What You Need To Know About No Credit Check Loans

Whether you’re surprised by a good grade in school or are the recipient of a not-so-nice medical diagnosis that requires expensive treatment, life is constantly full of surprises. However, not all surprises are pleasant.

You never know whether an unplanned expense is lurking around the corner. So it’s always best to know which lending options are available to you so that you can get yourself out of a sticky situation when necessary.

That being said, having a bad credit score or no credit score at all can make finding the precise loan that you need a very stressful and lengthy process. You must also consider whether this is the most ideal solution for your financial situation.

Here’s everything you need to know about no credit check loans.

What Is A No Credit Check Loan?

A no credit check loan is a loan that is granted without the lender having to carry out a comprehensive review of your credit history. They are generally short-term loans with a term ranging from one to four weeks — the complete opposite of a traditional bank loan.

With a no credit check loan, you must also be able to afford the repayments before it is granted. Credit checks are also required by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) so there aren’t many reputable loan companies that will solely offer this type of product.

These products can take the form of installment loans, personal loans, or other loans — and are extremely useful if you cannot get a traditional loan from the bank.

However, they do come with their risks so you must understand exactly how they work and the other options available to you before you proceed with getting a loan without a credit check.

How They Work

With these loans, a lender will consider a variety of data to gauge whether you are credit-worthy. This includes all non-credit-related information like your employment, income, and general state of your bank account, and also includes your credit score.

To get your credit score, lenders will usually run a soft credit check on your file. But don’t worry – it has no impact on your score.

What Is A Credit Check?

This is a review of financial information that is held by a credit reference agency. It gives prospective lenders an idea about how you’ve previously handled credit and also indicates just how likely you are to repay the loan in a set time frame.

This also showcases the level of risk they would need to take should they select to lend you the money that you requested. There are two types of credit checks:

Hard credit checks are when a prospective lender reviews everything on your file. This will look at almost every account you have where you pay regular payments like your phone bill, mortgage, or credit card. Hard checks can stay on file for around a year but some might remain visible for longer.

when a prospective lender reviews everything on your file. This will look at almost every account you have where you pay regular payments like your phone bill, mortgage, or credit card. Hard checks can stay on file for around a year but some might remain visible for longer. Soft credit checks are smaller inquiries into your credit file, and will only look at specific information. This is done as an alternative to a hard credit check, and isn’t visible to other companies – so won’t have any impact on your score.

Are There Specific Requirements For This Loan?

You will still need to meet particular criteria for no credit check loans but the rules will generally be quite strict:

Possess valid savings or checking account. This depends on the lender.

You must be at least 18 years of age.

18 years of age. You must have a job or some other verifiable source of income.

Some lenders require a credit score as low as 620 while others don’t have any specific margins.

Is It Legal?

Lenders must carry out some form of credit check before making a final decision on any credit application. Any unsecured loans are regulated by the FCA which states all applicants must be subject to credit checks.

As long as you don’t enter into a credit agreement with a company or lender not regulated by the FCA, you should have no legal issues.

Disadvantages Of No Credit Check Loans

As great as they may seem, these loans do come with their own set of drawbacks:

Fees

With these short-term loans, you may have to pay a one-time origin fee to take out the loan and then cover any late repayment charges. This could increase the total amount of the loan significantly!

Higher Interest

These types of loans could come with a higher annual percentage rate (APR) ranging from 6% to 199% or even higher! This makes them extensive in terms of interest costs.

Shorter Loan Term

You have much less time to pay off these loans which could put you into unwanted financial difficulties. A failure to make repayments on one of these loans could leave you in an even worse position.

Alternative Loans

If you want to pursue a more traditional loan, there are several options you could consider. Two of the most common include:

Payday Loans

These are similar to no credit check loans in that they are also short-term expensive loans. Payday loans are granted based on your income — and a lender will assume you are planning to keep your job for long enough to pay off the loan in full.

Secured Loans

This requires you to pledge collateral with relevant monetary value that is either equal to or higher than the total loan amount. The lender will provide you with money, and require your authorization to take said collateral if you don’t repay the loan in the agreed time frame.

Summary

This concludes the information you need to know about no credit check loans.

Having poor credit can significantly reduce the number of loans that you can take out. Lenders are looking for reliable people that they can trust to fulfill repayment obligations within a set time frame, so the process can often be quite intense.

