form

Upon submitting the complaint form, the bank will get in touch with you.

Via Emailing

For YES Bank Credit Cards, email [email protected]

For YES Prosperity Credit Cards, email [email protected]

For YES FIRST Credit Cards, email [email protected]

Now that you are familiar with the YES Bank credit card payment modes and customer care contact information know about the redressal system too. Understanding your issuer’s redressal system can be helpful when your concern hasn’t been addressed satisfactorily.

The YES Bank credit card customer care has four redressal systems you can use to register complaints. These include contacting the branch manager, grievance redressal office, principal nodal officer, and the banking ombudsman.

With both VISA and MasterCard entering the UPI space, using cards from top issuers like YES Bank will be a lot more intuitive. If you own these cards, it is important to know how to leverage UPI platforms to the fullest. These tools can make it easier to manage payments and even your credit cards.

