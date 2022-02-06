What Is Financial Infidelity and How To Deal With It In Your Relationship

—

Cheating is cheating – regardless of the reasons, regardless of the triggers, and regardless of the methods. Infidelity, of any form, is an act that might give temporary pleasure but would never result in happily-ever-after – at least not to all parties involved. And you’ve surely heard of physical and emotional infidelity, the cheating situations that involve having romantic feelings for another person or doing sexual activities to person(s) other than one’s partner or spouse. Various studies, articles, and media content are available, and several experts and professionals are discussing these forms of unfaithfulness. However, only a few tackle financial infidelity.

Though financial infidelity doesn’t always involve third parties, it’s also a form of cheating that can equally be harmful to relationships or marriages. And like in any other circumstance, money might take over and ruin one’s mentality and attitude if not handled properly. Here’s how to catch a cheater and possibly rectify the damages brought by financial infidelity.

What Is Financial Infidelity?

In a nutshell, financial infidelity refers to the act of cheating that’s directly related to the couple’s mutual finances. For instance, they may spend money separately but one intentionally and consciously spends excessively and without their spouse’s or partner’s knowledge. This could be the case if a couple is no longer on the same page financially.

Money can be a huge factor in any relationship, especially romantic ones. We’ve all heard about friends being enemies just because of unsettled debts or family members turning on one another just because of money-related issues or colleagues taking tasks personally because there are monetary incentives involved. Similarly, financial infidelity in marriage would eventually lead to tension and the destruction of trust which, depending on how the situation’s handled, could make or break the relationship.

These are often interchangeable but there’s actually a thin line between financial infidelity and financial irresponsibility. Both could negatively impact the relationship but in most cases, the former is intentional while the latter is more of a result of mere carelessness. For example, a wife who mindlessly shops luxurious clothes could account for financial irresponsibility. However, if the said wife does it and takes conscious efforts to hide all the shopping from her husband, then that’s financial infidelity.

There could be varying reasons why one might intentionally hide their spending habits or credit standing even to their partners. Also, financial infidelity comes in various forms – it could be anything money-related from not disclosing personal purchases using joint bank accounts to throwing away shopping bags before your partner sees those. Here are some of those.

Intentional Cover-ups of Existing Debts

Undeclared Source(s) of Income

Undisclosed Spending Habits

Lies About How Money is Spent

10 Signs Your Partner Is Financially Cheating On You

No matter how people sugar-coat it, cheating is a choice. So if per se, your partner opts to take that route and is decisive to do it, there’s almost nothing you – or anyone for that matter – can do about it. The same is true when individuals decide to keep their finances secret from their spouses – they’ll take all actions necessary to cover up their tracks and continue with their lies, thinking they can simply get away with it.

Probably the last thing you can do, as the person being cheated on, is to be more sensitive to the cheating signs. If there are things that worry or threaten you, you have to muster up the courage to eventually confront your partner and be mature and civil enough to come up with resolutions. After all, cheaters are known to stick with their versions of realities even when all pieces of evidence already say otherwise.

To help you set on the right foot, here are ten red flags you must be wary of when it comes to money-related infidelity.

1. No Hard Copy of Bills

Online banking is more than just a trend nowadays, it’s more like a new normal. Hence, gone were the days when credit cards and other bank statements were being sent through snail mail.

However, you have to be careful as cashless transactions with zero proof whatsoever of bills could be one of the warning signs. No hard copy of all sorts of bills could mean your partner’s intentionally refusing to share their financial report information and this is probably because of some unmanaged debts or excessive expenses they don’t want you to be aware of.

2. Intentionally Getting Cashbacks/Rewards Without Informing

Financial institutions usually offer incentives to their loyal clients who have paid subscriptions or own active bank accounts with them. This is one way of giving back to them as well as to hopefully retain their loyalty.

Cashbacks or reward points aren’t usually that much, but the mere $5 or $10, when combined especially for quite some time, can add up pretty quickly. So before you even know it, your spouse is collecting and/or spending a serious amount of supposedly mutual funds.

3. Unplanned/Unexpected Account Withdrawals

Cash withdrawals or check encashments are normal if these are meant for mutual expenses or at least expenses that both partners are aware of.

If there are, however, a series of withdrawals that are unplanned or unexpected, or expenses larger than the ones declared, it could be another tell-tale sign.

4. Opening or Having Separate Account(s)

Being in a relationship or being married could mean being on the same page in almost everything, including financial goals.

Opening or having separate or “secret” financial accounts could be a red flag for infidelity. Because in the first place, a husband/boyfriend or wife/girlfriend won’t have to go through the hassle of keeping an account secret if they have honest and pure intentions about it.

5. Excessive Spending Habits

Spending habits are personal preferences regardless of whether you’re single or in a relationship. But if you have a partner and you have excessive spending habits, that might be an issue.

If your spouse keeps on buying luxuries or indulgences that you’re not initially aware of, they’re probably cheating.

6. Engaged in Addictive Activities

Hobbies are one thing, but addictive hobbies could easily lead things sideways. Be wary of such activities your partner or spouse might be engaging in.

Addictive behaviors like alcohol, gambling, drugs, or any “expensive” hobbies could easily drive someone to cheat even to their partners or spouses.

7. Messages/Calls from Loan Companies

Secret loans or secret debts could hurt as much as secret sources of income or secret expenses.

If you see your partner suspiciously ignoring phone calls, email messages, or snail mails, it might mean they’re ignoring or running away from something bigger such as loan companies. And if you’re not aware of any of such loans, it’s more likely you’ve been cheated on.

8. Looking/Feeling Stressed Out Despite Claiming “I’m Okay”

Stress can manifest physically especially if it’s continuously suppressed or bottled up. And stress could root from or be triggered by various things.

If your partner keeps reassuring you that everything’s fine but they seem to be still anxious or stressed about something, this could be a good call for you to look into something bigger they’re lying about.

9. Stonewalling Upon Confrontation

Not everyone responds to confrontation positively. Some people start to wall up, and in most cases, these defensive individuals are those who are guilty.

Try to raise the subject about money and see if your partner or spouse starts answering you honestly or starts dodging the subject. Them refusing to talk about finances, bank accounts, or billings could be a clear sign.

10. Uncoordinated Stories or Explanations

Premeditated lies might work for a while, making everyone else believe, but sooner or later such lies get harder to keep.

Pay close attention to what your partner or spouse is telling you. The main point of their story might be the same throughout but be attentive to the details. No matter how persistent someone may be, keeping up with the tiniest details would require much hard work.

How To Deal With Financial Infidelity

So is financial infidelity a crime? Basically, it depends on how far one has gone to cover up their tracks. Committing frauds like assuming fake identities, for instance, could pretty much end up in legal ramifications. As far as the relationship is concerned, however, the outcome hugely depends on the couple’s decision.

Money is a sensitive topic but one way or another, this must be dealt with responsibly and open-mindedly. Otherwise, it might be the start of a domino of issues. It could easily make up or break up any relationship of any kind.

First of all, partners must be willing to sort the issue out. By sorting, it means that both spouses might acknowledge there is, indeed, an issue that needs to be resolved. Then, whoever caused it should man up and own up to their actions.

Depending on who’s at fault, here are some recommendations on how to rectify or at least survive the aftermath of financial infidelity.

Done By Your Partner

Like in any relationship; communication is the key. If you found out your partner is financially cheating on you, confront them calmly. And without judgments, listen to what they have to say. Sure, it’s always easier said than done, but try to be as patient and as understanding as possible if you wish to save your marriage.

Initiate conversations and encourage your partner to be more honest and to trust you more moving forward. This is, of course, provided they’re willing to put in a similar effort. Otherwise, an individual can never possibly keep a relationship going. And if in any case, you find yourself in a situation where they keep on lying to you, you might want to exhaust resources such as using premium search engines like ClickSearch to verify your intuitions.

When you converse with your spouse who committed financial infidelity, be sure to come from a place of empathy and love. Remember all the good things they’ve done in the past and all the good traits you see in them. Dwell on those and be sure to come up with mutual understanding and reasonable resolutions.

Done By You

The best way to rectify the infidelity you’ve committed is to come up clean. Have the courage to admit everything you’ve done, without leaving out even the tiniest details, or without sugar-coating anything.

Initiate the conversation. By doing so, it shows more genuineness. And don’t be content just by saying “sorry”, you have to show it in your actions, too. In fact, you should come up with bold moves to make up for the damages your action has caused. You have a long way to prove and regain the trust that you’ve mindlessly ruined.

Regardless of who committed it, the most important thing is that you end up on the same page with the same goal – to save the relationship. Here are some other actions you could take as a surviving couple.

Start from scratch and start clean.

Decide how to handle mutual and personal finances.

Come up with a budgeting system that works for both of you.

Share your financial goals and create larger financial goals for your family.

Schedule talks to specifically check in your finances.

Reach out to experts like marriage counselors or financial advisors.

At the end of the day, you’re partners and of all people, you should have each other’s back.

