What To Consider When Choosing a Bank

It is not an easy task to find the bank which will not only save but also multiply your finances, help you to elaborate and implement a program of effective business development; it will not only provide quality cash management services but also ensure optimization of your financial and economic activities. How to choose such a bank out of many?

There are many lending institutions in America today. Most of them are universal banks and are able to provide services to the vast majority of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs. There are so many banks that you can choose from “banks near me”. On the one hand, this is good – there is a wide choice, but on the other hand the choice is too wide.

Indeed, it is not an easy task to find the bank which will not only keep, but also increase your finances, not only protect from losses in unwise projects but also help you to elaborate and implement a program of effective business development, not only provide quality cash management services but also ensure optimization of your financial and economic activities.

Is it possible to choose such a bank from many? It is possible if at a choice to consider the following circumstances.

1. Age of the Bank

If a commercial bank is more than fifteen years old – this means that it had a “glorious path” of survival, overcame unrestrained hyperinflation, and abrupt change of operating rules, and savage privatization, and massive bankruptcies, and finally, full-scale national default.

Moreover, if a bank has never had to restructure its debts and has always met its obligations in full and on time, it is very likely that such a bank will be viable and will not let its customers down in the future, no matter what the problems of the American economy may be.

2. Reputation, the image of the bank

If the bank has not changed its name (often that is done in order to not identify the problems and negative image of the bank with its new name), has not been sold several times to new owners (usually in connection with the accumulation of bad debts), was not mentioned in criminal and other scandalous stories, does not have a reputation, making money laundering “dirty” money, then the bank deserves your attention because it is a real bank, not a “money-changing office”.

The business reputation of the bank, its image, and its brand are valuable intangible assets, accumulated through years of impeccable activity. Such assets of the world’s leading banks are estimated at many billions of dollars. So choose only the bank that values its reputation, which means that it intends to work long and successfully.

3. Size and rating of the bank

The size of a bank itself can only be an indication of the number of its liabilities and assets. A large bank cannot be a priori better than a medium or small bank. Moreover, the default of 1998 showed that large banks failed to cope with the crisis in the first place. Everything depends, firstly, on the quality of liabilities and assets of a credit institution, and secondly, on the purposes pursued by a client when choosing a bank.

To a certain extent, the ratings regularly published in the press speak about the quality of a bank. If the bank has a large number of clients and the balances on their accounts in the bank are substantial, if the bank’s net assets have a large percentage in relation to the currency of its balance sheet, if the bank shows a steady growth of quality assets, such a bank is reliable and should arouse your interest.

4. Organization of the bank

It is preferable to deal with a bank, which legal form is an open joint-stock company, because this form provides the greatest openness (transparency) of the credit institution, especially in the question of ownership structure. If the shareholders of the bank are clearly identified and are persons (legal and physical) with a good reputation, if there is no conflict between the owners of the bank, if the bank’s shareholders are set up for its development, but not for the abuse of their position in the bank, feel free to choose such a bank. It is also important that the client is given the opportunity to become a shareholder of the bank at the next issue of its shares.

The credit institution should necessarily have highly qualified specialists in a narrow profile, who can quickly and accurately solve any difficult problem of the client in the use of financial instruments. At the same time, bank specialists and top managers should be available to the client.

5. Bank reliability

As a rule, the reliability ratings of credit institutions are calculated by the level of instant liquidity. Of course, it is good when the bank has a lot of funds in its cash and accounts with the Central Bank, but a reasonable balance between liquidity and bank profitability is needed, otherwise, a non-performing credit institution will be considered the most reliable. So how can you tell if a bank is really reliable but at the same time actively working with its clients, providing them with the necessary financial resources?

Firstly, the most objective and accurate assessment of a bank’s reliability is given by the credit institutions themselves, regularly setting and reviewing lending limits in the interbank market. If the bank has a significant, constantly increasing aggregate limit on interbank borrowing, and the bank uses it in a small part, it means that you are dealing with a reliable bank.

Secondly, different restructuring of debts, prolongation of deposits, failures in time crediting, and conducting customer payments means that the credit institution has liquidity problems and cannot be considered trustworthy.

Thirdly, if a bank attracts any money for any, even a very short period of time, and if in doing so it promises overstated interest rates (normal deposit interest may be only 3-6 points above inflation), then bypass such a bank. A reliable credit institution always has a well-thought-out deposit policy.

6. Quality of Settlement and Cash Services

To provide universality and high-quality customer service the bank should have an appropriate set of licenses, first of all, general banking license (right to conduct a full range of banking operations), foreign currency, stock exchange, and retail banking licenses.

7. Credit Policy of the Bank

The credit policy of the bank is correct and optimal if:

The bank provides its customers with credit resources in the amounts actually needed and secured;

Credit organization distributes monetary resources between clients on the basis of fairness, competitive advantages, but not due to “special” relations with the top management of the bank

Credit work in the bank allows clients to use a wide range of lending instruments: term loan, credit line, bill lending, overdraft, factoring, forfeiting, letter of credit;

Credit organization accepts different types of credit security – from liquid pledge to stable turnover of client’s accounts – depending on borrower’s credit history and financial position;

Interest rate on the loan provides an equal, fair distribution of income between the bank and the borrower, such partnership should be cost-effective for both parties.

These are not all the factors that are important to consider when choosing a bank. But even these factors will already help reduce the percentage of poor service providers. If this topic is of interest to you, I will be happy to publish another article detailing the missing factors in this article.

