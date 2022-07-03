Want More Money for Retirement? Here Are 8 Tips To Grow Your Pension Funds

—

It would be nice to do more of what you enjoy when you retire. As you’d expect, these will also require more money. But there is good news. With just a few minor adjustments, you can achieve this. Therefore, read on to uncover tips to grow your pension funds.

1. Don’t opt out of a workplace pension scheme.

Workers over 22 years old and earning over £10,000 a year get automatically enrolled in a pension. Around 8% of your salary’s amount goes into your workplace pension pot. This amount is made up of personal contributions, tax relief, and pension payments from your employer.

If you opt out of the pension scheme, you lose out on not receiving tax relief or employer contributions. Potentially, you could be losing out on thousands of pounds each year.

2. Check how your pension is doing.

Contributing to a pension fund is excellent retirement preparation. However, you cannot sit back and forget about it. Poor performance or high charges could be eroding your pension funds. If you do not check how your pension is doing, you may not be aware of these negative aspects.

More than 70% of pension holders don’t understand how much they pay in pension charges. That’s despite the fact that, by making minor improvements, they can achieve significant benefits. Saving a mere 1% on annual management charges can put an extra £27,000 into your pot over its lifetime. In the same way, switching to a scheme that provides 2% more return can boost your pension by £54,000 when you retire.

Consider seeking advice from a financial advisor, check out Portafina. These professionals can go over your pensions and advise whether you could do better with your funds elsewhere.

3. Check your State Pension.

Although the State Pension may not be sufficient to give you a comfortable retirement, it is an excellent supplement. Therefore, checking your State Pension entitlement is a must. You have to pay National Insurance for 35 years to receive the full amount. These years needn’t be consecutive. However, any gaps you have will affect the amount of pension you receive.

4. Locate any lost pensions.

If you’ve had several employers during your career, you may have a number of workplace pensions. Despite ceasing contributions, this money is rightfully yours. As such, you should locate any you have lost or misplaced. Their funds could be eroded over time through underperformance and high management charges if you do not.

5. Claim your maximum relief.

A considerable benefit of a pension is tax relief on your contributions. Therefore, you should ensure you claim the maximum amount you can do in tax relief. As a basic-rate taxpayer, either your pension provider or employer will reclaim your tax on your behalf. Higher rate taxpayers need to reclaim their tax via the HMRC’s self-assessment process.

6. Make top-up payments when you can.

Whether contributing to a workplace pension or a personal plan, making top-up payments can significantly boost your funds. You can make top-up payments as a sizable one-off amount or smaller, more regular contributions. Making top-up payments of just £50 per month could put an additional £23,000 in your pension fund over its lifetime.

7. Carry forward your annual allowance.

You can pay up to £40,000 into a pension each year without incurring tax. This amount is known as your annual allowance, and it includes personal contributions and those made by your employer. Contributing more than your annual allowance can incur a tax bill.

You can carry forward unused allowance from the previous three years to get around this. However, you must first have used up all of your annual allowance for the current year to do this.

8. Get some professional financial advice.

People who seek professional financial advice , on average, push their retirement funds by more than £27,000 compared to those who don’t. For this reason, it makes sense to speak with a regulated financial advisor. They will ensure your funds are in the right place and perform to maximize your chances of a comfortable retirement.

Also, many people find dealing with pensions complex and tedious. Therefore, their heart may not be on task. It may be better to leave this aspect of your finances to a professional.

Conclusion

Everybody wants as comfortable a retirement as possible. However, to achieve the lifestyle you aspire to requires funding. Hopefully, reading this article has informed you of eight ways in which you can boost your pension funds.

